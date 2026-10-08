OCT To UBM, The Machines Helping Eye Doctors Protect Your Vision | World Sight Day 2026
From ultra-widefield and non-mydriatic fundus cameras to Optical Coherence Tomography, modern tools can reveal changes that may not be visible during a routine eye examination.
By Anubha Jain
Published : October 8, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Doctors can now examine the eye layer by layer. With advances in imaging technology and modern ophthalmology, routine eye examination has evolved to include detailed imaging, mapping and measurement of the eye’s internal structures. These tools have made diagnosis more precise and allow doctors to detect and monitor disease progression much earlier, rather than waiting for obvious symptoms or significant vision loss.
Modern Technologies and Tools in Eye Care
From ultra-widefield and non-mydriatic fundus cameras that photograph the retina and optic nerve to Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), which produces detailed cross-sectional images of retinal layers, modern tools can reveal changes that may not be visible during a routine eye examination. OCT angiography can map tiny retinal blood vessels and blood-flow patterns without the need for injected dye. Newer portable OCT systems are also being developed to take advanced eye imaging closer to patients and screening settings.
Dr. Sharoon Shitole, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Managing Director, Vencer Hospital, Pune, noted that fundus photography helps track diabetic changes, haemorrhages and optic-disc changes over time, while fundus autofluorescence can highlight stress or damage in the retinal pigment epithelium that may not be evident during a routine examination.
OCT can detect macular swelling, fluid accumulation and nerve-fibre thinning, while OCT angiography can identify reduced blood flow or abnormal new vessel formation. Together, these tools can help with earlier detection and monitoring of diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, macular oedema, retinal vascular disorders and several inherited or degenerative retinal conditions. Doctors can also measure retinal thickness, nerve-fibre loss, fluid accumulation and vascular changes, and track them over successive visits. However, no single scan can replace a comprehensive eye examination.
AI as a Screening Tool, Not a Replacement
At the same time, artificial intelligence (AI) is being explored to analyse retinal and other eye images and detect signs of disease. With a large number of people with diabetes and other chronic conditions requiring regular eye checks, AI can significantly strengthen eye screening.
Dr. Shitole said that AI systems can rapidly analyse digital retinal photographs to identify patients who may have diabetic retinopathy or other predefined abnormalities and require specialist evaluation. Combined with portable or non-mydriatic fundus cameras, this can extend screening to diabetes clinics, smaller centres and community programmes.
However, AI should currently be viewed as a screening and triage tool, not a replacement for an ophthalmologist. Algorithms generally answer specific questions based on the images they are trained to analyse. Ophthalmologists must still correlate the findings with symptoms, eye pressure, clinical examination and other investigations, make the final diagnosis and determine whether the patient needs observation, medication, laser treatment, injections or surgery, she added.
When Imaging Makes the Critical Difference
For patients, the value of these technologies can be seen most clearly in real life. A 70-year-old patient, whose right eye was his only seeing eye, was at risk of losing his vision when doctors faced a critical question: was a pinkish layer growing over the conjunctiva merely scar tissue from an earlier surgery, or had his eye cancer returned? Dr. Roshmi Gupta, Consultant, Ocular Oncology, Narayana Nethralaya, Bengaluru, cited this case, saying the patient had previously been diagnosed with ocular surface squamous neoplasia (OSSN), a form of conjunctival cancer. He was also diabetic and had developed bleeding inside the eye, severely affecting his vision.
Before performing a vitrectomy to remove the blood and restore his vision, doctors used anterior-segment optical coherence tomography (AS-OCT) to examine the conjunctival surface. The imaging showed thickening and high reflectivity of the epithelial layer, a pattern typical of OSSN rather than scarring. The tumour was removed, cryotherapy was applied, and an amniotic membrane graft was placed to aid healing. Pathology confirmed clear margins, and two weeks later, doctors were able to safely perform the vitrectomy and remove the blood.
“These cases needed a series of sophisticated investigations and interventions that would have been unimaginable a generation earlier,” Dr. Gupta noted, while emphasising that such advances, combined with the expertise of a multidisciplinary medical team, are playing an increasingly important role in patient care.
