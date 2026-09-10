World Suicide Prevention Day Interview With Neuropsychiatrist Dr Aishwary Raj On Understanding Suicide, Recognising The Warning Signs And Offering Help
Dr. Aishwary Raj discusses the risk factors associated with suicide, warning signs that should never be dismissed, and common misconceptions about suicidal behaviour.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 2:12 PM IST
There are some conversations that make us uncomfortable because they bring us close to things we would rather keep at a distance. Suicide is one of them. We may lower our voices when we speak of it, change the subject when it comes too near, or tell ourselves that such things happen to other families and other people. But silence does not make suffering disappear.
This year's World Suicide Prevention Day carries the message: “Changing the Narrative on Suicide”, with the call to action, “Start the Conversation.” In India, where mental-health care remains unevenly accessible and stigma can make seeking help difficult, that conversation becomes even more important. The barriers are not only psychological. For many people in rural and semi-urban communities, professional help may be distant, expensive or simply unfamiliar.
To understand the realities behind the numbers and what meaningful prevention can look like, ETV Bharat spoke to Dr. Aishwary Raj, MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), Consulting Neuropsychiatrist with Online Chikitsa Mitra, the flagship healthcare platform of Salubrious Technologies. A seasoned clinician, Dr. Raj consults with patients across rural and semi-urban India through Online Chikitsa Mitra's e-Clinics and assisted medical stores. His work therefore places him at the meeting point of psychiatric care and the practical difficulties that determine whether someone is able to receive that care.
In this conversation, he discusses the risk factors associated with suicide, warning signs that should never be dismissed, common misconceptions about suicidal behaviour, the role of families and communities in prevention, and how technology can help bridge gaps in mental-health access.
Q 1. Why are suicide rates rising in India despite increased awareness around mental health?
Mental health awareness has increased, but awareness does not always translate into timely treatment. Stigma, limited access to mental-health professionals, delayed help-seeking, social isolation, financial stress, relationship difficulties, substance use, and academic or occupational pressure can contribute to suicidal behaviour. Suicide is generally multifactorial and results from an interaction of psychological, social, biological and environmental factors.
Q 2. Are certain age groups or demographics particularly vulnerable to suicide, and what makes them more at risk?
Adolescents and young adults, older adults, people experiencing major life transitions, individuals with mental-health or substance-use disorders, and those facing severe social or financial stress may be particularly vulnerable. However, suicidal behaviour can occur in any age group, so warning signs should never be dismissed based on age alone.
Q 3. What are the most common clinical or psychological risk factors associated with suicidal behaviour?
Major risk factors include depression and other mood disorders, previous suicide attempts or self-harm, substance-use disorders, severe anxiety, psychotic disorders, impulsivity, hopelessness and helplessness. A previous suicide attempt is one of the most clinically significant risk factors.
Q 4. What warning signs should families and friends look out for that may indicate someone is experiencing suicidal thoughts?
Warning signs may include talking about death or suicide, expressing hopelessness or feeling like a burden, social withdrawal, significant changes in sleep or behaviour, increased substance use, severe emotional distress, giving away possessions, or unexpectedly putting personal affairs in order. Any direct or indirect expression of suicidal thoughts should be taken seriously.
Q 5. Are there particular life events or circumstances that commonly precipitate a suicidal crisis?
Relationship breakdown, bereavement, financial difficulties, academic or professional setbacks, unemployment, bullying, abuse, serious illness and other major losses can precipitate a crisis. However, there is rarely a single cause; often multiple stressors accumulate in someone who is already psychologically vulnerable.
Q 6. If someone suspects that a friend or family member may be suicidal, should they ask them directly about suicide? How should that conversation be approached?
Yes. Asking directly about suicide does not put the idea into someone's mind. A calm and compassionate conversation can actually help the person disclose what they are experiencing. The person should be approached without judgement, criticism or pressure, and given an opportunity to speak openly.
Q 7. What should family members or caregivers do when someone expresses suicidal thoughts or intent?
The first priority is immediate safety. If there is an immediate risk, the person should not be left alone and should receive urgent professional assessment. If there is a specific plan, intent, recent attempt, severe agitation or intoxication, the situation should be treated as an emergency. Where safe and feasible, access to potentially dangerous means should also be restricted.
Q 8. Are there things people commonly say or do while trying to help that can unintentionally make the situation worse?
Yes. Statements such as “Think positive,” “You have everything, so why are you depressed?” or “Other people have bigger problems” can make the person feel misunderstood or judged. Criticism, guilt-tripping, threats or dismissing their feelings should be avoided. Instead, family members should listen empathetically and encourage professional help.
Q 9. What advice would you give to someone who is currently experiencing suicidal thoughts or feels that they are unable to cope?
They should not face the situation alone. They should tell someone they trust and seek help from a psychiatrist, psychologist or emergency medical service. If they feel they may act on suicidal thoughts, they should not remain alone, should move away from anything they could use to harm themselves, and should seek immediate emergency medical help. Suicidal thoughts can change, and effective treatment and support are available.
Q 10. What should families understand about recovery and follow-up after someone has experienced a suicidal crisis?
Recovery does not end once the immediate crisis has passed. Ongoing psychiatric assessment, appropriate treatment, family support and regular follow-up are important. Families should maintain open, non-judgemental communication and monitor significant changes in mood or behaviour. A clear safety plan and follow-up arrangements can help reduce the risk of another crisis.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Download the app Online Chikitsa Mitra to speak to a mental health expert, or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821.
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