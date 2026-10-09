ETV Bharat / health

World Mental Health Day: Psychiatrist Highlights Importance Of Listening Without Judgement

Hyderabad: Mental health care goes beyond diagnosing conditions and prescribing treatment. Listening to people’s experiences without judgement is equally important for understanding their struggles and supporting recovery, says Dr. Charan Teja Koganti, senior consultant neuropsychiatrist at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Dr. Koganti spoke about the importance of understanding each person’s lived experience of mental health conditions. He said that even people with the same diagnosis can face very different challenges.

Over the years, he has met people who have struggled silently with emotional difficulties for months or years. While some seek a clear diagnosis and treatment, others approach a psychiatrist because they no longer feel like themselves and want someone willing to listen.

This year’s World Mental Health Day theme, “Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change,” talks about the need to understand mental health beyond symptoms, diagnostic criteria and textbooks.

Two people diagnosed with depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder may have entirely different experiences. One may struggle with work, while another may face difficulties in relationships. Some may be managing their challenges independently despite considerable distress.

According to Dr. Koganti, asking a simple question such as 'What has this been like for you?' can open up a meaningful conversation and help people feel heard as individuals rather than being treated merely as patients or cases.

Recovery does not look the same for everyone, the psychiatrist said. For some, it may mean returning to work, while for others, it could involve sleeping peacefully, rebuilding relationships, becoming independent or rediscovering the ability to enjoy life.