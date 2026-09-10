ETV Bharat / health

World Suicide Prevention Day Interview With Neuropsychiatrist Dr Aishwary Raj On Understanding Suicide, Recognising The Warning Signs And Offering Help

There are some conversations that make us uncomfortable because they bring us close to things we would rather keep at a distance. Suicide is one of them. We may lower our voices when we speak of it, change the subject when it comes too near, or tell ourselves that such things happen to other families and other people. But silence does not make suffering disappear.

This year's World Suicide Prevention Day carries the message: “Changing the Narrative on Suicide”, with the call to action, “Start the Conversation.” In India, where mental-health care remains unevenly accessible and stigma can make seeking help difficult, that conversation becomes even more important. The barriers are not only psychological. For many people in rural and semi-urban communities, professional help may be distant, expensive or simply unfamiliar.

To understand the realities behind the numbers and what meaningful prevention can look like, ETV Bharat spoke to Dr. Aishwary Raj, MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), Consulting Neuropsychiatrist with Online Chikitsa Mitra, the flagship healthcare platform of Salubrious Technologies. A seasoned clinician, Dr. Raj consults with patients across rural and semi-urban India through Online Chikitsa Mitra's e-Clinics and assisted medical stores. His work therefore places him at the meeting point of psychiatric care and the practical difficulties that determine whether someone is able to receive that care.

Dr. Aishwary Raj, Consulting Neuropsychiatrist, Online Chikitsa Mitra (ETV Bharat)

In this conversation, he discusses the risk factors associated with suicide, warning signs that should never be dismissed, common misconceptions about suicidal behaviour, the role of families and communities in prevention, and how technology can help bridge gaps in mental-health access.

Q 1. Why are suicide rates rising in India despite increased awareness around mental health?

Mental health awareness has increased, but awareness does not always translate into timely treatment. Stigma, limited access to mental-health professionals, delayed help-seeking, social isolation, financial stress, relationship difficulties, substance use, and academic or occupational pressure can contribute to suicidal behaviour. Suicide is generally multifactorial and results from an interaction of psychological, social, biological and environmental factors.

Q 2. Are certain age groups or demographics particularly vulnerable to suicide, and what makes them more at risk?

Adolescents and young adults, older adults, people experiencing major life transitions, individuals with mental-health or substance-use disorders, and those facing severe social or financial stress may be particularly vulnerable. However, suicidal behaviour can occur in any age group, so warning signs should never be dismissed based on age alone.

Q 3. What are the most common clinical or psychological risk factors associated with suicidal behaviour?

Major risk factors include depression and other mood disorders, previous suicide attempts or self-harm, substance-use disorders, severe anxiety, psychotic disorders, impulsivity, hopelessness and helplessness. A previous suicide attempt is one of the most clinically significant risk factors.

Q 4. What warning signs should families and friends look out for that may indicate someone is experiencing suicidal thoughts?

Warning signs may include talking about death or suicide, expressing hopelessness or feeling like a burden, social withdrawal, significant changes in sleep or behaviour, increased substance use, severe emotional distress, giving away possessions, or unexpectedly putting personal affairs in order. Any direct or indirect expression of suicidal thoughts should be taken seriously.