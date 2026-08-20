ETV Bharat / health

Fever In The First Trimester: Safe Interventions, Medication Red Lines, And Foetal Safety During Vector Season

A fever occurring in the first trimester is unnerving due to the fact that this is a time when embryonic growth is taking place quickly. However, from the obstetric standpoint, one should not panic but rather seek diagnosis and treatment of the fever and its cause.

“It has been shown in several studies that maternal fever or hyperthermia during pregnancy can be a cause for some congenital abnormalities. Neural tube abnormalities are linked to fever or hyperthermia at sixth weeks of pregnancy, while cardiac abnormalities, cleft lip and palate, and abdominal wall defects have been identified up to the twelfth week. This is why an untreated high fever must never be waited out,” says Dr. Mitul Gupta, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur.

Control the Fever, Find the Cause

For a pregnant patient without any health complications, treatment starts with the management of dehydration, sufficient rest, checking for fever and identification of the pathogen. Paracetamol is the recommended drug for antipyresis among pregnant patients.