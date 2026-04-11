World Parkinson's Day 2026: Can Genetic Testing Predict Parkinson’s? Here's What Doctors Say About Early Detection
Research suggests that around 30% of Parkinson’s cases may be linked to identifiable genetic changes.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
If your handwriting suddenly became smaller, would you worry? Probably not. You’d blame stress. Maybe poor sleep. Maybe the pen. Now imagine your sense of smell slowly fading. Food doesn’t smell the same anymore. Again, most people would shrug it off. But these tiny changes can sometimes be the earliest signals of Parkinson's disease. They can appear years before the tremors most people associate with the condition. Doctors say that learning to spot these subtle signs early could make a significant difference in how patients manage the disease.
Parkinson’s Doesn’t Begin With Tremors
Most people imagine Parkinson’s disease starting with shaking hands. But neurologists say that’s often not the first symptom.
According to Dr. Ramesh Menon, Director of Personal Genomics and Genomic Medicine at MedGenome Labs Ltd, “Parkinson’s can announce itself long before movement problems begin. Some early symptoms include reduced sense of smell, disturbed or restless sleep, very small handwriting, subtle mood changes.”
None of these symptoms scream “neurological disease.” People tend to dismiss them because they seem unrelated. “Before a formal diagnosis, people can often notice symptoms of Parkinson’s disease that are easy to dismiss,” Dr. Menon says. The movement-related symptoms (tremors, stiffness and slow movement) often appear much later.
The Genetics Factor
Research suggests that around 30% of Parkinson’s cases may be linked to identifiable genetic changes. Meanwhile, 10-15% of cases run in families, meaning the disease risk can be inherited.
Says Dr. Menon, “Genetic testing can help detect the disease early, by identifying variants in genes like LRRK2, SNCA, PINK1, or PRKN that raise the odds. It is important to be aware that while some people with Parkinson's have no identifiable inherited cause, some who carry these variants never develop the disease. So, if multiple relatives within a family have been affected by Parkinson's Disease, it is advisable to get in touch with a genetic counsellor.”
He adds that Parkinson’s rarely comes from a single cause. Instead, it develops from an intersection of factors. Age plays a role. Genetics plays a role. Environmental exposure may also contribute. When these elements intersect in a certain way, the disease can develop. That’s why experts recommend genetic counselling if multiple family members have been affected.
Subtle Physical Signs
While genetic testing provides clues, doctors say the first diagnosis still begins with observation. That’s where neurologists come in.
According to Dr. Gurucharan Adoor from Apollo Hospitals Bangalore, early Parkinson’s symptoms are often extremely subtle. “Patients may notice a mild tremor in one hand. Or they may feel slightly clumsy during everyday tasks. Buttoning a shirt suddenly becomes harder. Signing a document takes longer than usual. These changes may appear so slowly that people simply adjust to them instead of questioning them.”
But neurologists know these small changes can signal the beginning of Parkinson’s. As the disease progresses, the signs become clearer. Patients may experience slowness of movement, stiffness, and mild imbalance while walking. In some cases, people may even experience falls early in the disease. Dr. Adoor says that unexplained falls in older adults should never be ignored. They can sometimes be one of the earliest warning signs.
Parkinson’s Is Not Just an Old Age Disease
Another common myth is that Parkinson’s only affects the elderly. While it is more common in people above 60, the disease can occur at almost any age. Some patients develop what doctors call early-onset Parkinson’s, which may have a stronger genetic component. Pay attention to unusual changes. The smallest clues (a shaky hand, a fading smell, a shrinking signature) can be the body’s way of asking us to pay attention.
References:
- https://perspectivesinmedicine.cshlp.org/content/2/1/a008888
- https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/CPJ.0000000000000831
Also read:
- Walking, Swallowing Food Was A Struggle For 63-Year-Old Parkinson's Patient From AP Who Reclaimed Daily Life Through Advanced Treatment
- World Parkinson's Day: Medics Stress Early Diagnosis, Awareness and Access to Treatment
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- Early Signs Of Parkinson’s Disease And Why Timely Diagnosis Is Crucial