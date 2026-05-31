ETV Bharat / health

World No Tobacco Day: How Smoking And Chewing Tobacco Hack Your Vision

Mention smoking and people think lungs. Mention chewing tobacco and they think oral cancer. Cardiovascular disease enters the conversation, maybe stroke. But ask the average person whether tobacco can steal their eyesight, and you are likely to get a puzzled expression.

The truth is unsettling: tobacco doesn’t merely damage organs we associate with breathing or circulation. It infiltrates one of the body’s most sophisticated systems: vision. And it does so gradually, often invisibly, in ways that many users never see coming until the damage is already underway. On World No Tobacco Day 2026, this overlooked connection deserves urgent attention.

According to Dr. Himanshu Shekhar, Group Chief Strategy and Clinical Officer at ASG Eye Hospital, tobacco use significantly compromises the healthy blood supply and oxygenation required by the eyes. Smoking reduces oxygen delivery to critical structures such as the optic nerve and retina, while toxic compounds damage blood vessels over time. The consequences are structural.

Why Tobacco Is Especially Dangerous For Vision

To understand why tobacco becomes such a serious threat, it helps to think about the retina — the thin layer at the back of the eye responsible for converting light into signals your brain can interpret.

It is, in many ways, the retina that makes sight possible. The problem? The retina is incredibly demanding. It requires one of the highest oxygen supplies in the body. Any compromise in circulation creates a cascading vulnerability. Tobacco introduces precisely that compromise. Studies have shown that smoking reduces antioxidant protection available to retinal tissues, accelerating oxidative stress... essentially a process of cellular wear and tear. Over time, this makes the eye more vulnerable to disease.

One of the biggest risks is age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a condition affecting the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision. Smokers, experts estimate, are two to four times more likely to develop AMD (one of the leading causes of irreversible vision loss in older adults).

Vision loss from macular degeneration often arrives gradually. Faces become harder to recognise. Reading becomes frustrating. Straight lines begin to distort. Since the deterioration can be subtle initially, many people delay seeking help. “The key issue,” says Dr. Shekhar, “is that these changes often develop silently.”

Cataracts: The Preventable Accelerator

There is another major eye condition strongly associated with tobacco use: cataracts. If the retina is the eye’s software, the lens functions more like hardware: transparent, precise, and designed to focus light cleanly. Smoking accelerates the clouding of this lens. Research consistently shows smokers face nearly double the risk of cataracts, especially nuclear cataracts, which progressively blur vision and increase sensitivity to glare.