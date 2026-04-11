ETV Bharat / health

The Art of Living Well With Parkinson’s Disease, According To Neurologists

How we think about managing Parkinson's has changed in recent years for the better ( Getty Images )

If you have ever tried buttoning a shirt with cold hands, you will know that the human body is a remarkable machine. Hundreds of tiny muscles collaborate in silence. The brain sends signals. Fingers respond instantly. Buttons slide neatly through buttonholes, and you leave the house without giving the whole process a second thought. Until, one day, the body begins to slow down.

For people living with Parkinson's disease, this orchestra of movement can gradually lose its rhythm. Tasks that once felt automatic—walking, eating, dressing—start demanding concentration, patience and sometimes a bit of creativity. Yet here is the surprising thing: many people with Parkinson’s continue to live independently for years. Some travel. Some work. Some even discover new hobbies. And if there is a secret to this, it lies not in grand medical miracles but in something far simpler: small adjustments.

The Power of Routine

According to Dr. B K Madhusudhan, Lead Consultant in Neurology at Aster RV Hospital in Bengaluru, “Routine becomes one of the most powerful tools in managing Parkinson’s disease. Medications for Parkinson’s often work best when taken at precise times. A consistent schedule helps the body respond better to treatment and reduces fluctuations in symptoms.”

Routines give structure to the day. When you are dealing with a condition that can affect movement and coordination, predictability can be comforting. Homes are usually designed for healthy people who walk steadily and react quickly. But Parkinson’s changes those assumptions. Install grab bars in bathrooms, place non-slip mats on floors and ensure proper lighting in hallways to reduce the risk of falls.

Assistive Tools

There is also an entire universe of assistive devices designed to make everyday life easier. Some of them sound oddly specific. Button hooks help people fasten shirts when finger movements become difficult. Weighted utensils make eating easier by stabilising shaky hands. Walking aids offer support when balance becomes uncertain.