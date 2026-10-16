ETV Bharat / health

World Spine Day: Specialists Explain Why Osteoporosis-Related Fractures Often Go Undiagnosed

Most people associate a fracture with a dramatic event. A fall, an accident, a sudden crack followed by unbearable pain. But what if a bone fractures while you are bending to pick something up, lifting a bag or even coughing? What if the pain feels like an ordinary backache, so you take a painkiller and carry on with your day?

This is one of the problems with osteoporosis-related spinal fractures. They can happen during everyday activities, cause symptoms that are easy to dismiss and remain undiagnosed for months. On World Spine Day, it is worth asking: Could that persistent back pain be more than just a sign of getting older?

You May Have Weaker Bones

Osteoporosis is a disease where bones lose density and become weaker, making them more likely to break. The risk increases with age, especially in women after menopause. The falling levels of estrogen after menopause speed up loss of bone. But as the bones get weaker, even the tiny bones of the spine (called vertebrae) can break if there’s enough pressure.

Osteoporosis is a disease where bones lose density and become weaker, making them more likely to break (Getty Images)

“These fractures can happen even with day-to-day activities,” says Dr. Bhavin Shial, orthopedic specialist with a fellowship in the Spine Unit at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Center, Khar.

In a 2026 study of Indian hospital patients published in the Journal of Orthopedic Case Reports, vertebral fractures were found in 34.5% of 220 postmenopausal women evaluated. The risk was highest for women aged ≥65 years, women who had been postmenopausal for ≥15 years, and women with low bone density or a prior fragility fracture.

The Pain Can Feel Deceptively Boring

One of the biggest challenges is that an osteoporotic vertebral fracture doesn't always make a dramatic statement. Some people experience abrupt back pain following a small fall or even an ordinary movement. Others get chronic discomfort that worsens with standing, walking or moving, and improves with rest. In some instances, the pain goes away, and the person assumes that the problem has been fixed.

“These fractures are often mistaken for age-related back pain,” explains Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, Director of Neurosurgery at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. This is where the risk lies. “Sometimes people just assume it’s part of getting older and don’t look for the cause. There may also be little to notice with a fracture. A gradual loss of height or a change in posture, such as a stooped back, can sometimes mean that one or more vertebrae have collapsed. Such changes should not be automatically dismissed as normal ageing.”

Your Everyday Life Can Be Affected By A Missed Fracture

A fracture of the spine isn’t just a spinal problem. Ongoing pain can make it hard to walk, stand, do housework and other regular activities. Multiple fractures may also result in additional height loss, change of posture and reduced mobility. An elderly person who has broken a bone may be afraid to fall again. That fear can result in decreased activity, social isolation, and a loss of confidence in managing day-to-day life on your own. It can become a vicious circle: pain limits movement, inactivity weakens the body and less strength can make everyday activities more challenging.

How Do Doctors Diagnose A Silent Fracture of the Spine?