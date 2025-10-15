World Spine Day 2025: Why A Healthy Spine Is the Backbone Of Overall Well-being
From poor posture to chronic pain, experts say early prevention, active living, and awareness can protect your spine and quality of life.
Every Year, October 16 is marked as World Spine Day to raise awareness about spinal disorders and promote spine health. Experts say that spine health is central to overall well-being, and spinal conditions have an immense burden on individuals, families, and the healthcare system.
From degenerative diseases and slipped discs to traumatic spinal cord injuries and spinal tumours, spine-related conditions are common among all age groups. Dr Amitabha Chanda, Director of Neurosurgery at CMRI Kolkata, says many of these conditions are preventable with early attention to posture, ergonomics, physical activity, and regular screenings.
"The spine is literally the backbone of our body, which supports posture and movement. It also connects the brain to the rest of the body, so prioritising spinal health is the foundation of overall well-being and mobility," says Dr Chanda.
While surgical intervention can be life-changing for some, “The best spine surgery is the one you never need," says Dr.Amit Chakrabarty, Director of Neurosurgery at CK Birla Hospitals in Jaipur. He points out the importance of spine care as a continuum, one that includes prevention, lifestyle changes, physiotherapy, and, when necessary, surgical intervention.
Preventive Measures:
There's no substitute for regular physical activity, which helps strengthen the muscles that support the spine. However, Dr Chakrabarty suggests some precautionary measures.
Dr Chakrabarty also opines that schools should start spine education and workplaces should promote a spine-friendly environment.
"With advances in minimally invasive spine surgery, robotics,a nd intraoperative neuro-monitoring, outcomes have vastly improved. However, even the best surgery cannot replace the benefits of a spine kept healthy through prevention," says Dr Chanda. He adds that spinal health is not a luxury; it is a necessity for a productive, pain-free life.
Experts warn that ignoring early signs like back stiffness, tingling, or numbness can lead to serious complications over time. "Early diagnosing and timely medical intervention can prevent long-term damage and improve recovery outcomes," assures the Neurosurgeon. As specialists, we often emphasise that "spinal health is not just a medical concern but a daily commitment to movement, awareness, and care."
Pain Management
While prevention is better than cure, there's no denying that the number of people facing back and spinal issues is only increasing. One of the common issues among the youngsters is chronic interventional pain and spine pain. Dr Kailash Kothari, Senior Consultant- Department of Interventional Pain Management at Gleneagles Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, says chronic pain, whether from degenerative spine issues, nerve damage, joint problems, arthritis, or cancer, can take a toll on one’s physical and emotional health.
"Chronic pain can severely impact daily life, limiting movement, sleep, and overall well-being. This, in turn, causes severe psychological problems for the patients. While medications and physiotherapy are beneficial for many, some patients will need prompt intervention for pain management," says Dr Kothari.
