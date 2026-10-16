ETV Bharat / health

World Spine Day 2026: Can A Text Neck Damage Your Spine? Specialist Responds

Do you scroll in the same spot for hours? You might get a text neck ( Getty Images )

Smartphones have transformed the way we work, communicate, study and entertain ourselves. But our growing dependence on these devices has flagged an important issue: the text neck. Are we putting unnecessary strain on our necks every time we look at a screen? The answer lies in the way we use our smartphone.

The term text neck (sometimes referred to as 'tech neck') is commonly used to describe neck pain, stiffness and discomfort associated with prolonged use of cellphones and other screens such as laptops and tablets, particularly when the head is bent forward for extended periods.

Says Dr. Avinash KS, Spine Specialist, SS Narayana Health Superspeciality Centre, Davanagere in Karnataka, “Our head weighs several kilograms, and the muscles, ligaments and joints of the neck work constantly to support it. With a forward or downward movement of the head, the pressure on these structures can increase. If you stay in this position for too long, your muscles may get tired and your neck may feel stiff or sore.”

However, this does not mean that every glance at a phone damages the spine. What is of concern is repeated, sustained forward positioning of the head combined with inadequate movement, poor workstation habits and insufficient physical activity.

It's Not Just About Neck Pain

Neck discomfort is often the first complaint of prolonged and improper screen time but it can be accompanied by other symptoms. People may experience tightness across the shoulders, upper-back discomfort, headache or a feeling fatigued after spending hours looking at a screen. For some, a small movement like turning their head also can become uncomfortable after a long period of reading or working on a phone/ laptop.

In certain cases, neck problems can also involve irritation or compression of nerves which causes pain that travels into the arm, accompanied by tingling, numbness or weakness. But these symptoms should not automatically be attributed to smartphone use as they may require a proper medical assessment.

Can A Text Neck Damage Your Spine?

Looking down at your phone does not automatically cause permanent spinal damage. The neck is designed to move, bend and turn. An occasional period of looking down is a normal part of everyday life.