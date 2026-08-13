ETV Bharat / health

Complete Guide To Organ Donation: Who Can Become A Donor And How Does The Process Work?

If the family agrees to donation, the appropriate organs are removed and transported in accordance with agreed procedures.

The first step is finding a potential brain-dead donor, explains Dr Swapnil Sharma, Consultant & Chief Surgeon - Liver Transplant, Hepatobiliary, Pancreas & GI Onco Surgery, Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central. This is followed by formal certification of brain death by a team of trained medical professionals. Once brain death is established, the family is counselled and consent is obtained.

There are a number of well-regulated phases in the process. The family plays a crucial role throughout the process, particularly because these decisions are being made during an extremely emotional period.

Deceased organ donation occurs after a person has died under circumstances in which their organs can potentially be retrieved and transplanted according to established medical and legal protocols.

There are two broad routes through which organ donation can take place: living donation and deceased donation. In a living-donor transplant, a medically suitable person may donate a specific organ or part of an organ, depending on medical circumstance and applicable law. For instance, a living donor may donate a kidney or part of the liver. The donor goes thru detailed medical evaluation to ensure that donation is safe and that the remaining organ function will be adequate.

“A pledge card and registration via the portal which is unknown to the family will rarely translate into actual donation,” Dr Dey says. So, don't just fill out the form and assume the job is done. Tell your family what you want.

Registering as an organ donor is quite simple. Indian citizens aged 18 and above can register online through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) portal . The registration includes giving basic information and obtaining consent. Once completed, the person receives a pledge identification number and donor card. However, there is an important point many people may not know. A donor pledge does not mean the family has no role in the decision. Under Indian law, written consent from the next of kin is required at the time of death to honour the person's wishes and proceed with organ donation. This makes one conversation extremely important: the conversation with your family.

For Dr Dey, organ donation is not simply a medical decision. It is also a family decision. People need to understand what donation involves, discuss their wishes openly and ensure that their families are not hearing about their decision for the first time during a moment of grief.

“ Over 2 lakh patients with end-stage renal disease are awaiting renal transplant,” says Dr Ayan Kumar Dey, Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, Medical Research Centre at Mahim in Mumbai. A deceased donor can potentially help two people escape the constraints of dialysis through kidney donation. Depending on which organs and tissues are suitable, one donor can potentially save up to eight lives.

Becoming an organ donor is a decision that can give someone else something much more valuable: another chance at life. Yet, in India, many people still have questions about organ donation. They are the questions families need answered before they make one of the most important decisions of their lives. On World Organ Donation Day, doctors explain how organ donation works, who can become a donor and why talking to your family may be more important than simply signing up online.

This distinction is particularly important in organ donation.

Dr Saumil Gaur, Consultant-Pediatrician and Pediatric Nephrologist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli, explains, “Brain death means the complete and irreversible loss of all brain function. Brain death is not the same as being in a coma. Doctors use strict medical and legal standards to diagnose brain death. Importantly, the doctors diagnosing brain death are not part of the transplant team, which helps to prevent any conflicts of interest.”

The medical team caring for the patient continues to do everything they can to save the patient’s life. Organ donation is only discussed with the family after brain death has been diagnosed and with the family’s informed consent.

Is There An Age Limit To Become A Donor?

This is one of the most common myths about organ donation. There is no single age at which everyone automatically becomes ineligible to donate. Dr Sharma said that suitability depends on factors including the organ being considered and the donor's overall health.

Dr Ayan Kumar Dey adds that age alone should not be treated as an absolute reason to rule someone out. Instead, each potential donor is assessed individually. Then the medical team decides at the time of donation whether certain organs or tissues can be used for transplantation. So if an older person wants to become an organ donor, they should not assume that their organs will automatically be rejected. Registering allows the medical team to make that decision when the time comes.

Who May Not Be Able To Donate?

There are relatively few absolute reasons that automatically rule out every form of organ donation. However, certain medical conditions can make donation unsuitable. These may include active or metastatic cancers, systemic sepsis or uncontrolled infections, certain transmissible viral diseases, and severe disease affecting the particular organ being considered for donation. A rapidly worsening kidney function, for example, may make kidney donation unsuitable in certain situations. But the important point is that these decisions are made case by case.

Dr Dey recommends that people register their wishes rather than deciding for themselves that they are medically unsuitable. The dedicated medical teams can assess the organs at the time of death and determine whether they can be safely transplanted.

What Is A Deceased Donor Allowed?

A deceased donor may be able to donate a number of organs and tissues depending on medical suitability. These could include: Heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas, corneas, skin and other suitable tissues. The exact organs that can be donated depend on the circumstances of the donor’s death and the condition of the organs. This is why one person’s decision can potentially help several different patients.

Can Children Become Organ Donors?

Yes. Newborns to adolescents may all also be considered for organ donation, depending on the circumstances of death and medical suitability. Dr Saumil Gaur adds: "Pediatric organ donation is a carefully coordinated process. A child can be considered for organ donation only after brain death has been confirmed through the required medical and legal procedures. Potential donors are assessed carefully and organs such as the heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas and intestines may potentially be donated." Tissues including corneas, heart valves, skin and bone may also be suitable.

The organs are matched with recipients based on factors such as blood group, body size, medical urgency and compatibility. There is a particular need for appropriately sized organs for infants and young children, making pediatric donation especially significant. “One pediatric donor can save multiple lives,” Dr Gaur said, describing donation as a legacy of hope and healing for families experiencing an unimaginable loss.

Find out which organs can be donated in case of a brain death (Getty Images)

How Does Living Donation Work?

Living donation is not simply a matter of saying, “I want to donate.” The donor undergoes a detailed medical evaluation to determine whether donation is safe for them and whether the organ is suitable for the recipient.

Says Dr Abhishek K. Shirkande, Consultant Nephrologist, Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai, “A medical team is established to ensure that donation and transplantation are carried out safely, ethically and according to law. For living donors, possibilities include donating one kidney or a segment of the liver, depending on the circumstances. The donor's health and safety remain central to the process.”

The Most Important Step

There is a practical lesson running through everything doctors say about organ donation: tell your family. You can register your decision, receive a donor card, make your wishes clear. But when the actual moment arrives, your family will be involved. That means the best time to discuss organ donation is not when everyone is sitting in a hospital waiting room facing an unexpected tragedy. It is when everyone is healthy, calm and has time to talk. Dr Dey believes this conversation is essential because families should not have to guess what their loved one would have wanted.

Organ Donation Is Not Only For The Perfectly Healthy

Another common misconception is that only exceptionally healthy or young people can become donors. Doctors say this is not necessarily true. Some people may have medical conditions that prevent donation of a particular organ, but that does not automatically mean every organ or tissue is unsuitable. The medical team evaluates each potential donor individually. So the question should not be, “Am I healthy enough to donate?” It can be, “Should I register my wish and allow doctors to determine what is medically possible?”

For someone waiting for a transplant, an organ is not an abstract medical resource. It can mean going back to work, spending time with family, returning to school or simply getting the chance to plan another birthday. India has a huge and growing need for organs. At the same time, many people who might be willing to donate remain uncertain because they do not know how the process works.

On World Organ Donation Day 2026, the most important thing to remember is that organ donation is not about what happens to us after we die but about what our decision can make possible for someone else. One person can save upto eight lives.