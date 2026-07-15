ETV Bharat / health

From Scar Repair To Tissue Regrowth, How Research In Regenerative Medicine Is Giving Plastic Surgery A New Purpose

If you ask most people what plastic surgery means, they'll probably mention celebrities. They'll talk about nose jobs, lip fillers, facelifts or perhaps that actor who still looks 30 years old despite being retired. Plastic surgery has spent decades battling an image problem.

World Plastic Surgery Day 2026 is a good reminder that much of modern plastic surgery has very little to do with vanity. In operating theatres around the world, plastic surgeons are helping burn victims rebuild their skin, repairing faces after devastating accidents, reconstructing breasts after cancer surgery, restoring hands crushed in industrial injuries and helping children born with cleft lips and craniofacial defects. Looking better is often just the visible outcome. The real objective is helping people move, eat, speak, smile and live normally again.

Now another chapter is unfolding. It is called regenerative medicine. Instead of just replacing damaged tissue, regenerative medicine asks a far more ambitious question: What if the body could repair itself?

The human body is already rather good at healing. Every scrape, cut and broken bone is proof of that. Says Dr. Jagriti Yadav, Medical Director – Lab Operations, Cryoviva Life Sciences, “The problem is that this natural repair system has limits. Large burns, severe injuries, chronic wounds or tissue lost after cancer surgery often heal with scars rather than normal tissue. Surgeons have traditionally solved these problems by moving healthy skin, muscle or bone from one part of the body to another. Regenerative medicine is trying to improve that process by encouraging the body's own cells to do more of the work.”

Researchers are studying stem cells that can develop into different types of tissue, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) prepared from a patient's own blood, fat-derived regenerative cells, bioengineered skin, growth factors and specialised scaffolds that act like temporary frameworks on which new tissue can grow. Instead of merely closing a wound, the goal is to regenerate skin, blood vessels, cartilage, nerves and even bone that functions more like the original.

Also read: BHU, TIGS Scientists Develop Stem Cell Intervention For Curing Neurodegenerative Ailments