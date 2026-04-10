World Parkinson’s Day: Walking, Swallowing Food Was A Struggle For 63-Year-Old Parkinson's Patient From AP Who Reclaimed Daily Life Through Advanced Treatment
As the world observes World Parkinson's Day on April 11, here's the real life story that shows how advanced treatment can make a meaningful difference.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
In 2017, a small tremor in the right hand changed the life of Prasad Raju Jampana, a 63-year-old man from Kakinada. At first, it seemed like something minor, the kind of shaking many people might dismiss as stress or fatigue. But over time, the tremor did not go away. Instead, it slowly grew into something bigger. Doctors later confirmed the diagnosis: Parkinson's disease.
When the First Signs Appear
In Jampana’s case, the earliest symptom was a tremor in the right hand. The shaking occurred both when his hand was at rest and when he was using it. At first, it appeared mild. But Parkinson’s symptoms tend to develop gradually. Over time, other signs began appearing. His movements became slower (a condition doctors call bradykinesia). Stiffness developed in his limbs. Everyday tasks started taking longer. Walking also became difficult. Balance issues made him vulnerable to falls, and his gait changed. Even small things such as handwriting and facial expressions began to look different.
These are classic signs of Parkinson’s disease, a disorder that affects the brain cells responsible for controlling movement. Another important factor in his case was family history. His mother had also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which suggests a possible genetic influence.
Parkinson’s Is Not Just About Movement
Most people associate Parkinson’s disease with tremors. But the condition affects far more than movement. Like many patients, Jampana also experienced several non-motor symptoms. He struggled with sleep disturbances and vivid dreams. Fatigue became a constant companion. Constipation and reduced sense of smell (both common but often overlooked symptoms of Parkinson’s) were also present. Interestingly, he did not experience major depression or cognitive decline, which can sometimes occur in later stages of the disease. But the illness still changed daily life in many ways.
In the early years after diagnosis, even simple activities became challenging. Eating, dressing, and walking required more effort than before. Stiffness and slow movement made routine tasks exhausting. Speech also became softer and sometimes unclear. Swallowing food safely also became difficult, creating anxiety during meals. Fatigue added to the struggle. Even small activities could leave him feeling drained. Over time, the disease began affecting his social life as well. Jampana stopped attending parties and reduced social interactions. Many patients with Parkinson’s report similar changes, often because of physical discomfort, embarrassment about symptoms, or fear of falls.
Managing Parkinson’s With Medication
Parkinson’s disease cannot currently be cured. But medications can help control symptoms. Jampana was prescribed Syndopa Plus, a form of Levodopa, which is considered the gold standard treatment for Parkinson’s. Levodopa works by replenishing dopamine, the brain chemical that becomes deficient in Parkinson’s disease. Dopamine helps regulate movement, so restoring it improves symptoms such as tremors and stiffness. The medication helped him manage daily activities better.
However, Parkinson’s treatment can become complicated over time. As the disease progresses, medication effects may wear off more quickly, and some patients develop involuntary movements known as dyskinesia. Jampana also experienced these side effects. To manage symptoms better, he continued physiotherapy and maintained regular medical follow-ups.
Deep Brain Stimulation
In November 2025, doctors decided to pursue an advanced treatment option called Deep Brain Stimulation. This therapy involves placing electrodes in specific areas of the brain that control movement. These electrodes deliver electrical signals that help regulate abnormal brain activity. The procedure was performed at Yashoda Hospitals, where Jampana was evaluated by Dr. Rupam Borgohain, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Programme Director at the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Research Centre.
For many patients with Parkinson’s disease whose symptoms are not fully controlled by medication, DBS can significantly improve movement and quality of life. In Jampana’s case, the results were encouraging. After the surgery, many of his daily challenges improved. Tasks such as eating, dressing, and walking became easier again. While some mild difficulties remain, he is now able to perform most activities independently. Physiotherapy and regular exercise continue to play an important role in maintaining his mobility.
Most importantly, he has strong family support. Living with a chronic illness can be emotionally demanding, and Jampana has experienced mental stress and worries about the future. Counselling, family encouragement and regular follow-ups help him manage these concerns.
According to Dr. Borgohain, this case highlights the importance of timely intervention and comprehensive care. “The patient’s progress reflects excellent response to advanced therapy, maintaining independence with only mild residual symptoms. This outcome reinforces the importance of patient selection, adherence, and multidisciplinary care in achieving optimal results in Parkinson’s disease. Even in a progressive disorder, this case shows that quality of life can be significantly improved with the right intervention at the right time.”
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