World Spay Day 2026: Spaying And Neutering Your Pets Means Longer Lives For Them And Safer Streets For Everyone
Spaying and neutering is one of the most effective ways to reduce the number of unwanted animals who end up on the streets.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 11:18 AM IST
There is a very specific kind of optimism required to live in India. It’s the same optimism that lets you believe traffic will clear in five minutes and that your neighbour’s “friendly” unneutered Labrador will not scale a compound wall during mating season.
If you truly love your dog or cat, it also means doing one very un-glamorous but wildly important thing: getting them spayed or neutered. Today is World Spay Day, and nothing says “I care” like making sure your pet doesn’t accidentally start their own reality show called 16 & Pregnant!
What Does “Spay” Mean?
Spaying is the surgical procedure that prevents female animals from becoming pregnant. Neutering is the equivalent for males. Vets have been doing it safely for decades. Your pet will not write a memoir about the betrayal neither will your dog feel like “less of a man.”
Animal shelters across the world are overwhelmed. In India, street dogs and community cats are a daily reality. Many are born into environments where food is scarce, disease is common, and safety is optional. One unspayed female dog and her offspring can lead to hundreds and even thousands of puppies over several years. Cats reproduce like they’ve discovered a cheat code. A single unspayed female cat can have multiple litters a year. Each litter can have 3-6 kittens.
Spaying and neutering is one of the most effective ways to reduce the number of unwanted animals who end up on the streets. Free-roaming dogs and community cats are part of the landscape in our cities. They nap near tea stalls. They adopt apartment complexes. They form night patrol committees no one asked for. When a pet dog or cat isn’t spayed, and an “oops” litter happens, those puppies and kittens don’t go to a cosy adoption centre with pastel walls and a waiting list of families.
They end up abandoned on roads, left near temples or markets, absorbed into already overburdened community animal groups or simply surviving on the streets. India already has millions of stray dogs. Adding more because we didn’t book a vet appointment is like throwing water into a flooding room and saying, “It’ll dry.”
Health Benefits of Spaying Your Pet
Let’s gently ignore the uncle who insists that “one litter is good for the female” and learn the advantages of spaying early on.
For Female Dogs and Cats:
- Spaying prevents uterine infections (pyometra), which can be fatal and extremely expensive to treat.
- It dramatically reduces the risk of mammary tumours — especially if done early.
- It completely removes the risk of ovarian and uterine cancers.
For Male Dogs and Cats:
- Neutering prevents testicular cancer.
- It reduces prostate issues.
- It can decrease aggression linked to mating behaviour.
- It reduces roaming, which means fewer road accidents and fewer territorial fights.
If you’ve ever seen two unneutered dogs fight during mating season, you know this isn’t theoretical. It’s loud, bloody and happens at 2:13 am. Spaying and neutering don’t “change their personality.” They just remove hormone-driven chaos from the equation. Your cat will still judge you, just with less urgency.
Animals don’t attach emotional meaning to parenthood the way humans do. They are biologically wired to reproduce. They are not dreaming about baby showers. What they will experience is fewer health risks, less hormonal stress and a longer, safer life.India runs Animal Birth Control (ABC) programs in many cities. These government-backed sterilisation drives aim to humanely control stray dog populations and reduce rabies. But these systems are stretched thin. This makes spaying your pet a civic responsibility.
When you bring home a puppy or kitten, you are not just getting a cute creature for reels. You are taking responsibility in a country where there is no massive institutional backup waiting behind you. In India, there are no endless shelters absorbing accidental litters. There are community dogs fighting for space. On World Spay Day 2026, let’s choose responsibility.
