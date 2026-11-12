ETV Bharat / health

World Pneumonia Day: Are Parents Confusing Pneumonia With Common Cold? Learn The Difference

Children often get a cough, cold and respiratory infections, especially at the time of seasonal changes. Many common colds go away with rest and supportive care, but pneumonia can affect the lungs and may require medical treatment. A big problem is that parents can mistake the early signs of pneumonia for a regular cold and may not seek advice from a doctor.

Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs that may lead to more severe symptoms. They include a fever that continues for long, a cough that worsens, rapid breathing, chest pain and difficulty in breathing. Children may also appear unusually tired, lose their appetite or be less active than usual.

A common cold usually affects the upper respiratory tract, such as the nose and throat. Children can have a runny or blocked nose, sneezing, a mild cough and sometimes a low-grade fever. Usually they are still active, continue feeding or eating fairly well and gradually recover.

Explains Dr. Amar Bhise, Consultant - PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit), Neonatology, Paediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar & Kharadi, Pune, “Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in the lungs. These air sacs can become full with fluid or pus and make it harder for the child to breathe normally. Pneumonia may be caused by viruses, bacteria and, less commonly, other infectious agents. Infants, young children, and those with underlying health conditions may be more likely to develop severe illness.

Fast breathing is an important sign of pneumonia in children. Parents should look for chest indrawing, when the skin between or under the ribs is sucked inward as the child breathes in. Difficulty feeding especially in infants, grunting sounds and flaring nostrils also need medical attention. Call your doctor or get emergency medical help if you have any of these signs of an allergic reaction:

Bluish lips or tongue

Severe difficulty breathing

Unusual drowsiness

Poor responsiveness

“Parents should not wait for symptoms to improve but should seek immediate medical care,” says Dr. Amar Bhise. Pneumonia can worsen if it is not properly diagnosed and treated. A pediatrician may examine the child, check breathing rate and oxygen levels and suggest further investigations, if necessary. Treatment will depend on the cause and how bad the infection is. Bacterial pneumonia may need antibiotics, while viral infections usually just need supportive care and monitoring. Parents should not give antibiotics or cough medicines without medical advice.

Prevention Starts At Home

“Timely vaccination includes pneumococcal and influenza vaccines as recommended. Handwashing, adequate nutrition and breastfeeding during infancy can help protect children against respiratory infections. Avoiding tobacco smoke exposure is also important,” says the paediatrician.

A common cold and pneumonia can begin with similar symptoms, but a child’s breathing, activity and feeding patterns can provide important clues. Never ignore continuous difficulty breathing in your child.