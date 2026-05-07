ETV Bharat / health

World Thalassemia Day: 5-Year-Old Girl From Tanzania Beats Thalassemia With Complex Half-Match Transplant In Delhi

In a story of hope and medical advancement, doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, have successfully cured a five-year-old girl from Jaipur suffering from Thalassemia Major through a complex bone marrow transplant, freeing her from a lifetime of painful, recurring blood transfusions.

For Zehra, life had revolved around hospital corridors since infancy. Her early years were marked by frequent transfusions, physical weakness, and constant medical dependence. Her family’s daily reality was shaped by uncertainty and the emotional strain of keeping their child stable. Hope emerged in the form of bone marrow transplant, but with a challenge. Zehra did not have a fully matched donor in the family. Her parents chose to go ahead with a 50% HLA-matched (haploidentical) transplant, a more complex procedure that carries higher risks but also offers a potential cure where options are limited. The transplant was successfully performed at Max Hospital, Patparganj, and today, Zehra is free from Thalassemia.