World Trauma Day 2025: Why Accident Survivors Need A Circle Of Support
ETV Bharat asked a trauma surgeon for solutions to the trauma that accident survivors face.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 5:37 PM IST
There is a truth about human suffering that is difficult for most of us to face: survival is not the end of trauma... it is only the beginning. Every year, across India, countless lives are torn apart by accidents on the road, at work, or at home. The headlines may record the crash, the fall, or the fire, but the story that truly matters begins after the rescue. It begins in the corridors of hospitals, the long nights of pain, and the uncertain mornings when a survivor must learn how to live again.
On World Trauma Day 2025, ETV Bharat talked to Dr. Sunil Soran, Trauma Surgeon at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur about solutions to the trauma that accident survivors face. When an accident survivor opens their eyes in a hospital bed, the world has already changed for them in ways that cannot be measured by X-rays or blood tests. The physical wounds may heal in weeks or months, but the deeper injuries (the invisible ones) linger in the mind. There is fear. There is guilt. There is the helplessness of losing control over one’s own body or livelihood.
Says Dr. Soran, “Every year, lakhs of lives are affected by physical trauma, particularly in developing countries like India, where the trauma burden remains high due to increased morbidity. Trauma care extends far beyond resuscitation; it covers the entire continuum from emergency response to long-term rehabilitation.”
That phrase (long-term rehabilitation) is where our compassion is most needed. Because trauma is never just physical.
Dr. Soran points out that most trauma victims are young individuals, often the primary earners for their families. Their recovery, therefore, is not just a medical necessity but also a social and economic priority. When the person who once provided now depends on others, the emotional toll can be devastating. Trauma recovery cannot be confined to physical repair. It requires a system that treats the survivor as a whole person: body, mind, and purpose intertwined.
Psychological counselling must be part of every trauma care plan. The shock of survival can harden into post-traumatic stress, anxiety, or depression if left unaddressed. As Dr. Soran notes, “Psychological counseling is crucial to address emotional trauma and prevent long-term mental health issues.” A survivor who receives therapy is not just being treated for pain but also being reintroduced to hope.
Vocational Renewal
Vocational rehabilitation is where the journey truly turns from survival to renewal. The loss of work, income, or identity can wound as deeply as the body itself. It is not enough to heal a person’s bones if their sense of purpose remains broken.
That is why government and NGO support through skill training, sewing machines, or small business assistance becomes vital. When a survivor learns a new trade, starts a small enterprise, or returns to a modified version of their old work, something miraculous happens: self-worth returns. Work is not just about money but also about belonging again to the world.
From Treatment To Transformation
It is tempting to believe that saving a life is the end of the story. But the truth is, for the survivor, the hardest part begins once the doctor says, “You’re stable now.” They go home, often to homes unequipped for wheelchairs, communities unsure how to engage with disability, and workplaces that have quietly moved on.
In that silence, trauma festers. Without social understanding, survivors become invisible. This is why support systems matter. Friends, families, employers, and neighbours play a big role. In the words of Dr. Soran: “Supporting trauma survivors is not just about saving lives, but helping them live with dignity.”
