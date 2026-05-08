ETV Bharat / health

The Most Dangerous “Acidity” of All, When Ovarian Cancer Hides As Indigestion

That bout of acidity could be something more serious ( Getty Images )

Dr. Anand Mohan, Consultant Surgical Oncologist at CK Birla Hospitals in Jaipur, “Many women mistake early ovarian cancer symptoms for digestive issues because the overlap is almost perfect. Bloating. Abdominal discomfort. Feeling full quickly. Changes in bowel habits. These are symptoms most people associate with indigestion, not cancer.”

The assumption that it's acidity may be one of the most expensive assumptions women make when it comes to ovarian cancer. Today, on World Ovarian Cancer Day 2026, doctors across India are repeating one message with unusual urgency: ovarian cancer often disguises itself as ordinary digestive trouble and because the symptoms are vague, familiar, and easy to dismiss, diagnosis is frequently delayed until the disease has already progressed. The body is not exactly sending secret Morse code. The symptoms are there. Women just don’t think the ovaries and the stomach could possibly be connected.

Every productivity expert will tell you the same thing: humans are terrible at noticing slow-moving danger. We ignore bad posture until our backs resemble question marks. We ignore sleep deprivation until we snap at strangers for breathing too loudly. And when it comes to health, especially women’s health, we are masters of rationalisation.

Since the ovaries are hidden deep inside the abdomen, early diagnosis becomes extremely difficult. That single anatomical fact changes everything. Unlike a skin lesion you can see or a lump you can feel, ovarian cancer operates like a startup in stealth mode. No launch announcement. At first, the symptoms don’t even sound dramatic enough to justify a doctor’s appointment: You feel full after eating half a sandwich. Your jeans fit tighter. You burp more. You feel strangely heavy. You blame your last meal. Then you buy antacids. You drink lemon tea. Then somebody’s aunt recommends ajwain water. Three months disappear.

Says Dr. Prashant Nyati, Consultant Gynecological Onco Surgery at Zynova Shalby Hospital in Mumbai, “Many women continue treating these symptoms with coconut water, cold milk, aloe vera juice, fennel seeds, and over-the-counter medications because they assume the problem is lifestyle-related.”

Honestly, modern life trains women to think exactly that way. They are exhausted. Overworked. Underslept. Eating irregularly. Stress levels are permanently at “tax season.” So when bloating or acidity appears, it feels logical to blame food habits, hormones, or stress. The problem is that ovarian cancer thrives inside that ambiguity.

Dr. Parnamita Bhattacharya, gynecologist at CK Birla Hospitals CMRI Kolkata, points out, “Most women either self-medicate or ignore persistent symptoms because they believe they are caused by food, stress, or hormonal changes. And because ovarian cancer does not arrive with cinematic warning signs, it becomes easy to postpone evaluation.”

Ovarian cancer doesn’t usually begin with screaming pain. It begins with whispers. Dr. Sampada Dessai, Consultant Gynecological Cancer and Robotic Surgeon at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, explains, “Although the ovary is a pelvic organ, most symptoms of ovarian cancer are surprisingly upper abdominal and digestive-system related.

Early Symptoms Of Ovarian Cancer

Persistent bloating Feeling full too quickly Upper abdominal discomfort Poor digestion Pelvic heaviness Frequent urination Constipation Fatigue

Read that list carefully. It sounds less like cancer and more like the aftermath of a wedding buffet.

That’s exactly why ovarian cancer is dangerous. There’s also a social layer here that nobody discusses enough: women are culturally conditioned to minimise discomfort. A man with mild acidity behaves like he’s reenacting a war documentary. A woman can have chronic fatigue, pelvic heaviness, bloating, and pain for six months and still say, “It’s okay, I’ll manage.”

Dr. Spoorthy Venkatesh, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology at Rainbow Children’s Hospital in Hebbal, notes, “Women commonly connect these symptoms to eating habits, stress, menstruation, or perimenopause. Public awareness about ovarian cancer remains low, especially compared to breast or cervical cancer.”

Most women know breast cancer can present as a lump. Far fewer know ovarian cancer can present as “I feel bloated after dinner.” Since the symptoms are intermittent at first, patients keep negotiating with themselves: “If it gets worse, I’ll see a doctor.” Except the definition of “worse” keeps moving. Meanwhile, the tumour keeps growing.

Dr. Nirmala M, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Fertility Specialist at Motherhood Hospitals in Bengaluru, says, “Early symptoms may include abdominal fullness, altered bowel habits, backache, pelvic heaviness, fatigue, or gradual abdominal enlargement. Many women repeatedly seek treatment for gastric complaints without considering a gynecological cause.”

The other major misconception is that ovarian cancer only affects women with family history. Not true. Doctors repeatedly stress that many women diagnosed with ovarian cancer have no family history at all. Still, certain groups do carry higher risk.

Says Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director at BDR Pharmaceuticals, “Women above 40, those with a family history of ovarian or breast cancer, and women with conditions like PCOS or endometriosis should be especially alert to persistent symptoms.”

Two-Week Rule

If symptoms like bloating, abdominal discomfort, indigestion, pelvic heaviness, or early fullness continue for more than two to three weeks (especially if they occur almost daily), they deserve medical evaluation. That may include a pelvic examination, ultrasound imaging and blood tests, tumour marker tests like CA-125. Here’s another important point doctors emphasise: there is currently no routine screening test for ovarian cancer the way a Pap smear exists for cervical cancer. So, awareness itself becomes the screening tool.