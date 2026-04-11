ETV Bharat / health

World Parkinson's Day 2026: Can Genetic Testing Predict Parkinson’s? Here's What Doctors Say About Early Detection

If your handwriting suddenly became smaller, would you worry? Probably not. You’d blame stress. Maybe poor sleep. Maybe the pen. Now imagine your sense of smell slowly fading. Food doesn’t smell the same anymore. Again, most people would shrug it off. But these tiny changes can sometimes be the earliest signals of Parkinson's disease. They can appear years before the tremors most people associate with the condition. Doctors say that learning to spot these subtle signs early could make a significant difference in how patients manage the disease.

Parkinson’s Doesn’t Begin With Tremors

Most people imagine Parkinson’s disease starting with shaking hands. But neurologists say that’s often not the first symptom.

According to Dr. Ramesh Menon, Director of Personal Genomics and Genomic Medicine at MedGenome Labs Ltd, “Parkinson’s can announce itself long before movement problems begin. Some early symptoms include reduced sense of smell, disturbed or restless sleep, very small handwriting, subtle mood changes.”

None of these symptoms scream “neurological disease.” People tend to dismiss them because they seem unrelated. “Before a formal diagnosis, people can often notice symptoms of Parkinson’s disease that are easy to dismiss,” Dr. Menon says. The movement-related symptoms (tremors, stiffness and slow movement) often appear much later.

The Genetics Factor

Research suggests that around 30% of Parkinson’s cases may be linked to identifiable genetic changes. Meanwhile, 10-15% of cases run in families, meaning the disease risk can be inherited.