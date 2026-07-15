From Scar Repair To Tissue Regrowth, How Research In Regenerative Medicine Is Giving Plastic Surgery A New Purpose
On World Plastic Surgery Day, we explore how regenerative medicine goes beyond cosmetic surgery to support everyone from burn victims to cancer survivors.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
If you ask most people what plastic surgery means, they'll probably mention celebrities. They'll talk about nose jobs, lip fillers, facelifts or perhaps that actor who still looks 30 years old despite being retired. Plastic surgery has spent decades battling an image problem.
World Plastic Surgery Day 2026 is a good reminder that much of modern plastic surgery has very little to do with vanity. In operating theatres around the world, plastic surgeons are helping burn victims rebuild their skin, repairing faces after devastating accidents, reconstructing breasts after cancer surgery, restoring hands crushed in industrial injuries and helping children born with cleft lips and craniofacial defects. Looking better is often just the visible outcome. The real objective is helping people move, eat, speak, smile and live normally again.
Now another chapter is unfolding. It is called regenerative medicine. Instead of just replacing damaged tissue, regenerative medicine asks a far more ambitious question: What if the body could repair itself?
The human body is already rather good at healing. Every scrape, cut and broken bone is proof of that. Says Dr. Jagriti Yadav, Medical Director – Lab Operations, Cryoviva Life Sciences, “The problem is that this natural repair system has limits. Large burns, severe injuries, chronic wounds or tissue lost after cancer surgery often heal with scars rather than normal tissue. Surgeons have traditionally solved these problems by moving healthy skin, muscle or bone from one part of the body to another. Regenerative medicine is trying to improve that process by encouraging the body's own cells to do more of the work.”
Researchers are studying stem cells that can develop into different types of tissue, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) prepared from a patient's own blood, fat-derived regenerative cells, bioengineered skin, growth factors and specialised scaffolds that act like temporary frameworks on which new tissue can grow. Instead of merely closing a wound, the goal is to regenerate skin, blood vessels, cartilage, nerves and even bone that functions more like the original.
Also read: BHU, TIGS Scientists Develop Stem Cell Intervention For Curing Neurodegenerative Ailments
Imagine tearing a favourite book. Traditional repair is like sticking the pages together with tape. The book is readable again, but you'll always see the repair. Regenerative medicine hopes to restore the missing page itself.
Some of these approaches are already becoming part of clinical practice. Says Dr. Pradeep Mahajan, Researcher & Founder of StemRx Hospital, “Patients with diabetic foot ulcers, pressure sores and other chronic wounds that refuse to heal benefit from advanced wound care using biological dressings or regenerative therapies that encourage faster tissue repair. Burn patients increasingly receive sophisticated skin substitutes that help protect wounds while new tissue forms. Surgeons are also exploring regenerative approaches after reconstructive procedures to improve healing and reduce complications.”
Cancer survivors are among those who stand to gain enormously. After tumour removal, reconstructive surgery often restores appearance and function. Regenerative techniques may improve tissue quality, enhance blood supply and support recovery following complex reconstruction. That matters because rebuilding a breast after mastectomy or reconstructing the jaw after oral cancer isn't simply about appearance. It's about restoring confidence, speech, eating and everyday life.
Also read: Can Regenerative Medicine Enhance Recovery After Brain Tumour Treatment?
Even sports medicine has wandered into the regenerative conversation. "Elite athletes have helped popularise treatments like platelet-rich plasma injections, although the scientific evidence varies depending on the condition being treated. Researchers continue to investigate where regenerative therapies genuinely work, where they offer modest benefits and where enthusiasm has raced ahead of the evidence," says Dr. Jagriti Yadav.
Of course, many treatments remain experimental, and not every clinic advertising "stem cell therapy" is backed by good scientific evidence. Around the world, medical societies continue to warn patients against unproven regenerative procedures marketed with extravagant claims. Progress is happening but carefully, one clinical trial at a time.
Plastic surgery has always been about restoration. Long before cosmetic surgery dominated headlines, surgeons were rebuilding faces damaged during war, repairing hands that could no longer work and giving children born with deformities a chance at ordinary lives. Regenerative medicine extends that philosophy. The scalpel is no longer the only instrument in the operating theatre. Biology itself is becoming part of the toolkit.
Also read:
- What Is Stem Cell Therapy That Can Help Women And Girls With Heavy Bleeding During Periods?
- Knee Pain To Cartilage Repair: How Regenerative Treatment Is Changing Orthopedic Treatment, And What Patients Should Know
- Pandorum Technologies, Nucelion Therapeutics Partner On Exosome-Based Ocular Regenerative Therapy