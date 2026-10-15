ETV Bharat / health

Long Drives, Flights Can Take A Toll On Your Spine, Surgeon Says Ahead Of World Spine Day

As people across India spend more time on the road, driving or travelling by air for the festive season, experts are cautioning that prolonged sitting and bad posture can take a toll on spinal health. Back pain, stiffness and discomfort are also common due to long commutes in the cities, long road journeys and work-related sitting, especially when there are few breaks for movement. With World Spine Day falling on October 16, ETV Bharat spoke to a spine surgeon to understand how you can take care of your spine.

In 2026, a study of IT professionals in Pune found that 54.2% of participants reported having musculoskeletal pain . The most common complaint was lower-back pain, at 68.2%. The study also showed that the 12-14 hours per day group had the highest prevalence of musculoskeletal pain at 63.3%. Today, many executives are called upon to travel for work purposes. They may also need to drive or take long-haul flights. Long hours of commuting can affect the health of your spine.

Bad posture, especially when travelling, can add to the existing stress on the spine. Sitting for long periods in one position can tighten back muscles and aggravate any existing back pain. People usually focus on reaching their destination and ignore discomfort, but it is important to move regularly while travelling for the sake of your spine. You may also have to sit in a cramped position for several hours during a long flight.

Take regular breaks on long car rides (Getty Images)

Slouching, leaning forward for long periods of time or using a phone or laptop without proper support can further exacerbate strain on the neck and lower back. “Neck and lower back pain, stiffness, muscle strain, bulging disk, disk dehydration, early disk degeneration, and small disk protrusion are the common complaints seen in the working population,” said Dr. Shardul Soman, Spine Surgeon, Apollo Spectra, Pune.

He added that spine problems in the working population have increased by 50%. In a month, 5 of 10 working professionals (ages 25-55) come to us with symptoms of lower back pain, neck and shoulder stiffness, pain radiating into the arms or legs, numbness or tingling, and difficulty bending or moving comfortably.