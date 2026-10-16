World Spine Day 2026: Can A Text Neck Damage Your Spine? Specialist Responds
Problems are more likely to be caused by holding an awkward position for long periods and repeating this day after day.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 6:30 AM IST
Smartphones have transformed the way we work, communicate, study and entertain ourselves. But our growing dependence on these devices has flagged an important issue: the text neck. Are we putting unnecessary strain on our necks every time we look at a screen? The answer lies in the way we use our smartphone.
What Is Text Neck?
The term text neck (sometimes referred to as 'tech neck') is commonly used to describe neck pain, stiffness and discomfort associated with prolonged use of cellphones and other screens such as laptops and tablets, particularly when the head is bent forward for extended periods.
Says Dr. Avinash KS, Spine Specialist, SS Narayana Health Superspeciality Centre, Davanagere in Karnataka, “Our head weighs several kilograms, and the muscles, ligaments and joints of the neck work constantly to support it. With a forward or downward movement of the head, the pressure on these structures can increase. If you stay in this position for too long, your muscles may get tired and your neck may feel stiff or sore.”
However, this does not mean that every glance at a phone damages the spine. What is of concern is repeated, sustained forward positioning of the head combined with inadequate movement, poor workstation habits and insufficient physical activity.
It's Not Just About Neck Pain
Neck discomfort is often the first complaint of prolonged and improper screen time but it can be accompanied by other symptoms. People may experience tightness across the shoulders, upper-back discomfort, headache or a feeling fatigued after spending hours looking at a screen. For some, a small movement like turning their head also can become uncomfortable after a long period of reading or working on a phone/ laptop.
Also read: Long Drives, Flights Can Take A Toll On Your Spine, Surgeon Says Ahead Of World Spine Day
In certain cases, neck problems can also involve irritation or compression of nerves which causes pain that travels into the arm, accompanied by tingling, numbness or weakness. But these symptoms should not automatically be attributed to smartphone use as they may require a proper medical assessment.
Can A Text Neck Damage Your Spine?
Looking down at your phone does not automatically cause permanent spinal damage. The neck is designed to move, bend and turn. An occasional period of looking down is a normal part of everyday life.
According to spine specialist Dr. Avinash KS, problems are more likely to be caused by holding an awkward position for long periods and repeating this day after day without enough breaks or movement. This can cause muscle fatigue and repetitive soreness. “Over time, some people may develop persistent neck pain, but it would be incorrect to assume that smartphone use alone causes permanent damage to the spinal discs or bones. Neck pain can have several causes, including muscle strain, disc prolapse and tumours, age-related changes, injuries and other medical conditions,” he clarifies.
Gen Z And Gen Alpha Are Not Immune
Text neck is not limited to office workers or older adults. School and college students are spending increasingly long hours switching between online classes, messaging, gaming, videos and social media. When screen time replaces physical activity, the neck and upper-back muscles may receive less regular movement and conditioning. Poor study-table arrangements and using a phone while lying awkwardly on a bed, or using it in a moving vehicle, can all add to the problem, informs Dr. Avinash KS.
Instead of restricting device access, parents can encourage youngsters to move regularly, create ergonomic study arrangements, involve them in outdoor activities, and practice healthier screen habits.
Simple Ways To Protect Your Neck From Screen Strain
Since we cannot live without our phones and laptops, we must incorporate small mindful daily habits that can help prevent neck discomfort caused by device use:
- Avoid constantly bending your head; lift up your phone or laptop to eye level, and support your arms to relax those shoulders.
- Take movement breaks. Shift positions, stand up, and look away every 30 minutes to prevent stiffness setting in. Constantly sitting or lying down and using smartphones can damage your neck and spine over time.
- Position monitors directly in front of you, maintain back support.
- Avoid leaning forward or slouching in the chair.
- Strengthen important muscles. Do simple neck mobility exercises anywhere, such as at home or in the office, to develop upper back strength and improve endurance.
- Do not force any movements that cause pain.
- Control your screen time. Don’t spend hours scrolling on your devices.
- Mix up your screen use with some physical activity.
- Try putting your phone down and looking away for a minute or two every 30 minutes or so.
When To Visit A Doctor
Stiffness that comes and goes usually gets better with rest and movement. Dr. Avinash KS' advice is to call a healthcare provider if the pain lasts, limits your movement, spreads into your arms, or if you develop numbness, tingling or weakness. They may prescribe medication for pain, gentle exercises or physiotherapy to help with such symptoms.
At the end of the day, you can replace your old or damaged smartphone. But you’ve got one irreplaceable spine, so be sure to look after it.
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