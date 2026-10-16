ETV Bharat / health

7 Myths About Slipped Discs That Will Straighten Your Back

A slipped disc problem typically sends pain down the leg, often with tingling, numbness or weakness ( Getty Images )

There are a few medical phrases that can make a confident adult behave like a fragile piece of glass. “Slipped disc” is one of them. Mention it, and people start imagining a damaged spine, months of bed rest and a surgeon waiting with a scalpel. The reality is considerably less dramatic. Many people with a slipped disc recover without surgery, and some have disc changes without experiencing any pain at all. Yet misinformation can turn a manageable problem into a source of unnecessary anxiety.

Fact: A slipped disc is usually a herniated disc. The name sounds as if a disc has escaped from its assigned position in the spine. In reality, the discs between the vertebrae serve as cushions to allow the spine to absorb loads and move. A herniated disc happens when some of the soft interior pushes through the tougher exterior ring. This material can irritate or compress a nerve nearby and cause pain, tingling, numbness or weakness.

Visual of slipped disc, also known as a herniated disc (ETV Bharat)

"The discs are tightly fixed between the vertebrae," says Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Director and Head, Orthopedics and Joint Replacement, Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital.

Myth 2: All slipped discs will lead to severe back pain

Fact: Some people have disc changes and are asymptomatic. A scan that shows a disc bulge or herniation doesn’t mean it is the cause of your pain. “Many people have disc changes on MRI scans with no symptoms, particularly as they get older. Not every back pain episode is due to a disc either. Other spine problems, like muscle or ligament strain, can cause pain, too,” explains Dr. Chaudhry.

A herniated disc can cause pain that radiates from the lower back into the buttock and down the leg, sometimes with tingling, numbness or weakness. Symptoms vary depending on the location of the herniation and whether a nerve is involved.

Myth 3: The only way to fix a slipped disc is through surgery

Fact: The majority of patients get better without surgery. When people hear the word “surgery”, they can imagine the worst. But not all herniated discs require surgery.

“Many patients improve with medication, physiotherapy and gentle exercise,” says Dr. Randhir Kumar, Clinical Director and Senior Consultant - Neurosurgeon, Neurointerventionist and Endoscopic Spine Surgeon at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

Dr. Chaudhry adds that the majority of patients get better without surgery, with many recovering over six to 12 weeks. Surgery may be an option if severe symptoms persist despite appropriate treatment or if nerve problems worsen. Progressive weakness needs urgent assessment. Loss of bladder or bowel control, or numbness around the groin and saddle area, may mean a medical emergency.

Myth 4: The best treatment is total bedrest

Fact: Too much rest slows recovery down.

When your back hurts, it might feel safest to stay in bed. During an acute flare-up, especially if the pain is severe, a short period of rest might be helpful. But extended bedrest weakens muscles, decreases mobility and makes it harder to get back to everyday life. Dr. Kumar says that you can help maintain function by walking gently and moving within your comfort level. A physiotherapist or doctor can advise on what exercise is appropriate to your condition.