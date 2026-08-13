ETV Bharat / health

The Reality Of Living With One Kidney | World Organ Donation Day 2026

For many people, the thought of living with one kidney immediately brings up fears of a shorter life, severe restrictions and constant health problems. But doctors say that in most cases, one healthy kidney is enough to support a long and active life. From kidney donors returning to work, exercise and demanding careers to transplant recipients pursuing higher education and achieving personal milestones, countless experiences show that living with one kidney does not have to mean putting life on hold.

The experiences of transplant recipient Chethan Basavarajaiah and kidney donor Meenakshi offer a glimpse into what life can look like after donation and transplantation.

A Second Chance At Life

“More than a medical procedure, organ donation is the gift of hope and a second chance at life. A successful kidney transplant can free a patient from dialysis, restore independence and allow them to return to their family, work and everyday life. I encourage people to have open conversations with their families about organ donation, because such a vital decision can save multiple lives,” said Dr Amolkumar Patil, Senior Consultant – Urology, Kidney Transplant & Robotic Surgery, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

A healthy kidney is usually capable of doing the work the body needs.

Dr Manjunath S, Additional Director, Nephrology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, explained, “The remaining kidney can compensate through a process known as compensatory hyperfiltration, allowing it to perform much of the work normally carried out by two kidneys. Having one kidney does not necessarily mean having a shorter life.” However, there can be a slightly higher risk of high blood pressure, protein in the urine and, in some people, a gradual decline in kidney function.

People living with one kidney should seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as swelling of the face or legs, blood in the urine, a significant reduction in urine output, persistent nausea or vomiting, breathing difficulties, extreme fatigue or a sudden rise in blood pressure.

Chethan’s Story

For Bengaluru resident Chethan Basavarajaiah, discovering that he had a single kidney came as a complete shock. “One day, I suddenly developed a fever accompanied by breathing difficulty, nausea and vomiting. I was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered that I had only one kidney. At the age of 28, I learnt for the first time that I had been living with a single kidney. Until then, I had no symptoms, had never undergone any related medical check-up and was leading a usual routine life,” he told ETV Bharat.

Chethan, who has a five-year-old child, said his biggest concern was whether he would still be able to lead a normal and healthy life. His experience turned out differently. His father became his kidney donor at the age of 72 after doctors found that both his kidneys were functioning well. More than 2.5 years after the transplant, Chethan says, “My 75-year-old father, a farmer, continues to lead a normal life with a single kidney and goes for a follow-up check-up once a year.”

The transplant did not stop Chethan from pursuing his ambitions. After surgery, he completed his postgraduate degree: a Master’s in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

What Changes After Living With One Kidney?