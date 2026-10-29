ETV Bharat / health

Every Minute Matters When It Comes To A Stroke, Know The Different Types And Treatment Options

A brain stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts ( Getty Images )

A stroke is a medical emergency. Every minute that ticks by without medical treatment can affect a person’s chances of survival and recovery. “If you can recognize the warning signs and get to a hospital quickly, it can help to reduce brain damage, disability and improve long-term outcomes. But people waste precious time assuming sudden weakness or trouble speaking is temporary, or waiting for the symptoms to stop,” says Dr. Guruprasad S Pujar, Consultant Neurologist, SS Narayana Health Super Speciality Centre, Davangere, Karnataka.

A stroke happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, causing bleeding. Without enough oxygen and nutrients, the brain cells start to malfunction and die.

Types of brain stroke (ETV Bharat)

Know The Different Kinds Of Strokes

There are three main types of stroke: ischemic, hemorrhagic and atherosclerosis. Dr. Pujar tells ETV Bharat that an ischemic stroke is when a blood clot develops in a blood vessel that feeds the brain, hemorrhagic stroke is when a blood vessel bursts and bleeds into or around the brain, atherosclerosis stroke is the primary cause of most ischemic strokes, occurring when fatty plaques build up inside the arteries that supply blood to the brain.

Stroke Treatment And Recovery

All the above are medical emergencies, but they are treated differently. Senior neurologist Dr. Pujar says, “Some patients with an ischemic stroke may benefit from medication to dissolve the clot or a procedure to remove the clot. Depending on the cause and severity, hemorrhagic stroke may require careful blood pressure management, reversal of some blood-thinning medications or neurosurgical intervention.” So, immediate medical evaluation and brain imaging to determine the type of stroke is critical before treatment decisions are made.

Brain tissue, which comprises the brain and central nervous system, requires a constant supply of oxygen and glucose for proper functioning. When the blood flow is stopped, the brain cells in the affected area begin to die. Failure to restore circulation and control the underlying injury at the earliest may lead to irreversible damage.

Hemorrhagic stroke (ETV Bharat)

Ischemic stroke (ETV Bharat)

Atherosclerosis stroke (ETV Bharat)

Depending on the part of the brain that is affected, a stroke can cause weakness or paralysis on one side of the body, difficulty speaking or understanding a language, vision problems, loss of balance or, in severe cases, even loss of consciousness. Treatment as soon as possible can help reduce the amount of injury and preserve brain function. Recovery depends on the severity of the stroke, location, overall health of the patient, and how quickly medical care is given.

Act And Be FAST

The symptoms of stroke usually start suddenly. The FAST approach can help people to spot some of the most common warning signs: