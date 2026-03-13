7 Things That Can Go Wrong When You Don’t Get Enough Sleep | World Sleep Day

ETV Bharat / health

Many of us treat sleep the way we treat gym memberships: something they fully intend to do regularly but somehow never quite get around to. On World Sleep Day today, doctors and scientists are once again reminding us that sleep is a biological necessity. In fact, according to sleep scientist Matthew Walker, getting less than six hours of sleep regularly can affect nearly every system in the body.

So what exactly goes wrong when we don’t sleep enough? Let’s take a slightly unsettling tour:

1. Your Brain Stops Working Properly

The first casualty of sleep deprivation is usually your brain. According to psychiatrist Dr. Murali Krishna, Visiting Consultant - Psychiatry & Counselling Services, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, the brain needs sleep to process information and store memories. Without enough sleep concentration drops, memory weakens and decision-making suffers.

In simple terms, your brain becomes slightly confused. This is why pulling an all-nighter before an exam often produces the exact opposite of the desired result.

2. Your Mood Becomes… Unpredictable

If you have ever snapped at someone after a bad night’s sleep, congratulations—you have experienced sleep deprivation’s emotional side effects. Lack of sleep disrupts the brain’s emotional regulation system. People who are sleep deprived often become irritable, anxious, emotionally unstable. Long-term sleep loss is also strongly linked to depression and anxiety disorders. Your brain is not designed to be cheerful on four hours of sleep.

3. Hormones Get Completely Confused

Sleep also plays a major role in hormone regulation. When sleep is disrupted, the body’s hormonal system becomes slightly chaotic. Dr. Harshil Alwani, Consultant - Pulmonology, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur notes, “Chronic sleep deprivation can disturb hormones that regulate metabolism, blood pressure and appetite.” The result? Higher risks of obesity, diabetes mellitus, and hypertension.