ETV Bharat / health

When One Child Is Ill, The Other May Feel Left Behind | World Mental Health Day 2026

When a child falls seriously ill, the whole family’s life can quickly begin to revolve around hospital visits, tests and treatment. Parents naturally devote most of their time and energy to the child who needs them. But amid the crisis, another child may begin to feel left behind. The healthy sibling may notice the empty chair at dinner, the parent who is no longer available for school pick-ups or bedtime, or the phone calls made from a hospital corridor. They may worry about their brother or sister, miss their parents and feel guilty for wanting attention.

Dr. Jyoti Bhatia, Developmental and Behavioural Paediatrician at Lavender Lane, Noida said that parents rarely choose to overlook one child. When another child is fighting for their life, parents often have little time or emotional energy left. But for the sibling at home, this absence can feel like being forgotten. “Some children eventually stop asking their parents when they will be home because they have learnt that the answer is always ‘not yet’. That quiet resignation is one of the saddest things I see,” the doctor added.

A few children become irritable or withdrawn, while others try to be “the good child”, suppressing their needs because they know their parents already have enough to deal with. Dr Bhatia cautioned that this apparent maturity can hide emotional distress. A child who stops asking for things or complaining and becomes unusually self-reliant may be trying to protect their parents from further worry rather than coping well. Such behavioural changes should not be overlooked and need prompt attention.

Dr. Bhatia recalled treating a two-year-old girl with cerebral palsy over nearly a year. During this time, the girl’s nine-year-old brother took on more responsibility, doing his homework and packing his lunch without complaint. His parents thought he was coping well. But his hidden distress came to light when he asked a nurse whether his sister’s illness was his fault because he had argued with his mother two days before her birth.

In another case, nine-year-old Riya was staying with relatives while her younger brother was in hospital. Gradually, she began experiencing stomach aches before school, her grades fell, and she stopped playing with friends. One day, she told her teacher, “No one would notice if I disappeared.” The teacher informed her parents, and a counsellor found that Riya felt invisible and guilty about being angry with her brother.

Her family began setting aside 15 minutes of dedicated time for her every evening, even if it meant a video call, and arranged a weekly outing with her aunt. Her parents also explained her brother’s illness in simple terms and apologised for not being as available, reassuring her: “You matter just as much.” Over the following months, she slept better, her stomach aches eased, and she began opening up again.

Rebuilding Trust Through Small, Consistent Steps

Citing this example, Saul Pereira, Director of Counselling at Happiest Health said that a child who has felt sidelined for months may remain distant, test their parents’ love or doubt whether their needs will be taken seriously. Both experts felt that rebuilding trust requires consistency. Small actions, such as asking about the child’s day, keeping promises, attending school events and making time for one-to-one conversations, can help even after family life begins to settle. “Parents can initiate by acknowledging what happened, like: ‘That was a hard time. We couldn’t always be there, and I’m sorry,’” Pereira said.

Dr Bhatia added that children often remember the small, everyday moments of care more than grand gestures. Not every sibling will struggle in the same way, and many children adapt well. However, their feelings can go unnoticed when the family’s attention is focused on the sick child.

Pereira said a sibling’s reaction may reflect unmet emotional needs, particularly when attention-seeking behaviour or rivalry for parental attention emerges. Parents should explain the illness in age-appropriate language and reassure the healthy sibling through regular, quality time and emotional support. He noted the experience can also prompt parents, particularly working couples, to reflect on their parenting and ensure every child feels nurtured and valued. With the right support, children may develop empathy, independence and a stronger sense of family connection. “Whatever happens, love is the key,” Pereira added.