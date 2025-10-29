ETV Bharat / health

World Stroke Day 2025: Experts Highlight Rising Stroke Risk, Key Symptoms and Prevention Tips

New Delhi: World Stroke Day is observed every year on October 29. The day raises awareness about stroke prevention. According to data, India records nearly 1.75 to 1.85 million new stroke cases annually, and one person dies of a stroke every four minutes. On World Stroke Day, ETV Bharat spoke to experts on the rising incidence of stroke, its symptoms and the need for awareness.

Dr Rajat Chopra, Department of Neurology, confirmed that more young people are now experiencing strokes.

He explained that according to data collected between 1990 and 2021, the number of stroke cases per 100,000 people ranged between 90 and 145. The number of people living with stroke-related disability increased from 4.4 million in 1990 to 9.4 million in 2021. He added that if a stroke patient reaches the hospital and receives treatment within four-and-a-half hours, the chances of survival increase significantly.

Snoring Is Also A Cause Of Stroke

Dr Chopra clarified that snoring during sleep can indicate a serious health risk. Sleep apnea, a condition causing repeated breathing interruptions, increases stroke risk by two to four times, but many people mistake it for simple snoring.

He emphasised that sleep apnea should not be ignored, as it can raise stroke risk up to four times. Around 50 to 60 per cent of stroke patients suffer from sleep apnea.

Dr Chopra added, “Sleep apnea leads to increased blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, and inflammation in the body. These factors together put pressure on the blood vessels in the brain, greatly increasing the risk of stroke. Timely diagnosis and treatment can help prevent such serious conditions.”

“People must understand that snoring signals a warning from the body. Stroke cases are steadily rising, now affecting 50 to 55 patients each month, particularly in the 15 to 49 age group.”

Five-Year-Old Treated For Acute Stroke

Dr Chopra shared a case of a five-year-old child who recovered from an acute stroke caused by high homocysteine. Among those from birth to 18 years, there are 11 to 12 stroke cases per 1,00,000. Nearly one in seven strokes occurs between ages 15 and 49, and 10 to 15 per cent of cases are in the 18 to 50 age group.

Rising Cases Of Stroke Among Women

Stroke incidence among women has risen in recent years. Dr Chopra said the 2019 data show the stroke rate among women was 56 per cent. One in five women will have a stroke in her lifetime. For women aged 25 and above, the lifetime stroke risk stands at 25.1 per cent.

Higher Risk of Stroke Among Women

Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Head of Neurosurgery, said women aged 25 to 44 face a higher stroke risk than men. One in five women aged 45 to 64 will have a stroke. The risk rises for women over 64, who tend to live longer than men.

He added that in women, stroke risk is often linked to hidden factors such as hormonal changes after menopause, pregnancy-related complications, use of contraceptive pills, migraines (especially with aura), and autoimmune disorders.