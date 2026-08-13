The Reality Of Living With One Kidney | World Organ Donation Day 2026
The experiences of transplant recipient Chethan Basavarajaiah and kidney donor Meenakshi offer a glimpse into what life can look like after donation and transplantation.
By Anubha Jain
Published : August 13, 2026 at 9:55 AM IST
For many people, the thought of living with one kidney immediately brings up fears of a shorter life, severe restrictions and constant health problems. But doctors say that in most cases, one healthy kidney is enough to support a long and active life. From kidney donors returning to work, exercise and demanding careers to transplant recipients pursuing higher education and achieving personal milestones, countless experiences show that living with one kidney does not have to mean putting life on hold.
The experiences of transplant recipient Chethan Basavarajaiah and kidney donor Meenakshi offer a glimpse into what life can look like after donation and transplantation.
A Second Chance At Life
“More than a medical procedure, organ donation is the gift of hope and a second chance at life. A successful kidney transplant can free a patient from dialysis, restore independence and allow them to return to their family, work and everyday life. I encourage people to have open conversations with their families about organ donation, because such a vital decision can save multiple lives,” said Dr Amolkumar Patil, Senior Consultant – Urology, Kidney Transplant & Robotic Surgery, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.
A healthy kidney is usually capable of doing the work the body needs.
Dr Manjunath S, Additional Director, Nephrology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, explained, “The remaining kidney can compensate through a process known as compensatory hyperfiltration, allowing it to perform much of the work normally carried out by two kidneys. Having one kidney does not necessarily mean having a shorter life.” However, there can be a slightly higher risk of high blood pressure, protein in the urine and, in some people, a gradual decline in kidney function.
People living with one kidney should seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as swelling of the face or legs, blood in the urine, a significant reduction in urine output, persistent nausea or vomiting, breathing difficulties, extreme fatigue or a sudden rise in blood pressure.
Chethan’s Story
For Bengaluru resident Chethan Basavarajaiah, discovering that he had a single kidney came as a complete shock. “One day, I suddenly developed a fever accompanied by breathing difficulty, nausea and vomiting. I was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered that I had only one kidney. At the age of 28, I learnt for the first time that I had been living with a single kidney. Until then, I had no symptoms, had never undergone any related medical check-up and was leading a usual routine life,” he told ETV Bharat.
Chethan, who has a five-year-old child, said his biggest concern was whether he would still be able to lead a normal and healthy life. His experience turned out differently. His father became his kidney donor at the age of 72 after doctors found that both his kidneys were functioning well. More than 2.5 years after the transplant, Chethan says, “My 75-year-old father, a farmer, continues to lead a normal life with a single kidney and goes for a follow-up check-up once a year.”
The transplant did not stop Chethan from pursuing his ambitions. After surgery, he completed his postgraduate degree: a Master’s in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
What Changes After Living With One Kidney?
For Chethan, the biggest adjustment has been becoming more disciplined about his lifestyle, particularly his diet. “I follow a controlled diet, take my medications regularly and undergo routine health check-ups. Adapting to these changes was challenging in the beginning, but over time they have become part of my daily routine and have helped me lead a normal life,” he said.
Doctors stress that people with one healthy kidney do not necessarily need a highly restrictive diet. Instead, the focus should be on maintaining overall health and protecting kidney function. Dr Manjunath recommends that people living with one healthy kidney undergo a kidney health check at least once a year.
Tests should include:
- Blood pressure monitoring
- Blood tests such as serum creatinine and eGFR
- Urine testing for protein or albumin
People with diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity or abnormal kidney test results may need more frequent monitoring. “Kidney disease can develop silently without obvious symptoms, making regular check-ups essential for early detection and timely treatment,” Dr Manjunath said.
One common misconception is that kidney donors must give up an active lifestyle. Dr Patil said most donors can return to normal activities after recovering from surgery. They can exercise, travel, work and lead fulfilling lives. He pointed to the example of his patient Meenakshi, who completed a trek to Kalasubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra, within six months of donating a kidney. “For a healthy individual voluntarily donating an organ to another person, our responsibility is twofold: ensuring maximum safety for the donor while providing an excellent kidney for the recipient,” Dr Patil said.
Habits That Can Harm the Remaining Kidney
Living with one kidney does not require living in fear. But certain habits deserve particular attention. Dr Manjunath identified neglecting health check-ups and frequent self-medication as important concerns. Repeated use of some painkillers, particularly non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), can affect kidney function when taken without medical guidance. People with one kidney should inform their doctor before starting any new medication.
Dr Manjunath also advised people with one healthy kidney to:
- Avoid smoking
- Reduce salt intake
- Limit highly processed foods
- Limit alcohol consumption
- Maintain a healthy weight
- Stay adequately hydrated
- Avoid taking protein supplements without medical advice
Diabetes, hypertension and obesity are major risk factors for kidney disease. With these conditions becoming increasingly common in India, controlling them is particularly important for people living with a single kidney. Dr Manjunath advised regular monitoring of blood pressure and blood sugar, along with adherence to prescribed treatment. Dr Patil added that kidney donors undergo detailed medical assessments before surgery to ensure that they are suitable for donation and that the remaining kidney is healthy enough to support them after the procedure.
Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery Can Aid Recovery
Advances in minimally invasive and robotic surgery have also changed the experience of kidney donation and transplantation. According to Dr Patil, these techniques generally involve smaller incisions, less postoperative pain, reduced blood loss and earlier mobilisation. This can help donors return to their routine and professional lives sooner than with traditional open surgery. Robotic surgery provides surgeons with enhanced 3D vision, greater precision and improved instrument movement. These advantages can be particularly useful in complex cases and among obese recipients, allowing surgeons to perform precise dissection and vascular suturing while preserving important structures. But technology alone does not determine the outcome.
“Patient selection, surgical expertise, meticulous donor evaluation and postoperative care remain more important than whether a procedure is performed laparoscopically or robotically. The long-term objective remains unchanged: the donor should live a good quality of life with a healthy remaining kidney, while the recipient receives a well-functioning graft,” Dr Patil said.
One Kidney Doesn't Mean A Smaller Life
A kidney transplant can change a person's life, but it does not have to define the rest of it. For donors, life can return to work, exercise, travel and family responsibilities after recovery. For recipients, transplantation can offer freedom from dialysis and the opportunity to pursue goals that once seemed difficult or impossible.
Chethan's journey, from discovering at 28 that he had been living with one kidney to completing a postgraduate degree after his transplant, is one example. His father's experience as a 75-year-old farmer continuing his normal routine with one kidney is another. So, the message on World Organ Donation Day is about what donation can make possible. For a donor, it can be the gift of an organ. For a recipient, it can be the gift of time and, quite possibly, a second chance at everything that comes after.
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