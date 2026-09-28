ETV Bharat / health

World Rabies Day 2026: 5 Things People Get Wrong About Rabies That Could Cost A Life

If an animal bite or scratch breaks the skin, get medical advice promptly ( Getty Images )

Rabies is one of those diseases that most people know about but few people expect to encounter. A dog bite happens, someone washes the wound, everyone looks at the dog, and then comes a line that can be falsely reassuring: “It looks like a healthy dog. Don't worry.” That is where the problem can begin. Rabies is preventable, but once clinical symptoms appear, it is almost universally fatal.

Why do people still die from a disease we know how to prevent? Part of the answer is misinformation. On World Rabies Day, here are five myths worth retiring.

Myth 1: “It Was Only A Small Scratch. I Don't Need The Rabies Vaccine.”

People tend to associate rabies only with dog bites. But exposure can also occur through scratches or minor abrasions, particularly when saliva from an infected animal contaminates broken skin. WHO classifies minor scratches or abrasions without bleeding as an exposure requiring wound washing and immediate vaccination. More severe exposures, including bites that break the skin or saliva contacting broken skin or mucous membranes, require immediate vaccination and, where indicated, rabies immunoglobulin or monoclonal antibodies.

The size of the wound is therefore not something to use as your personal rabies risk calculator. If an animal bite or scratch breaks the skin, get medical advice promptly.

Myth 2: “The Dog Looks Healthy, So It Can't Have Rabies.”

You cannot reliably determine a person's rabies risk by looking at an animal and deciding whether it appears healthy. Domestic dogs account for up to 99% of human rabies transmission globally, and because rabies is so serious, the right response after a potentially risky exposure is not to conduct your own veterinary investigation in your head. Instead, seek medical assessment quickly. Healthcare professionals can assess the exposure, the animal and whether post-exposure prophylaxis is required.

Myth 3: “I'll Wait And See If I Develop Symptoms.”

Rabies has an incubation period, meaning a person can have no symptoms for a period after exposure. By the time clinical symptoms develop, however, the disease is almost universally fatal. WHO notes that prompt post-exposure prophylaxis can prevent the virus from reaching the central nervous system. That is why waiting for symptoms defeats the whole point of post-exposure treatment. You act first.

Myth 4: “I Was Vaccinated Against Rabies Before, So I Don't Need Treatment After Another Bite.”