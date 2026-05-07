World Thalassemia Day: 5-Year-Old Girl From Tanzania Beats Thalassemia With Complex Half-Match Transplant In Delhi
With advancements in transplant protocols, even thalassemic children without fully matched donors can now be offered a curative pathway.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
In a story of hope and medical advancement, doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, have successfully cured a five-year-old girl from Jaipur suffering from Thalassemia Major through a complex bone marrow transplant, freeing her from a lifetime of painful, recurring blood transfusions.
For Zehra, life had revolved around hospital corridors since infancy. Her early years were marked by frequent transfusions, physical weakness, and constant medical dependence. Her family’s daily reality was shaped by uncertainty and the emotional strain of keeping their child stable. Hope emerged in the form of bone marrow transplant, but with a challenge. Zehra did not have a fully matched donor in the family. Her parents chose to go ahead with a 50% HLA-matched (haploidentical) transplant, a more complex procedure that carries higher risks but also offers a potential cure where options are limited. The transplant was successfully performed at Max Hospital, Patparganj, and today, Zehra is free from Thalassemia.
Explaining the case, Dr. Satyendra Katewa, Director – Pediatric Hemato-Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, said, “In bone marrow transplantation, doctors typically look for a fully matched HLA donor, often a sibling, where key genetic markers align closely between donor and patient. However, many patients do not have such a match. A haploidentical transplant involves a donor, usually a parent or sibling, who shares approximately 50% of HLA markers. Historically associated with higher risks of complications, advances in transplant protocols, conditioning regimens, and post-transplant care have significantly improved outcomes, making haploidentical transplants a safe and increasingly effective option, and expanding access to curative treatment.”
Zehra showed stable recovery under close medical supervision and was discharged within 28 days of transplant. Further, Dr Satyendra Katewa said, “Thalassemia often requires lifelong management through regular transfusions, which can take a significant physical and emotional toll on children and their families. Ahead of World Thalassemia Day, it is important to raise awareness about curative treatment options such as bone marrow transplant. With advancements in transplant protocols, even children without fully matched donors can now be offered a curative pathway.
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