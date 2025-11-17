ETV Bharat / health

World Prematurity Day 2025: All About Nutrition For Preemies

So the question becomes: If they cannot nurse, how do they receive nutrition? Through medicine, monitoring, and the brilliance of neonatal nutrition science.

Most babies learn to suck, breathe, and swallow in harmony by 36 weeks of gestation. It’s a delicate three-part choreography. But Sharvari points out something crucial: “Premature babies often have issues in sucking, breathing, and swallowing as they are not yet mature enough to coordinate.”

Every gram matters. Every millilitre is carefully calibrated. A single feeding session in the NICU is the neonatal version of complex engineering. Yet, for all the urgency, preterm babies often have one major challenge: they can’t eat the way other newborns do.

If you ask Sharvari Umesh Gude, Senior Dietician at Manipal Hospital Goa, she will tell you something that sounds counterintuitive at first: “Premature babies have very different nutritional needs than full-term babies.” Even though they are smaller, weaker, and more fragile, “preemies” need more nutrition per kilo than full-term babies. Their bodies are racing to make up for weeks (or sometimes months) of missed development.

World Prematurity Day, observed on November 17, puts us face-to-face with a simple reality: Every year, over 15 million babies arrive earlier than expected. And what determines whether these babies merely survive or actually thrive is often the invisible science of feeding; of giving their bodies the exact ingredients needed to grow organs, strengthen immunity, build bone density, and help the brain make the connections it needs to understand the world.

Because for babies born before 37 weeks of gestation, survival is not only a battle of breath and heartbeat but also of nutrition; delivered in precisely calculated quantities, through methods most adults have never heard of, at a time when their bodies are least prepared to receive it.

There is a moment in every Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that feels almost cinematic. A nurse leans over a plastic incubator (hands disinfected, movements rehearsed) and places a few millilitres of milk into a tube thinner than a headphone wire. It doesn’t look like much. But in the world of premature babies, that moment is everything.

Walk into any NICU and you’ll feel it immediately: this is a place where time slows down. The glowing incubators, the rhythmic beeping, the soft hum of machines. For premature babies, the NICU is not simply temporary housing. It is a bridge, and nutrition is the most important plank in that bridge. Here’s how that bridge is built, one feeding method at a time.

Three Feeding Strategies That Save Preemies

1. Breastfeeding and Bottle Feeding: Some premature babies are ready for breastfeeding or bottle feeding surprisingly early: around 30 to 32 weeks. Others may need to wait until 36 weeks for the coordination of sucking and swallowing to fully develop. To a parent, it means the baby has reached a neurological milestone, a small expression of autonomy after days or weeks of dependency on tubes. Breast milk, of course, is ideal. It contains antibodies, fats, proteins, and bioactive compounds tailored by evolution itself. But the NICU does something that evolution never anticipated: it sometimes fortifies breast milk with additional calories and minerals, giving premature babies a denser, nutrient-packed version of the world’s most natural snack.

2. Gavage Feeding: When a baby is not yet ready to suck, NICU teams switch to a method called gavage feeding. Sharvari explains, In this technique, the baby gets the required nutrients into the stomach through a feeding tube inserted through their nose or mouth.” But what she describes lightly masks the psychological weight of the moment for parents. Seeing a tube going into a baby’s nostril feels unnatural. But it is, ironically, the most natural way for that baby to survive. Gavage feeding looks mechanical but is tender in execution. Nurses check placement, monitor stomach capacity, watch for distress, and measure feed volumes with almost surgical precision. Even the angle at which the baby lies matters.

3. IV Feeding (Total Parenteral Nutrition): Then there is the least intuitive method of all: Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN). Sharvari explains: “IV feeding helps to deliver the right amount of nutrients directly into the bloodstream, bypassing their digestive system which needs some time to mature.” Imagine that. A newborn baby receiving proteins, fats, glucose, vitamins, and minerals directly into their veins... like a biochemical shortcut designed for survival.

TPN is often the first nutrition preterm babies receive. It buys them time. It gives their intestines the opportunity to develop. It prevents complications like necrotizing enterocolitis: a frightening condition where parts of the bowel become inflamed.

Nutrition For Preterm Babies Is About Timing

Preterm nutrition is a race in which every decision is made backwards:

What should the baby have been receiving in the womb today?

Can we replicate that outside the womb?

Can we do it without overwhelming their immature systems?

NICU teams (dieticians, neonatologists, nurses) are conducting a symphony where each note must emerge at the right moment. Introduce feeds too early, and the gut might rebel. Introduce them too late, and growth falters. Increase protein by too much, and the kidneys strain. Reduce it, and the brain doesn’t grow fast enough.

Catch-Up Growth

One of the most astonishing phenomena in premature babies is something called “catch-up growth.”

The baby who was once impossibly small rapidly gains weight, fills out their cheeks, begins to breathe more steadily, and soon develops the strength to feed on their own. It is the result of:

structured nutrition plans vigilant monitoring early intervention and a NICU dietician’s almost forensic attention to each calorie

This is where World Prematurity Day finds its meaning. When you look at a premature baby, you see fragility. But when NICU teams look at one, they see potential. Nutrition during those first days and weeks is shaping the trajectory of a life.

