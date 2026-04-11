The Art of Living Well With Parkinson’s Disease, According To Neurologists
On World Parkinson's Day 2026, we asked neurologists for their suggestions on how to live with independence and ease.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
If you have ever tried buttoning a shirt with cold hands, you will know that the human body is a remarkable machine. Hundreds of tiny muscles collaborate in silence. The brain sends signals. Fingers respond instantly. Buttons slide neatly through buttonholes, and you leave the house without giving the whole process a second thought. Until, one day, the body begins to slow down.
For people living with Parkinson's disease, this orchestra of movement can gradually lose its rhythm. Tasks that once felt automatic—walking, eating, dressing—start demanding concentration, patience and sometimes a bit of creativity. Yet here is the surprising thing: many people with Parkinson’s continue to live independently for years. Some travel. Some work. Some even discover new hobbies. And if there is a secret to this, it lies not in grand medical miracles but in something far simpler: small adjustments.
The Power of Routine
According to Dr. B K Madhusudhan, Lead Consultant in Neurology at Aster RV Hospital in Bengaluru, “Routine becomes one of the most powerful tools in managing Parkinson’s disease. Medications for Parkinson’s often work best when taken at precise times. A consistent schedule helps the body respond better to treatment and reduces fluctuations in symptoms.”
Routines give structure to the day. When you are dealing with a condition that can affect movement and coordination, predictability can be comforting. Homes are usually designed for healthy people who walk steadily and react quickly. But Parkinson’s changes those assumptions. Install grab bars in bathrooms, place non-slip mats on floors and ensure proper lighting in hallways to reduce the risk of falls.
Assistive Tools
There is also an entire universe of assistive devices designed to make everyday life easier. Some of them sound oddly specific. Button hooks help people fasten shirts when finger movements become difficult. Weighted utensils make eating easier by stabilising shaky hands. Walking aids offer support when balance becomes uncertain.
Exercise Is Medicine
If you ask neurologists about the most important lifestyle habit for Parkinson’s patients, many will give the same answer. Move. According to neurologist Dr. Deep Das of CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, “Physical activity plays a central role in maintaining mobility. Gentle exercises such as walking, stretching and guided physiotherapy help preserve flexibility and reduce stiffness.”
He adds that what has changed in recent years is how we think about managing it. "Physiotherapy is no longer an adjunct to medication — it is a primary intervention. Targeted movement therapies, including gait training and programmes designed to help the brain establish new motor pathways, have demonstrated meaningful benefits for mobility and independence. Alongside this, emerging evidence around dietary patterns, particularly those rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, points toward a role for nutrition in supporting neurological health, though the research continues to evolve."
Emotional Side of the Journey
Living with a chronic condition inevitably affects emotional health. Many patients worry about the future. Others feel frustrated by the slow changes in their body. That is why doctors emphasise social connections. According to Dr. Kapil Khandelwal, Senior Consultant – Neurology at CK Birla Hospitals Jaipur, “Emotional support from family, caregivers and support groups is essential. Staying socially active (whether through hobbies, conversations or community groups) can improve mental well-being.”
Parkinson’s disease is often described in medical textbooks through its symptoms but for patients, the story is much more human. With the right treatment, supportive relationships and a few clever adaptations, many people continue to go about their day normally.
Also read:
- Can Genetic Testing Predict Parkinson’s? Here's What Doctors Say About Early Detection
- World Parkinson's Day: Medics Stress Early Diagnosis, Awareness and Access to Treatment
- Walking, Swallowing Food Was A Struggle For 63-Year-Old Parkinson's Patient From AP Who Reclaimed Daily Life Through Advanced Treatment