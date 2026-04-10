ETV Bharat / health

World Parkinson’s Day: Walking, Swallowing Food Was A Struggle For 63-Year-Old Parkinson's Patient From AP Who Reclaimed Daily Life Through Advanced Treatment

In 2017, a small tremor in the right hand changed the life of Prasad Raju Jampana, a 63-year-old man from Kakinada. At first, it seemed like something minor, the kind of shaking many people might dismiss as stress or fatigue. But over time, the tremor did not go away. Instead, it slowly grew into something bigger. Doctors later confirmed the diagnosis: Parkinson's disease.

When the First Signs Appear

In Jampana’s case, the earliest symptom was a tremor in the right hand. The shaking occurred both when his hand was at rest and when he was using it. At first, it appeared mild. But Parkinson’s symptoms tend to develop gradually. Over time, other signs began appearing. His movements became slower (a condition doctors call bradykinesia). Stiffness developed in his limbs. Everyday tasks started taking longer. Walking also became difficult. Balance issues made him vulnerable to falls, and his gait changed. Even small things such as handwriting and facial expressions began to look different.

These are classic signs of Parkinson’s disease, a disorder that affects the brain cells responsible for controlling movement. Another important factor in his case was family history. His mother had also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which suggests a possible genetic influence.

Parkinson’s Is Not Just About Movement

World Parkinson's Day falls on April 11 (ETV Bharat)

Most people associate Parkinson’s disease with tremors. But the condition affects far more than movement. Like many patients, Jampana also experienced several non-motor symptoms. He struggled with sleep disturbances and vivid dreams. Fatigue became a constant companion. Constipation and reduced sense of smell (both common but often overlooked symptoms of Parkinson’s) were also present. Interestingly, he did not experience major depression or cognitive decline, which can sometimes occur in later stages of the disease. But the illness still changed daily life in many ways.