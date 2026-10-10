When One Child Is Ill, The Other May Feel Left Behind | World Mental Health Day 2026
A child may feel worried about a sick sibling while also feeling angry or guilty about losing their parents’ attention, say child specialists.
By Anubha Jain
Published : October 10, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST
When a child falls seriously ill, the whole family’s life can quickly begin to revolve around hospital visits, tests and treatment. Parents naturally devote most of their time and energy to the child who needs them. But amid the crisis, another child may begin to feel left behind. The healthy sibling may notice the empty chair at dinner, the parent who is no longer available for school pick-ups or bedtime, or the phone calls made from a hospital corridor. They may worry about their brother or sister, miss their parents and feel guilty for wanting attention.
Dr. Jyoti Bhatia, Developmental and Behavioural Paediatrician at Lavender Lane, Noida said that parents rarely choose to overlook one child. When another child is fighting for their life, parents often have little time or emotional energy left. But for the sibling at home, this absence can feel like being forgotten. “Some children eventually stop asking their parents when they will be home because they have learnt that the answer is always ‘not yet’. That quiet resignation is one of the saddest things I see,” the doctor added.
A few children become irritable or withdrawn, while others try to be “the good child”, suppressing their needs because they know their parents already have enough to deal with. Dr Bhatia cautioned that this apparent maturity can hide emotional distress. A child who stops asking for things or complaining and becomes unusually self-reliant may be trying to protect their parents from further worry rather than coping well. Such behavioural changes should not be overlooked and need prompt attention.
Dr. Bhatia recalled treating a two-year-old girl with cerebral palsy over nearly a year. During this time, the girl’s nine-year-old brother took on more responsibility, doing his homework and packing his lunch without complaint. His parents thought he was coping well. But his hidden distress came to light when he asked a nurse whether his sister’s illness was his fault because he had argued with his mother two days before her birth.
In another case, nine-year-old Riya was staying with relatives while her younger brother was in hospital. Gradually, she began experiencing stomach aches before school, her grades fell, and she stopped playing with friends. One day, she told her teacher, “No one would notice if I disappeared.” The teacher informed her parents, and a counsellor found that Riya felt invisible and guilty about being angry with her brother.
Her family began setting aside 15 minutes of dedicated time for her every evening, even if it meant a video call, and arranged a weekly outing with her aunt. Her parents also explained her brother’s illness in simple terms and apologised for not being as available, reassuring her: “You matter just as much.” Over the following months, she slept better, her stomach aches eased, and she began opening up again.
Rebuilding Trust Through Small, Consistent Steps
Citing this example, Saul Pereira, Director of Counselling at Happiest Health said that a child who has felt sidelined for months may remain distant, test their parents’ love or doubt whether their needs will be taken seriously. Both experts felt that rebuilding trust requires consistency. Small actions, such as asking about the child’s day, keeping promises, attending school events and making time for one-to-one conversations, can help even after family life begins to settle. “Parents can initiate by acknowledging what happened, like: ‘That was a hard time. We couldn’t always be there, and I’m sorry,’” Pereira said.
Dr Bhatia added that children often remember the small, everyday moments of care more than grand gestures. Not every sibling will struggle in the same way, and many children adapt well. However, their feelings can go unnoticed when the family’s attention is focused on the sick child.
Pereira said a sibling’s reaction may reflect unmet emotional needs, particularly when attention-seeking behaviour or rivalry for parental attention emerges. Parents should explain the illness in age-appropriate language and reassure the healthy sibling through regular, quality time and emotional support. He noted the experience can also prompt parents, particularly working couples, to reflect on their parenting and ensure every child feels nurtured and valued. With the right support, children may develop empathy, independence and a stronger sense of family connection. “Whatever happens, love is the key,” Pereira added.
When To Seek Professional Support
It is normal for a child to feel worried about a sick sibling while also feeling angry, jealous or guilty about losing their parents’ attention. Dr. Bhatia said parents should acknowledge these feelings rather than dismiss them. Simply saying, “It’s okay to feel upset. I understand,” can help ease the child’s guilt and make them feel heard. However, parents should seek professional help if changes in behaviour persist, intensify or disrupt daily life.
Pereira explained that the warning signs include frequent anger or fights, unusual withdrawal, trying too hard to be the “perfect” child, sleep problems, declining academic performance, poor concentration or reluctance to attend school. Repeated headaches or stomach aches without a clear medical cause, withdrawing from friends, losing interest in hobbies, excessive clinginess or becoming emotionally distant from the sick sibling may also indicate distress. Statements such as “It’s my fault” or “Nobody cares about me” should not be dismissed. If a child talks about self-harm or says life is not worth living, seek immediate professional help. A school counsellor, family doctor or child psychologist can help parents decide what support is needed.
When a child is frightened that their brother or sister may die, particularly when the outcome is uncertain, parents should be honest without making promises they cannot keep, Dr. Bhatia said. They can reassure the child by saying, “The doctors are doing everything they can, and whatever happens, we will face it together.” This gives the child the truth without false hope and a sense of safety without a lie. Parents can involve children in small ways, such as drawing a card or choosing a toy for their sick sibling, but should never make them feel responsible for the sibling’s recovery. She added that children should feel included and supported while still being allowed to express their fears and enjoy being children.
Making The Child Feel Included and Secure
Pereira stressed that the quality of time parents spend with a child can matter more than the quantity. When parents are overwhelmed, grandparents, relatives, teachers and other trusted adults can offer companionship and engage the child in meaningful activities. These connections can relieve the stress of the family situation, though persistent emotional distress may require professional support. Small, regular routines, such as a bedtime story or a goodnight hug, can provide stability and reassure the child that they still matter. Parents should encourage open communication, express affection and allow children to share all their feelings, including anger, without making them feel guilty.
He also emphasised the importance of listening without becoming defensive. Families can acknowledge and appreciate the people who helped them through the difficult period. Praising a child for who they are, rather than only for being strong or helpful, is equally important. Parents should expect occasional setbacks, respond calmly and consider counselling if sadness or emotional distance continues.
Children do not need perfect parents. They need adults who notice them, speak honestly, apologise when necessary and keep showing up. While one child may need treatment, the other still needs to feel loved, heard and cared for. Dr. Bhatia concluded, “Healing a family means caring for every child, not just the one who is ill. The sibling at home is going through this too, and no child should feel forgotten for another to get better.”
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