Citing the example of a middle-aged diabetic patient who came for a routine eye check-up without any major vision complaints, Dr. Shitole said newer technologies such as OCT and retinal imaging revealed early macular swelling and subtle diabetic changes. “As we detected it before his vision was affected, we could start closer monitoring, improve diabetic control and intervene early, helping protect his vision.”
Looking Inside the Eye, Layer by Layer
Explaining what modern technology can reveal that a conventional eye or slit-lamp examination may not, Dr. Gupta said that optical coherence tomography (OCT) can image the layers of the eye at much higher resolution, almost like viewing a tissue cross-section under a high-magnification microscope. With a resolution of around 10 microns in some OCT systems, the images can reveal structures far finer than what the naked eye can distinguish. To put that in perspective, 10 microns is roughly one-eighth the diameter of an average human hair.
She also highlighted ultrasound biomicroscopy (UBM), which uses 50 MHz sound waves to produce images of areas behind the iris that cannot be seen through indirect ophthalmoscopy, including tumours in that region. Similarly, B-scan ultrasonography can detect tumours in the choroid even when the cornea is opaque, or the vitreous is filled with blood.
Mapping Tumours to Guide Treatment
In conditions affecting the orbit and eye, including ocular tumours, imaging technologies can help doctors detect abnormalities more precisely, assess a tumour’s size, location, and extent, determine whether surrounding tissues are involved and plan the most appropriate treatment. Malignant melanoma is one of the most dangerous eye cancers.
Dr. Gupta explained that the blood-vessel pattern and water content of tumour tissue can also help distinguish different tumours. For example, fundus fluorescein angiography (FFA) can help differentiate between a benign choroidal haemangioma and extremely dangerous choroidal melanoma by showing their different vascular patterns.
For orbital tumours, MRI can accurately show the tumour’s size, location and internal composition. In some cases, such as a lymphangioma, MRI can reveal fluid levels, indicating that the lesion may be treated with a sclerosant injection rather than extensive surgery. Diffusion-weighted MRI can also help distinguish a malignant tumour from a benign lesion or infection, although the final diagnosis of malignancy is often confirmed by pathology.
Dr. Gupta emphasised that these technologies are useful only when used appropriately. “The clinician who knows when to request these investigations, and can correctly interpret the findings, can help their patients in ways never possible earlier,” she said.
Making Advanced Imaging Accessible
Dr. Pravin K. Vaddavalli, Consultant Ophthalmologist, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Hyderabad, explained that newer technologies can detect disease before noticeable symptoms appear. He noted that there have been major advances over the past 20 years, including the ability to visualise the layers of the eye in high resolution and even image individual cells within the eye. However, many of these technologies remain expensive. But the bigger challenge is not only how much an imaging system can see, but how easily patients can access it.
A lower-resolution, affordable tool that can detect disease with reasonable accuracy and be deployed in district hospitals or mobile units could have a greater impact than an advanced imaging system available only at a major city hospital.
Portable Devices, Tele-ophthalmology and AI
Replying to how close we are to making advanced eye screening routinely accessible beyond major eye centres, Dr. Vaddavalli said low-cost portable devices and AI-based image analysis are making this increasingly possible, including in remote locations. Home-based screening, tele-ophthalmology and mobile phone-based screening are helping extend these services beyond conventional hospital settings. At LVPEI, he said, the focus has been on three key areas: making screening portable, connecting patients with specialists through tele-ophthalmology, and building a network of rural eye-care centres to ensure access to treatment after screening.
On improving eye-care access in rural and underserved parts of India, Dr. Vaddavalli said that screening is also increasingly moving into patients’ hands through SightConnect, a self-screening tool that helps people identify vision loss and seek appropriate care. LVPEI is also using AI to detect corneal conditions from smartphone images, helping determine the urgency of referral, triage and treatment.
Eye imaging is no longer only about seeing what lies inside the eye. It is increasingly helping doctors detect disease earlier, track changes more precisely and take screening and diagnosis beyond major hospitals to patients who need them.
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