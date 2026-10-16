World Spine Day: Specialists Explain Why Osteoporosis-Related Fractures Often Go Undiagnosed
These types of spinal fractures can happen during everyday activities, such as lifting something or even coughing.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Most people associate a fracture with a dramatic event. A fall, an accident, a sudden crack followed by unbearable pain. But what if a bone fractures while you are bending to pick something up, lifting a bag or even coughing? What if the pain feels like an ordinary backache, so you take a painkiller and carry on with your day?
This is one of the problems with osteoporosis-related spinal fractures. They can happen during everyday activities, cause symptoms that are easy to dismiss and remain undiagnosed for months. On World Spine Day, it is worth asking: Could that persistent back pain be more than just a sign of getting older?
You May Have Weaker Bones
Osteoporosis is a disease where bones lose density and become weaker, making them more likely to break. The risk increases with age, especially in women after menopause. The falling levels of estrogen after menopause speed up loss of bone. But as the bones get weaker, even the tiny bones of the spine (called vertebrae) can break if there’s enough pressure.
“These fractures can happen even with day-to-day activities,” says Dr. Bhavin Shial, orthopedic specialist with a fellowship in the Spine Unit at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Center, Khar.
In a 2026 study of Indian hospital patients published in the Journal of Orthopedic Case Reports, vertebral fractures were found in 34.5% of 220 postmenopausal women evaluated. The risk was highest for women aged ≥65 years, women who had been postmenopausal for ≥15 years, and women with low bone density or a prior fragility fracture.
The Pain Can Feel Deceptively Boring
One of the biggest challenges is that an osteoporotic vertebral fracture doesn't always make a dramatic statement. Some people experience abrupt back pain following a small fall or even an ordinary movement. Others get chronic discomfort that worsens with standing, walking or moving, and improves with rest. In some instances, the pain goes away, and the person assumes that the problem has been fixed.
“These fractures are often mistaken for age-related back pain,” explains Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, Director of Neurosurgery at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. This is where the risk lies. “Sometimes people just assume it’s part of getting older and don’t look for the cause. There may also be little to notice with a fracture. A gradual loss of height or a change in posture, such as a stooped back, can sometimes mean that one or more vertebrae have collapsed. Such changes should not be automatically dismissed as normal ageing.”
Your Everyday Life Can Be Affected By A Missed Fracture
A fracture of the spine isn’t just a spinal problem. Ongoing pain can make it hard to walk, stand, do housework and other regular activities. Multiple fractures may also result in additional height loss, change of posture and reduced mobility. An elderly person who has broken a bone may be afraid to fall again. That fear can result in decreased activity, social isolation, and a loss of confidence in managing day-to-day life on your own. It can become a vicious circle: pain limits movement, inactivity weakens the body and less strength can make everyday activities more challenging.
How Do Doctors Diagnose A Silent Fracture of the Spine?
Imaging is important, but the different tests answer different questions.
“Subtle fractures may be difficult to identify when the loss of vertebral height is slight or mistaken for age-related changes,” says Dr. Pallavi Nagare, MD Radiology, NM Medical. An X-ray can show changes in the size and height of the vertebrae. A CT scan produces a more detailed image of the bone . An MRI can help identify changes in the bone marrow associated with a recent fracture, and evaluate the surrounding soft tissues or other possible causes of pain.
Weight-bearing MRI may sometimes provide additional information about the spine, but is not a routine first-line test for osteoporotic fractures. Bone mineral density testing helps diagnose osteoporosis and determines fracture risk. A second method of measuring bone density in selected situations is quantitative CT.
How To Prevent More Spinal Fractures
Those most at risk (post-menopausal women, older people and anyone who’s had a previous fragility fracture) should discuss bone health assessment with their doctor. Bone density testing and a fracture-risk assessment (eg, FRAX) may be recommended by your clinician. Dr. Shial says that prevention is economically sensible. A cost-effectiveness analysis of Indian women aged >50 years in 2025 estimated that fracture-risk assessment with FRAX followed by appropriate osteoporosis treatment could be cost-effective in a number of treatment scenarios.
Depending on the individual, management may include osteoporosis medicines, adequate calcium and vitamin D, appropriate weight bearing and strengthening exercises and measures to reduce falls. Treatment should be tailored to the individual’s health and risk of fracture.
What Happens After A Fracture Is Diagnosed?
Treatment depends on the severity of the fracture, the patient’s pain, bone health and if nerves or other structures are involved. Most osteoporotic vertebral fractures are treated non-operatively. Treatment may include pain relief, carefully supervised physical therapy, spinal support when indicated, and medication to treat the underlying osteoporosis. Surgery or a procedure to stabilize the fracture may be considered in selected patients, particularly when pain remains severe despite appropriate treatment or complications develop.
The priority is to relieve symptoms, regain safe mobility and reduce the risk of re-fracture. It is important to treat osteoporosis because one fragility fracture may be a sign of increased risk of future fractures. In an older adult, back pain could be muscle strain or another common problem. If you have sudden or ongoing pain, especially after a minor fall or normal movement, don’t just assume it’s your age.
Unexplained loss of height and a new stooped posture or previous fragility fractures should also be noted. If osteoporosis is present, assessing bone health and treating it appropriately can help prevent future injuries.
References:
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41815705/
- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00198-024-07328-6
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