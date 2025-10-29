World Stroke Day 2025: Experts Highlight Rising Stroke Risk, Key Symptoms and Prevention Tips
Stroke is no longer confined to older people; cases among youth are rising rapidly, making early awareness and timely treatment critically important today.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 11:37 AM IST
New Delhi: World Stroke Day is observed every year on October 29. The day raises awareness about stroke prevention. According to data, India records nearly 1.75 to 1.85 million new stroke cases annually, and one person dies of a stroke every four minutes. On World Stroke Day, ETV Bharat spoke to experts on the rising incidence of stroke, its symptoms and the need for awareness.
Dr Rajat Chopra, Department of Neurology, confirmed that more young people are now experiencing strokes.
He explained that according to data collected between 1990 and 2021, the number of stroke cases per 100,000 people ranged between 90 and 145. The number of people living with stroke-related disability increased from 4.4 million in 1990 to 9.4 million in 2021. He added that if a stroke patient reaches the hospital and receives treatment within four-and-a-half hours, the chances of survival increase significantly.
Snoring Is Also A Cause Of Stroke
Dr Chopra clarified that snoring during sleep can indicate a serious health risk. Sleep apnea, a condition causing repeated breathing interruptions, increases stroke risk by two to four times, but many people mistake it for simple snoring.
He emphasised that sleep apnea should not be ignored, as it can raise stroke risk up to four times. Around 50 to 60 per cent of stroke patients suffer from sleep apnea.
Dr Chopra added, “Sleep apnea leads to increased blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, and inflammation in the body. These factors together put pressure on the blood vessels in the brain, greatly increasing the risk of stroke. Timely diagnosis and treatment can help prevent such serious conditions.”
“People must understand that snoring signals a warning from the body. Stroke cases are steadily rising, now affecting 50 to 55 patients each month, particularly in the 15 to 49 age group.”
Five-Year-Old Treated For Acute Stroke
Dr Chopra shared a case of a five-year-old child who recovered from an acute stroke caused by high homocysteine. Among those from birth to 18 years, there are 11 to 12 stroke cases per 1,00,000. Nearly one in seven strokes occurs between ages 15 and 49, and 10 to 15 per cent of cases are in the 18 to 50 age group.
Rising Cases Of Stroke Among Women
Stroke incidence among women has risen in recent years. Dr Chopra said the 2019 data show the stroke rate among women was 56 per cent. One in five women will have a stroke in her lifetime. For women aged 25 and above, the lifetime stroke risk stands at 25.1 per cent.
Higher Risk of Stroke Among Women
Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Head of Neurosurgery, said women aged 25 to 44 face a higher stroke risk than men. One in five women aged 45 to 64 will have a stroke. The risk rises for women over 64, who tend to live longer than men.
He added that in women, stroke risk is often linked to hidden factors such as hormonal changes after menopause, pregnancy-related complications, use of contraceptive pills, migraines (especially with aura), and autoimmune disorders.
Do Not Ignore These Symptoms
Senior neurologist Dr Sanjeev Gupta from a private hospital said that symptoms like migraine, depression, or excessive anxiety are often mistaken for normal psychological issues, but they can be early warning signs of stroke.
Women should watch for these symptoms and get medical advice promptly. He urged everyone to know the FAST signs: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty. If these appear, go to the hospital immediately. Quick treatment within four-and-a-half hours can save lives and prevent disability.
Awareness Is The Key
Professor PN Pandey, former Head of the Neurosurgery Department at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi, stated that awareness is the most effective way to prevent stroke. He recommended adopting a healthy lifestyle, eating nutritious food, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking and alcohol, and undergoing regular medical check-ups.
Also, controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels is crucial to reducing stroke risk.
He suggested lifestyle changes, including a balanced diet low in salt and saturated fat, eating fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and engaging in at least two-and-a-half hours of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking or swimming.
Stroke Prevention Tips
Dr Pandey advised people to quit smoking and alcohol immediately, maintain a healthy weight, get adequate sleep, and manage stress through yoga or meditation.
Dr Pandey suggested that adults should sleep 7 to 9 hours each night, regularly monitor blood pressure and blood sugar (since high blood pressure is a major cause of stroke), take prescribed medicines as directed by their doctor, and get periodic health checkups to lead a healthy life and prevent stroke.
World Stroke Day History
The idea for a stroke awareness day began in the 1990s. Sparked by the European Stroke Initiative, the effort remained within Europe because of limited funding. Later, the European Stroke Organization continued the project and now observes awareness day on May 10.
Following these early European efforts, World Stroke Day was established on October 29, 2004, at the World Stroke Congress in Vancouver, Canada. Dr Vladimir Hachinski led a team that helped include the event in the World Stroke Proclamation in 2006. That year, the International Stroke Society and the World Stroke Federation joined together to create the World Stroke Organization, which now manages World Stroke Day.
Building on these milestones, in 2009, WSO leaders shifted from focusing on a single awareness day to running a year-round campaign. This approach aimed to keep public attention on important issues in stroke recognition, prevention, and treatment. World Stroke Day remains a key moment in the campaign, with new themes every two years to highlight important topics. In 2010, the WSO started the '1 in 6' campaign, which became part of future efforts.
