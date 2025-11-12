ETV Bharat / health

2025 World Pneumonia Day Special: What Happens When A Cough Turns Dangerous?

Pneumonia, however, plays by different rules. “The cough lingers, becomes more intense, and often brings up yellow or green sputum. Fever, chills, chest pain when breathing, and breathlessness are strong warning signs,” says Dr. Alwani. Fatigue, confusion, or unusually rapid breathing (particularly among the elderly) are also red flags.

Dr. Harshil Alwani, Consultant – Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, points out that a cough is among the mos-t common reasons people visit a doctor. Most of the time, it’s harmless. “A simple viral infection, cold, or allergy usually settles within a week or 10 days,” he explains. “It may come with a stuffy nose or throat irritation, but the discomfort gradually eases.”

Dr. Dhar adds that older adults, especially those above 65, are equally vulnerable, as are individuals with pre-existing heart or lung conditions. “What makes pneumonia particularly dangerous,” he says, “is that it often begins like a common cold but can rapidly progress to severe respiratory distress if not identified and treated early.”

According to Dr. Raja Dhar, Director & HOD of Pulmonology at CMRI Kolkata, “Pneumonia continues to be a silent killer that claims over 2.5 million lives every year worldwide — with more than half a million of these deaths occurring in children under the age of five.” That number alone should stop us in our tracks. Imagine the population of an entire small city — gone each year, largely from an illness that begins as a cough.

There’s something deceptively ordinary about pneumonia. It doesn’t sound nearly as menacing as cancer, or as exotic as dengue. In fact, most people think of it as a slightly worse version of a cold: a chest infection that a few antibiotics and days of rest can fix. But beneath its unassuming name, pneumonia remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, claiming more lives each year than malaria, tuberculosis, or even HIV.

Yet, pneumonia is tricky precisely because it doesn’t always announce itself clearly. “In elderly individuals or people with diabetes, heart disease, or weakened immunity, pneumonia can appear without high fever or severe cough,” he warns. “Sometimes it presents quietly — just as a decline in energy, loss of appetite, or mild breathlessness.” It’s this quiet disguise that allows pneumonia to slip under the radar, often until it becomes life-threatening.

What Is The Best Way To Know If You Have Pneumonia?

When pneumonia is suspected, the simplest and most reliable tool is still a chest X-ray. “It gives a clear picture of the infection in the lungs,” says Dr. Alwani. “If the diagnosis is unclear, a CT scan provides better detail.” Blood tests like CRP or procalcitonin can further help determine whether the infection is bacterial or viral — a crucial distinction, since bacterial pneumonia may require antibiotics while viral pneumonia needs only supportive care.

Dr. Dhar, meanwhile, highlights another growing danger: the misuse of antibiotics. “Antimicrobial resistance is a serious concern,” he cautions. “It develops from the irresponsible or unnecessary use of high-end antibiotics. Healthcare professionals must follow rational antibiotic protocols to preserve the effectiveness of these lifesaving drugs.” In short, not every cough deserves antibiotics, and not every pneumonia can be cured by them.

The Power Of Prevention

If pneumonia is so deadly, the natural question is — can it be prevented? Both experts say yes, emphatically. “Prevention remains our strongest weapon,” says Dr. Dhar. “Regular hand hygiene, avoiding smoking, ensuring good nutrition, and staying up to date with pneumonia and influenza vaccinations (especially for children, older adults, and those with chronic illnesses) can drastically reduce risk.” Dr. Alwani echoes this with practical advice. “Stay well-hydrated, eat nutritious meals, rest adequately, and keep the air around you clean and smoke-free,” he says. “If a cough lasts beyond a week, worsens, or is accompanied by fever or breathlessness, it’s safest to get it checked rather than wait it out.”

The tragedy of pneumonia lies in its banality. It often begins with symptoms so mild (a slight cough, some fatigue) that people ignore them or self-medicate with over-the-counter syrups. This World Pneumonia Day, it’s time we stopped treating the lungs as background organs — the silent workhorses that keep us alive without complaint. They deserve as much attention as the heart or brain, especially in a country like India where pollution, smoking, and untreated respiratory infections remain rampant.

“Protecting the lungs is protecting life,” says Dr. Dhar. In matters of health, there is no such thing as ‘just a cough.’

