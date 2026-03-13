7 Things That Can Go Wrong When You Don’t Get Enough Sleep | World Sleep Day
Published : March 13, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Many of us treat sleep the way we treat gym memberships: something they fully intend to do regularly but somehow never quite get around to. On World Sleep Day today, doctors and scientists are once again reminding us that sleep is a biological necessity. In fact, according to sleep scientist Matthew Walker, getting less than six hours of sleep regularly can affect nearly every system in the body.
So what exactly goes wrong when we don’t sleep enough? Let’s take a slightly unsettling tour:
1. Your Brain Stops Working Properly
The first casualty of sleep deprivation is usually your brain. According to psychiatrist Dr. Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant - Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, the brain needs sleep to process information and store memories. Without enough sleep concentration drops, memory weakens and decision-making suffers.
In simple terms, your brain becomes slightly confused. This is why pulling an all-nighter before an exam often produces the exact opposite of the desired result.
2. Your Mood Becomes… Unpredictable
If you have ever snapped at someone after a bad night’s sleep, congratulations—you have experienced sleep deprivation’s emotional side effects. Lack of sleep disrupts the brain’s emotional regulation system. People who are sleep deprived often become irritable, anxious, emotionally unstable. Long-term sleep loss is also strongly linked to depression and anxiety disorders. Your brain is not designed to be cheerful on four hours of sleep.
3. Hormones Get Completely Confused
Sleep also plays a major role in hormone regulation. When sleep is disrupted, the body’s hormonal system becomes slightly chaotic. Dr. Harshil Alwani, Consultant - Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur notes, “Chronic sleep deprivation can disturb hormones that regulate metabolism, blood pressure and appetite.” The result? Higher risks of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and hypertension.
4. Your Heart Is Strained
Sleep gives the cardiovascular system time to recover. When sleep is consistently reduced, the body’s stress system stays active for longer periods. Over time, this can increase the risk of heart disease. Matthew Walker has repeatedly pointed out in public lectures that people who sleep fewer than six hours regularly have significantly higher risks of cardiovascular problems.
5. Children Stop Growing Properly
Sleep is especially critical for children. According to Dr. Lini Balakrishnan, Sr. Consultant, Pediatrics & Pediatric Intensivist, Rainbow Children's Hospital, “Deep sleep triggers the release of growth hormone. When children consistently miss out on quality sleep, it can interfere with both physical growth and cognitive development.”
6. Learning and Memory Collapse
For students, sleep deprivation is particularly damaging. Dr. Balakrishnan explains that sleep helps the brain process information and convert it into long-term memory. Without enough sleep, children may experience poor concentration, reduced learning ability and difficulty solving problems.
7. Your Body Wears Out Faster
Sleep is the body’s repair mode. When sleep becomes chronically inadequate, these repair systems stop functioning properly. The result is a slow accumulation of health problems: metabolic disorders, cardiovascular risks, mental health issues and weakened immunity.
Sleep Hygiene Habits
Adults generally need seven to nine hours of sleep every night to function properly. Children need even more. Doctors recommend simple sleep hygiene habits:
- Maintain a regular bedtime
- Reduce screen exposure before sleep
- Practise relaxation techniques like deep breathing
- Keep the bedroom quiet and dark
None of this sounds revolutionary but sometimes the simplest habits are the most powerful.
