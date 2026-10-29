ETV Bharat / health

Stroke In Younger Women: Understand The Risks Across Life Stages

In younger women, reproductive health, certain medications and lifestyle factors can combine to increase vulnerability to stroke ( Getty Images )

Stroke is not just a disease of older people. A woman in her 30s can have one, too and the warning signs may be mistaken for a migraine, stress or exhaustion. For younger women, risk can shift with life stages, from oestrogen-containing contraceptives and pregnancy to the changes that come with approaching menopause. Most healthy young women have a low absolute risk, but certain factors can raise it.

On World Stroke Day, Dr. Venkata Krishna Chaitanya Koduri, Consultant Neurologist and Neurointerventionist, Clinical Lead – Stroke and Neurointerventions at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, explains what women should know about these risks, when to seek medical advice and why sudden neurological symptoms should never be ignored. Dr. Koduri says, “Stroke is not exclusively a disease of older adults. In younger women, reproductive health, certain medications and lifestyle factors can combine to increase vulnerability.”

Stroke In Women In Their 30s For many women, the 30s are a decade of decisions. There may be decisions about having children, delaying pregnancy, managing conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or finding a contraceptive that works with an increasingly complicated schedule. Dr. Koduri notes that contraceptive pills containing oestrogen can increase the risk of ischemic stroke in susceptible women. These pills may also be prescribed for conditions such as PCOS. The concern is greater when other risk factors are present, particularly smoking, high blood pressure or migraine with aura. This is not a reason to assume that hormonal contraception is unsafe for every woman. Different formulations have different risk profiles, and the appropriate choice depends on a person's medical history and circumstances. If you experience visual or neurological symptoms with your headaches, talk to your doctor (Getty Images) Also read: World Stroke Day 2026: All About AVMs And Brain Haemorrhage Migraine deserves particular attention because not all migraines are the same. Migraine with aura can involve temporary neurological symptoms, including flashing lights, blind spots or other visual disturbances. It has a clearer association with ischemic stroke than migraine without aura. When migraine with aura occurs alongside smoking or the use of oestrogen-containing contraceptives, the combination warrants careful medical review. If you experience visual or neurological symptoms with your headaches, make sure your doctor knows what they are like and how often they occur. Pregnancy And The Months After Delivery During pregnancy, the blood becomes more prone to clotting. Complications such as pre-eclampsia and eclampsia can also lead to serious vascular events, including stroke. The postpartum period (the weeks after delivery) matters, too. A woman who has just had a baby may be understandably focused on feeding schedules, sleep deprivation and the tiny human. Her own symptoms can be easy to overlook. Also read: Could Eating More Fish Cut Risk Of Hypertensive Disorders During Pregnancy?