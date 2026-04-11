World Parkinson's Day: Medics Stress Early Diagnosis, Awareness and Access to Treatment
World Parkison's Day, observed on April 11, is to raise awareness about Parkison's disease caused by the loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the brain.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
New Delhi: World Parkinson's Day is observed globally every year on April 11 to raise awareness about Parkinson's disease, a progressive neurological disorder affecting millions worldwide. The date marks the birth anniversary of Dr James Parkinson, who first described the condition in 1817 in his landmark work An Essay on the Shaking Palsy.
The day was formally established in 1997 by the European Parkinson's Disease Association and the World Health Organisation to promote awareness, early diagnosis, and better care for patients.
According to neurologist Prof Debashish Chaudhary, former head of neurology at GB Pant Hospital, Parkinson's disease is a degenerative neurological condition caused by the loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the brain's substantia nigra region. The resulting dopamine deficiency affects movement, balance, and coordination.
Early symptoms include tremors in the hands and feet, muscle stiffness, and slowness of movement. As the disease progresses, patients may experience speech difficulties, reduced facial expressions, sleep disturbances, depression, anxiety, memory loss, and even dementia in advanced stages.
No permanent cure
Experts say there is currently no permanent cure for Parkinson’s disease. However, it can be managed effectively through medication and lifestyle adjustments. Dopamine-enhancing drugs help improve motor functions, but early detection remains crucial.
Doctors warn that early signs such as loss of smell, constipation, mood changes, and low blood pressure should not be ignored. Ongoing global research offers hope for a permanent cure in the future.
Parkinson's disease affects an estimated over 1 crore people worldwide, with a prevalence of about 150 cases per 1,00,000 individuals. The condition typically develops after the age of 60, though 5–10% of patients experience early onset before 50. Studies suggest men are at higher risk, with genetic factors also playing a role.
Advanced treatment
On World Parkinson’s Day this year, experts emphasise awareness campaigns, seminars, walkathons, and social media outreach. The key message is to eliminate stigma and ensure that patients receive proper care, dignity, and social support.
Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) has emerged as an effective treatment for advanced Parkinson’s patients who no longer respond well to medication. The procedure involves implanting electrodes in specific brain regions to regulate abnormal signals, improving symptoms like tremors and stiffness.
However, DBS remains expensive, typically costing between ₹10 lakh and ₹12 lakh in India. Under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, eligible patients can access financial assistance, making the treatment more affordable in select hospitals, including government institutions like AIIMS. Doctors caution that DBS is not suitable for all patients and should only be considered under expert medical guidance.
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence is increasingly aiding in early diagnosis and treatment planning. By analysing gait and movement patterns, AI tools can help assess disease progression and enable timely intervention.
Psychiatrists highlight that Parkinson's disease also significantly affects mental health. According to Dr Omprakash of IHBAS Hospital (Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences, New Delhi), patients often suffer from depression and anxiety, and behavioural changes are commonly misunderstood as personality shifts rather than symptoms of the disease.
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