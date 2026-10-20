ETV Bharat / health

World Osteoporosis Day: Why Are Women At Higher Risk Of The Bone Disease?

Osteoporosis is often called a silent disease, and with good reason. Bones weaken slowly and usually without any warning, until a small fall or an ordinary movement leads to a fracture. Men can develop it too, but women are at considerably higher risk, especially around and after menopause. With World Osteoporosis Day being observed on October 20, let's understand why.

Dr. Rakesh Rajput, Director & HOD Of Orthopaedics at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, “Bone is not a fixed frame. It is living tissue that is constantly being remodelled, with old bone broken down and new bone laid down in its place. In early adulthood, the two processes keep pace with each other. With age, that balance shifts. Women also tend to reach a lower peak bone mass than men, so they start out with a smaller reserve of strength.”

Estrogen is one of the most important factors, because it helps protect bone density. It keeps the cells that break down bone in check. When estrogen levels fall sharply at menopause, bone loss speeds up, and it is often fastest in the first few years afterwards. Bones become more porous and more likely to fracture. Younger women are not immune either: premature menopause, or a long disruption of hormonal function, can also affect bone health.

It's Not Just The Hormones

Hormones are only part of the story, though. Low calcium and vitamin D, too little protein, a sedentary routine, smoking and heavy drinking all weaken bones further. Some medical conditions, and long-term use of medicines such as glucocorticoids, raise the risk as well. In India, gaps in nutrition and limited awareness of bone-density testing often make early detection harder.