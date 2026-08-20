Fever In The First Trimester: Safe Interventions, Medication Red Lines, And Foetal Safety During Vector Season
On World Mosquito Day, senior ob-gyn Dr. Mitul Gupta says dengue has been found to cause adverse pregnancy effects such as miscarriage and underweight births.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 10:44 AM IST
A fever occurring in the first trimester is unnerving due to the fact that this is a time when embryonic growth is taking place quickly. However, from the obstetric standpoint, one should not panic but rather seek diagnosis and treatment of the fever and its cause.
“It has been shown in several studies that maternal fever or hyperthermia during pregnancy can be a cause for some congenital abnormalities. Neural tube abnormalities are linked to fever or hyperthermia at sixth weeks of pregnancy, while cardiac abnormalities, cleft lip and palate, and abdominal wall defects have been identified up to the twelfth week. This is why an untreated high fever must never be waited out,” says Dr. Mitul Gupta, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur.
Control the Fever, Find the Cause
For a pregnant patient without any health complications, treatment starts with the management of dehydration, sufficient rest, checking for fever and identification of the pathogen. Paracetamol is the recommended drug for antipyresis among pregnant patients.
“Use this medication prudently at the lowest dose needed and for the shortest period possible after discussion with an obstetrician,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr. Gupta. He adds that “pregnancy-safe” is not synonymous with “unlimited”. Expecting mothers should be careful about medications combining the treatment of common cold and flu since they can contain paracetamol.
Don't Self-Medicate With NSAIDs
Self-medication with ibuprofen or naproxen in pregnancy should be avoided. According to ACOG, safety of these drugs during early pregnancy is uncertain; hence, they should be taken by a pregnant woman on advice from her ob-gyn alone. The relevance of this classification is especially evident in the case of fever during vector season, since fever may be caused by dengue instead of the usual virus. In the case of suspected dengue, the Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns against using aspirin and ibuprofen due to the risk of bleeding.
Vector Season Changes The Clinical Question
“In regions endemic for dengue, presence of fever along with severe headache, pain in the eyes, muscle or joint pain, nausea, vomiting or rash should lead to consultation. One in four people infected with dengue experience symptoms, while only one in 20 symptomatic people experiences severe dengue according to the CDC. Pregnancy can be considered another risk factor because dengue has been found to cause adverse pregnancy effects such as miscarriage and underweight births.
Says Dr. Gupta, “The obstetrical rule is clear: don’t panic over every fever, but always treat any that occurs early in pregnancy with utmost seriousness. Prompt medical assessment, proper antipyretics, fluid administration, infection screening if needed, and no self-medication with anything inappropriate assist in safeguarding both the mother and the unborn child.”
References:
- https://www.ijrcog.org/index.php/ijrcog/article/view/14375
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0976288416300777
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