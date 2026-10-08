ETV Bharat / health

OCT To UBM, The Machines Helping Eye Doctors Protect Your Vision | World Sight Day 2026

Doctors can now examine the eye layer by layer. With advances in imaging technology and modern ophthalmology, routine eye examination has evolved to include detailed imaging, mapping and measurement of the eye’s internal structures. These tools have made diagnosis more precise and allow doctors to detect and monitor disease progression much earlier, rather than waiting for obvious symptoms or significant vision loss.

From ultra-widefield and non-mydriatic fundus cameras that photograph the retina and optic nerve to Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), which produces detailed cross-sectional images of retinal layers, modern tools can reveal changes that may not be visible during a routine eye examination. OCT angiography can map tiny retinal blood vessels and blood-flow patterns without the need for injected dye. Newer portable OCT systems are also being developed to take advanced eye imaging closer to patients and screening settings.

Dr. Sharoon Shitole, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Managing Director, Vencer Hospital, Pune, noted that fundus photography helps track diabetic changes, haemorrhages and optic-disc changes over time, while fundus autofluorescence can highlight stress or damage in the retinal pigment epithelium that may not be evident during a routine examination.

An OCT angiography of the fundus of the eye is performed on a patient in the Eye Clinic at Erlangen University Hospital in Bavaria. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) with angiography enables non-invasive visualization of the vascular structures in different retinal layers and in the choroid (Getty Images)

OCT can detect macular swelling, fluid accumulation and nerve-fibre thinning, while OCT angiography can identify reduced blood flow or abnormal new vessel formation. Together, these tools can help with earlier detection and monitoring of diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, macular oedema, retinal vascular disorders and several inherited or degenerative retinal conditions. Doctors can also measure retinal thickness, nerve-fibre loss, fluid accumulation and vascular changes, and track them over successive visits. However, no single scan can replace a comprehensive eye examination.

AI as a Screening Tool, Not a Replacement

At the same time, artificial intelligence (AI) is being explored to analyse retinal and other eye images and detect signs of disease. With a large number of people with diabetes and other chronic conditions requiring regular eye checks, AI can significantly strengthen eye screening.

Dr. Shitole said that AI systems can rapidly analyse digital retinal photographs to identify patients who may have diabetic retinopathy or other predefined abnormalities and require specialist evaluation. Combined with portable or non-mydriatic fundus cameras, this can extend screening to diabetes clinics, smaller centres and community programmes.

However, AI should currently be viewed as a screening and triage tool, not a replacement for an ophthalmologist. Algorithms generally answer specific questions based on the images they are trained to analyse. Ophthalmologists must still correlate the findings with symptoms, eye pressure, clinical examination and other investigations, make the final diagnosis and determine whether the patient needs observation, medication, laser treatment, injections or surgery, she added.

When Imaging Makes the Critical Difference

For patients, the value of these technologies can be seen most clearly in real life. A 70-year-old patient, whose right eye was his only seeing eye, was at risk of losing his vision when doctors faced a critical question: was a pinkish layer growing over the conjunctiva merely scar tissue from an earlier surgery, or had his eye cancer returned? Dr. Roshmi Gupta, Consultant, Ocular Oncology, Narayana Nethralaya, Bengaluru, cited this case, saying the patient had previously been diagnosed with ocular surface squamous neoplasia (OSSN), a form of conjunctival cancer. He was also diabetic and had developed bleeding inside the eye, severely affecting his vision.

Autorefractor machine during an eye examination at a Kuala Lumpur ophthalmology clinic (Getty Images)

Before performing a vitrectomy to remove the blood and restore his vision, doctors used anterior-segment optical coherence tomography (AS-OCT) to examine the conjunctival surface. The imaging showed thickening and high reflectivity of the epithelial layer, a pattern typical of OSSN rather than scarring. The tumour was removed, cryotherapy was applied, and an amniotic membrane graft was placed to aid healing. Pathology confirmed clear margins, and two weeks later, doctors were able to safely perform the vitrectomy and remove the blood.