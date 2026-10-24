ETV Bharat / health

World Polio Day 2026: Polio May Be Out of Sight, But Not Out of Danger: Why Parents Must Keep Vaccinating Their Kids

Polio primarily affects children under five but anyone not properly vaccinated can contract it ( Getty Images )

By Kasmin Fernandes 6 Min Read

Imagine being a parent in India today and trying to explain polio to your child. You might struggle to find an example. Most children have never seen someone with polio-related paralysis. They have grown up in a country where the disease has largely disappeared from everyday life.

That is remarkable but it also creates a problem. When a disease becomes invisible, people can begin to believe that it no longer exists. This is precisely why vaccination against polio must continue. India was declared polio-free in 2014, following years of intensive immunisation campaigns. The last reported case of wild poliovirus in the country was detected on January 13, 2011. These milestones represent a major public-health success, not a reason to lower our guard.

As we celebrate World Polio Day today, the message of child specialists to parents is: the best way to protect children from polio is to make sure they receive their recommended vaccinations, including any eligible doses provided through government campaigns. In a small proportion of infections, the virus attacks the nervous system and causes acute flaccid paralysis (Getty Images) Polio might be a rarity in India but the virus hasn’t gone away worldwide Polio or poliomyelitis is an extremely infectious disease caused by the poliovirus. It primarily affects children under five but anyone not properly vaccinated can contract it. The virus spreads mainly through the faecal-oral route, often when contaminated hands, food or water carry the virus into the mouth. Many infected people experience no symptoms or only mild illness. They can nevertheless contribute to transmission. In a small proportion of infections, the virus attacks the nervous system and causes acute flaccid paralysis. This paralysis is usually irreversible and can affect the legs or, in severe cases, the muscles needed for breathing. Among people who develop paralytic polio, approximately 5-10% die when their breathing muscles become immobilised. Dr. Avi Shah, Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon at Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai, points out: “India's polio-free status was achieved through sustained vaccination, disease surveillance and the efforts of healthcare workers and communities. But viruses do not respect national borders. International travel and population movement can create opportunities for poliovirus to enter areas where transmission has been interrupted. If such an introduction occurs, high vaccination coverage will help protect communities.” No vaccine means no reliable protection against paralysis There is an important difference between treating an illness and preventing it. Polio is a particularly difficult disease because there is no cure that can reverse the nerve damage responsible for paralysis. Medical care and rehabilitation can help manage complications and support a person's functioning, but they cannot reliably restore nerve function lost to the disease. Dr (Maj) Rajesh Bhardwaj, ENT and vaccination expert and Founder of MedFirst ENT Centre, stresses that vaccination remains the best form of protection against this highly contagious infection. “The good news is that polio vaccines are safe and effective. They have helped reduce the disease dramatically across the world. India uses both oral polio vaccine (OPV), administered as drops, and inactivated polio vaccine (IPV), administered by injection, according to national immunisation policy,” he says. The vaccines provide complementary protection. OPV helps build immunity in the intestine, which is important in reducing transmission, while IPV provides strong protection against paralytic disease. For parents, the practical lesson is: follow the recommended childhood immunisation schedule rather than deciding that a vaccine is unnecessary because the disease is no longer common. Why does my child need extra polio drops after routine vaccination?