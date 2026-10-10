ETV Bharat / health

Hidden Mental Health Signs Parents Miss When Children Tell Them, ‘I Am Fine’

Your child may say, “Nothing is bothering me. Everything is fine.” Yet every morning before school, he/ she complains of a headache or dizziness. Before an examination, their stomach starts hurting. On the days there is a test, the physical symptoms return. Ask the child what is wrong, and the answer remains the same: ‘Nothing! I’m fine.’

For parents, this can be confusing. Is the child trying to avoid school? Is there a physical illness? Or could the body be expressing something that the child is unable to put into words?

Says Dr. Sachi Pandya Shah, Paediatric Psychologist, Narayana Health SRRC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, “Children do not always tell us when they are anxious, overwhelmed or struggling. Sometimes their behaviour speaks for them. A lot of emotions are experienced as physical sensations and symptoms. What may look like a headache, stomach ache, dizziness, nausea or unexplained tiredness can, in some children and adolescents, be associated with emotional distress.”

She adds that this mind-body connection, often referred to as somatization, is an important but frequently overlooked part of children's mental health.

What Is Somatization?

Somatization refers to the experience or expression of psychological distress through physical symptoms. The symptoms are real. The child is not making them up, overdoing them or inventing them on purpose.

“The brain and body are closely connected. Stress and anxiety can affect digestion, sleep, muscle tension, appetite and the way the brain processes physical sensations. For a child who finds it difficult to identify or express emotions, the body may sometimes become the language through which distress is communicated,” says Dr. Shah.

A child may not be able to say, ‘I am worried about going to school tomorrow.’ Instead, they may wake up with a stomachache. An adolescent may not say, ‘I am terrified that I will fail this examination.’ Instead, they may develop a headache or feel dizzy before the test. But it is important not to jump to conclusions. A physical symptom should never simply be dismissed as psychological. Recurrent or unexplained physical complaints need appropriate medical evaluation to rule out physical causes. Once these have been considered, emotional and psychological factors can also be explored when appropriate.

Children do not always have the emotional vocabulary to say, ‘I am anxious,’ so their mental distress manifests outwardly (Getty Images)

When Behaviour Becomes The Language

Children do not always have the emotional vocabulary to say, ‘I am anxious’, ‘I am scared of failing’ or ‘I don't know how to cope with this.’ A younger child may become clingy, irritable or prone to emotional outbursts. Another may suddenly start refusing school or lose interest in activities they once enjoyed.

Teenagers may express distress differently. They may withdraw from friends, spend more time alone, become unusually irritable, stop participating in activities or show changes in sleep, appetite or academic performance. Sometimes, what looks like difficult behaviour is actually a child struggling with an emotion they do not know how to manage.

Not Every Tantrum Is Just A Tantrum