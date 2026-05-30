ETV Bharat / health

World No Tobacco Day 2026: Doctor Warns One Habit Can Trigger Multiple Cancers

Hyderabad: Tobacco continues to be one of the biggest causes of preventable cancer. Doctors have been urging people to quit as cases linked to smoking and chewing tobacco rise.

Ahead of World No Tobacco Day, ETV Bharat spoke to cancer specialist Dr. Madhu Devarasetty, Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist and Robotic Surgeon at KIMS Hospitals. He spoke about the devastating impacts of tobacco and called it "the deadliest addiction we still ignore."

In a public awareness message, Dr. Devarasetty said habits often ignored as harmless, such as smoking during stress, chewing gutka after meals, or occasional tobacco use with friends, can eventually lead to cancer, major surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, and in many cases, loss of life.

"Tobacco works quietly, slowly, and relentlessly," he said, stressing that the damage caused by tobacco often becomes visible only years later.

According to him, tobacco kills more than 7 million people globally every year, while in India, it is responsible for nearly 1.35 million deaths annually. He said that tobacco affects almost every organ in the body, damages blood vessels, increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, weakens the lungs, and adds to the risk of multiple cancers.

Dr. Devarasetty said tobacco-related cancers can affect several parts of the body, including the lips, tongue, cheeks, throat, vocal cords, lungs, esophagus, stomach, pancreas, and bladder. He added that many of these cancers are preventable.

He also spoke about the widespread use of smokeless tobacco products such as gutka, khaini, chewing tobacco, and pan masala with tobacco in India. Contrary to popular belief, he said, these are not safer alternatives to smoking and are strongly linked to oral cancers, among the most common cancers seen in the country.