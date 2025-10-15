ETV Bharat / health

World Spine Day 2025: Why A Healthy Spine Is the Backbone Of Overall Well-being

Every Year, October 16 is marked as World Spine Day to raise awareness about spinal disorders and promote spine health. Experts say that spine health is central to overall well-being, and spinal conditions have an immense burden on individuals, families, and the healthcare system.

From degenerative diseases and slipped discs to traumatic spinal cord injuries and spinal tumours, spine-related conditions are common among all age groups. Dr Amitabha Chanda, Director of Neurosurgery at CMRI Kolkata, says many of these conditions are preventable with early attention to posture, ergonomics, physical activity, and regular screenings.

"The spine is literally the backbone of our body, which supports posture and movement. It also connects the brain to the rest of the body, so prioritising spinal health is the foundation of overall well-being and mobility," says Dr Chanda.

While surgical intervention can be life-changing for some, “The best spine surgery is the one you never need," says Dr.Amit Chakrabarty, Director of Neurosurgery at CK Birla Hospitals in Jaipur. He points out the importance of spine care as a continuum, one that includes prevention, lifestyle changes, physiotherapy, and, when necessary, surgical intervention.

Preventive Measures: