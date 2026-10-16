7 Myths About Slipped Discs That Will Straighten Your Back
This World Spine Day, medical experts separate the myths from the facts about this spinal condition.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
There are a few medical phrases that can make a confident adult behave like a fragile piece of glass. “Slipped disc” is one of them. Mention it, and people start imagining a damaged spine, months of bed rest and a surgeon waiting with a scalpel. The reality is considerably less dramatic. Many people with a slipped disc recover without surgery, and some have disc changes without experiencing any pain at all. Yet misinformation can turn a manageable problem into a source of unnecessary anxiety.
Myth 1: A disc slips out of place
Fact: A slipped disc is usually a herniated disc. The name sounds as if a disc has escaped from its assigned position in the spine. In reality, the discs between the vertebrae serve as cushions to allow the spine to absorb loads and move. A herniated disc happens when some of the soft interior pushes through the tougher exterior ring. This material can irritate or compress a nerve nearby and cause pain, tingling, numbness or weakness.
"The discs are tightly fixed between the vertebrae," says Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Director and Head, Orthopedics and Joint Replacement, Aakash Healthcare Super Specialty Hospital.
Myth 2: All slipped discs will lead to severe back pain
Fact: Some people have disc changes and are asymptomatic. A scan that shows a disc bulge or herniation doesn’t mean it is the cause of your pain. “Many people have disc changes on MRI scans with no symptoms, particularly as they get older. Not every back pain episode is due to a disc either. Other spine problems, like muscle or ligament strain, can cause pain, too,” explains Dr. Chaudhry.
A herniated disc can cause pain that radiates from the lower back into the buttock and down the leg, sometimes with tingling, numbness or weakness. Symptoms vary depending on the location of the herniation and whether a nerve is involved.
Myth 3: The only way to fix a slipped disc is through surgery
Fact: The majority of patients get better without surgery. When people hear the word “surgery”, they can imagine the worst. But not all herniated discs require surgery.
“Many patients improve with medication, physiotherapy and gentle exercise,” says Dr. Randhir Kumar, Clinical Director and Senior Consultant - Neurosurgeon, Neurointerventionist and Endoscopic Spine Surgeon at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
Dr. Chaudhry adds that the majority of patients get better without surgery, with many recovering over six to 12 weeks. Surgery may be an option if severe symptoms persist despite appropriate treatment or if nerve problems worsen. Progressive weakness needs urgent assessment. Loss of bladder or bowel control, or numbness around the groin and saddle area, may mean a medical emergency.
Myth 4: The best treatment is total bedrest
Fact: Too much rest slows recovery down.
When your back hurts, it might feel safest to stay in bed. During an acute flare-up, especially if the pain is severe, a short period of rest might be helpful. But extended bedrest weakens muscles, decreases mobility and makes it harder to get back to everyday life. Dr. Kumar says that you can help maintain function by walking gently and moving within your comfort level. A physiotherapist or doctor can advise on what exercise is appropriate to your condition.
Myth 5: Exercising worsens a slipped disc
Fact: The right exercise can aid recovery.
Exercise is not necessarily bad for an injured or painful back. Strengthening, mobility exercises and stretching properly help to improve movement and support the muscles around the spine. The keyword is “appropriate”. The exercises should be suitable to the person's symptoms and stage of recovery. Avoid or modify heavy lifting, sudden twisting, and other movement that greatly worsen symptoms.
Myth 6: You’re too old for a slipped disc
Fact: Younger individuals are also susceptible to disc herniations.
Disc problems are more likely to occur with age-related changes, but younger adults can experience them, too. Herniation can be caused by heavy lifting, sudden twisting movements, and injuries. This is not to suggest that anyone who hoists a heavy suitcase or bends over the wrong way will rupture a disc. The risk of injury depends on several factors, including the spinal health of the individual and the activity itself. Dr. Kumar says that the best protection for your spine’s health is to learn and use good lifting technique, keep moving, maintain a healthy weight, and not smoke.
Myth 7: You can't lead a normal life after a slipped disc
Fact: Many people go back to their normal routines after recovery.
A slipped disc does not mean a life of pain, limitations or multiple medical procedures. Many patients get better with conservative treatment and gradually return to work, exercise and everyday routines. Recovery can take time and some people need modifications to their activities or further treatment. The medical advice is to complete the rehabilitation and gradually return to exercise to help regain function.
Slipped Disc Checklist Before Visiting The Doctor
A little preparation will enable you to clearly explain your symptoms and understand the treatment plan. Note the following before your appointment:
- When the pain began: Was it sudden after lifting something, twisting or an injury, or gradual?
- Where does it hurt? Is the pain just in your back, or does it radiate into your buttock or leg?
- Other symptoms: Have you felt tingling, numbness, weakness or difficulty walking?
- What makes it better or worse? Is the pain changed by sitting, bending, coughing, walking, or resting?
- What you have tried: List medicines, home remedies, physiotherapy or exercises you have tried and their effect
- Your medical history: Talk about any past back problems, other health problems and medicines you take.
- Daily limitations: Describe how the pain is interfering with your sleep, work, driving, exercise or routine activities.
Questions you should ask your doctor:
- Could my symptoms be from a slipped disc or could it be something else?
- Do I need an MRI or other tests or can you make the diagnosis through an examination at first?
- What can I safely continue to do? What should I not do for now?
- Will medication or physiotherapy help and when will I see any improvement?
- What symptoms should cause you to seek urgent medical care?
- When is surgery required?
Note: If you have difficulty passing urine, loss of bladder or bowel control, numbness around the groin or saddle area or rapidly worsening leg weakness, experts say you need to be seen by a doctor urgently.
Also read:
- Your Regular Back Pain Can Turn Into a Slipped Disc; Early Signs You Should Never Ignore
- If You Are Obese, It Can Affect Your Spine And Lead To Persistent Back Pain, Spine Surgeon Explains Why And How
- BMI To “Ow, My Back,” There's A Surprisingly Clear Link Between Weight Gain And Low Back Pain: Study
- Can A Text Neck Damage Your Spine? Specialist Responds