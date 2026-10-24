World Polio Day 2026: Polio May Be Out of Sight, But Not Out of Danger: Why Parents Must Keep Vaccinating Their Kids
Polio vaccines provide complementary protection. OPV helps build immunity in the intestine, while IPV provides strong protection against paralytic disease, medical experts tell ETV Bharat.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:00 AM IST
Imagine being a parent in India today and trying to explain polio to your child. You might struggle to find an example. Most children have never seen someone with polio-related paralysis. They have grown up in a country where the disease has largely disappeared from everyday life.
That is remarkable but it also creates a problem. When a disease becomes invisible, people can begin to believe that it no longer exists. This is precisely why vaccination against polio must continue. India was declared polio-free in 2014, following years of intensive immunisation campaigns. The last reported case of wild poliovirus in the country was detected on January 13, 2011. These milestones represent a major public-health success, not a reason to lower our guard.
As we celebrate World Polio Day today, the message of child specialists to parents is: the best way to protect children from polio is to make sure they receive their recommended vaccinations, including any eligible doses provided through government campaigns.
Polio might be a rarity in India but the virus hasn’t gone away worldwide
Polio or poliomyelitis is an extremely infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It primarily affects children under five but anyone not properly vaccinated can contract it. The virus spreads mainly through the faecal-oral route, often when contaminated hands, food or water carry the virus into the mouth. Many infected people experience no symptoms or only mild illness. They can nevertheless contribute to transmission.
In a small proportion of infections, the virus attacks the nervous system and causes acute flaccid paralysis. This paralysis is usually irreversible and can affect the legs or, in severe cases, the muscles needed for breathing. Among people who develop paralytic polio, approximately 5-10% die when their breathing muscles become immobilised.
Dr. Avi Shah, Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon at Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai, points out: “India's polio-free status was achieved through sustained vaccination, disease surveillance and the efforts of healthcare workers and communities. But viruses do not respect national borders. International travel and population movement can create opportunities for poliovirus to enter areas where transmission has been interrupted. If such an introduction occurs, high vaccination coverage will help protect communities.”
No vaccine means no reliable protection against paralysis
There is an important difference between treating an illness and preventing it. Polio is a particularly difficult disease because there is no cure that can reverse the nerve damage responsible for paralysis. Medical care and rehabilitation can help manage complications and support a person's functioning, but they cannot reliably restore nerve function lost to the disease.
Dr (Maj) Rajesh Bhardwaj, ENT and vaccination expert and Founder of MedFirst ENT Centre, stresses that vaccination remains the best form of protection against this highly contagious infection. “The good news is that polio vaccines are safe and effective. They have helped reduce the disease dramatically across the world. India uses both oral polio vaccine (OPV), administered as drops, and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), administered by injection, according to national immunisation policy,” he says.
The vaccines provide complementary protection. OPV helps build immunity in the intestine, which is important in reducing transmission, while IPV provides strong protection against paralytic disease. For parents, the practical lesson is: follow the recommended childhood immunisation schedule rather than deciding that a vaccine is unnecessary because the disease is no longer common.
Why does my child need extra polio drops after routine vaccination?
For those who wonder, why should parents consent to another dose in a Pulse Polio campaign when the child has been administered the required polio vaccines, the answer is the difference between protecting an individual child versus maintaining immunity in a whole community.
“Routine immunization is important for every child. Supplementary campaigns are a way to increase population immunity and to reach children who may have missed routine doses. Repeated campaign doses are part of the public-health strategy used to interrupt poliovirus transmission,” says Dr. Sanjay Wazir, Medical Director, NCR – Neonatology, Motherhood Hospitals.
He adds that parents should participate in government vaccination campaigns rather than treat them as alternatives to routine immunisation. Eligible children should receive campaign doses according to the instructions issued by health authorities, even if they have already received routine vaccinations. These doses supplement the routine schedule; they do not replace it. Also keep your immunizations up to date. If a dose has been missed or if there is uncertainty about a child’s vaccination status, a pediatrician or healthcare provider can advise on the appropriate next steps.
What happens when vaccination rates fall?
Vaccination benefits the individual, but the benefits extend beyond the individual who receives the vaccine. If many children are immunized, the poliovirus has fewer opportunities to spread throughout the community. As vaccination coverage decreases, gaps emerge. Children who have missed doses and communities with reduced immunity can become more vulnerable when the virus is introduced. That is why it is important to maintain vaccination coverage even when there are no cases in the vicinity. The absence of disease may be evidence that the prevention strategy is working, not proof that the strategy is no longer needed.
Dr. Wazir notes that sustained vaccination, disease surveillance and high community immunity remain essential until polio is eradicated globally. Clean water, sanitation, handwashing and good hygiene are also important. However, these measures cannot replace vaccination as the central protection against paralytic polio.
What parents can do to keep their children protected
Parents do not need to become infectious-disease experts to protect their children. A few practical steps can help:
- Follow the routine immunisation schedule. Ensure your child receives the recommended polio vaccines at the appropriate ages.
- Take part in Pulse Polio campaigns. If your children are up-to-date with routine immunizations, have those who are eligible for campaign doses as recommended by government health authorities.
- Maintain vaccination records. A written or electronic record will help you and your child’s doctor identify missed doses.
- Request for late vaccinations. If your child has missed a dose, talk to a healthcare professional about the correct catch-up plan.
- Rely on credible medical advice. Do not make vaccination decisions based on rumours or unverified social media posts.
Dr Bhardwaj says that continued immunisation is necessary to protect future generations. The responsibility does not end because a country has achieved polio-free status.
Keep polio out of the next generation's life
India's achievement against wild poliovirus shows what can happen when families, healthcare workers and public-health authorities work towards a shared goal. It is a success story worth celebrating. But success can sometimes make people forget the effort that produced it. Parents today may not remember the fear that polio once created in families, but they can help ensure that their children never have to experience it. Polio may be out of sight in India. Keeping it out of children's lives depends on continuing the vaccination efforts that made this possible in the first place.
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