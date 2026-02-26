ETV Bharat / health

World Protein Day 2026: Rethink Protein On The Indian Plate

February 27 is World Protein Day. For decades, most of us never planned meals around protein. Food in Indian households was cooked based on habit, taste, budget, and what was available at home. Dal was dal. Milk was milk. No one counted grams or checked labels. Protein was not part of daily conversation.

However, as lifestyles shifted, work hours got longer, and health conversations moved from doctors to social media, protein started entering everyday language. What was once taken for granted became something people actively talked about. From fitness conversations to family WhatsApp groups, protein moved from being invisible on the plate to becoming a buzzword, as more people began questioning whether their daily diets were getting enough of it.

One of the lesser-known realities of Indian diets is that protein is not necessarily missing, but is unevenly distributed across the day. Many everyday meals provide energy and fullness but fall short on protein unless supported by the right additions. The gap often comes from eating patterns rather than lack of access, making small, familiar adjustments far more effective than drastic dietary changes.

Meals that are filling but low in protein:

Breakfast staples like poha, upma, idli, toast, or plain paratha

Roti-sabzi combinations without curd, dal, paneer, or other protein additions

Rice-heavy meals where dal or protein portions are minimal

Bread-based snacks such as sandwiches made without protein fillings

Common evening snacks like namkeen and mixture

Lesser-Known Protein Reality

Most people focus on protein sources, but timing and distribution play an equally important role. What many people don’t realise: