Hidden Mental Health Signs Parents Miss When Children Tell Them, ‘I Am Fine’
What may look like headache, stomachache, dizziness, or unexplained tiredness can actually be emotional distress, paediatric psychologist Dr. Sachi Pandya Shah tells ETV Bharat.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
Your child may say, “Nothing is bothering me. Everything is fine.” Yet every morning before school, he/ she complains of a headache or dizziness. Before an examination, their stomach starts hurting. On the days there is a test, the physical symptoms return. Ask the child what is wrong, and the answer remains the same: ‘Nothing! I’m fine.’
For parents, this can be confusing. Is the child trying to avoid school? Is there a physical illness? Or could the body be expressing something that the child is unable to put into words?
Says Dr. Sachi Pandya Shah, Paediatric Psychologist, Narayana Health SRRC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, “Children do not always tell us when they are anxious, overwhelmed or struggling. Sometimes their behaviour speaks for them. A lot of emotions are experienced as physical sensations and symptoms. What may look like a headache, stomach ache, dizziness, nausea or unexplained tiredness can, in some children and adolescents, be associated with emotional distress.”
She adds that this mind-body connection, often referred to as somatization, is an important but frequently overlooked part of children's mental health.
What Is Somatization?
Somatization refers to the experience or expression of psychological distress through physical symptoms. The symptoms are real. The child is not making them up, overdoing them or inventing them on purpose.
“The brain and body are closely connected. Stress and anxiety can affect digestion, sleep, muscle tension, appetite and the way the brain processes physical sensations. For a child who finds it difficult to identify or express emotions, the body may sometimes become the language through which distress is communicated,” says Dr. Shah.
A child may not be able to say, ‘I am worried about going to school tomorrow.’ Instead, they may wake up with a stomachache. An adolescent may not say, ‘I am terrified that I will fail this examination.’ Instead, they may develop a headache or feel dizzy before the test. But it is important not to jump to conclusions. A physical symptom should never simply be dismissed as psychological. Recurrent or unexplained physical complaints need appropriate medical evaluation to rule out physical causes. Once these have been considered, emotional and psychological factors can also be explored when appropriate.
When Behaviour Becomes The Language
Children do not always have the emotional vocabulary to say, ‘I am anxious’, ‘I am scared of failing’ or ‘I don't know how to cope with this.’ A younger child may become clingy, irritable or prone to emotional outbursts. Another may suddenly start refusing school or lose interest in activities they once enjoyed.
Teenagers may express distress differently. They may withdraw from friends, spend more time alone, become unusually irritable, stop participating in activities or show changes in sleep, appetite or academic performance. Sometimes, what looks like difficult behaviour is actually a child struggling with an emotion they do not know how to manage.
Not Every Tantrum Is Just A Tantrum
Frequent anger may sometimes reflect frustration, anxiety or difficulty regulating emotions. Withdrawal may be a child's way of coping with feeling overwhelmed. Avoiding school may be linked to academic pressure, fear of failure, difficulties with peers, bullying, separation anxiety or something else the child has not been able to share.
Look For The Pattern
Often, the clue lies in when the symptoms occur. Does the stomach ache appear every Sunday night? Does the child feel unwell on school mornings but feel better once they are home? Does the symptom appear when homework or academic performance is discussed? These patterns do not prove that anxiety is the cause. But they are worth exploring. Parents can gently observe what happens around the symptoms without turning every complaint into an investigation.
- What was happening before the symptom appeared?
- Has something changed at school or at home?
- Are there specific topics, instructors, fellow students, or circumstances that seem to be causing distress?
- Has the child's sleep, appetite, mood or behaviour changed at the same time?
Sometimes, these observations can help parents and professionals understand the bigger picture.
How Parents Can Help
- The first step is to listen without immediately trying to fix the problem. When a child says, ‘My stomach hurts,’ the response does not have to be, ‘You are fine, you just don't want to go to school.’
- Instead, try: ‘I believe that you are uncomfortable. Let's understand what is happening.’
- Rather than repeatedly asking, ‘What is wrong?’, parents can say: ‘You don't seem like yourself lately. Has anything been difficult for you?’ If the child says, ‘Nothing’, the conversation does not have to end there. A parent can respond, ‘That's okay. You can talk to me whenever you feel ready.’
- For younger children, difficult conversations may happen more naturally while drawing, playing or doing something together.
- With adolescents, a conversation during a car ride, a walk or an ordinary shared activity may feel less intimidating than a formal discussion across the table.
- Parents can also assist children in learning about the mind-body connection in simple terms. They can explain that when we are worried or stressed our body can sometimes react with a racing heart, tense muscles, upset stomach or a headache.
- At the same time, parents should be careful not to reinforce anxiety by letting children forever avoid any situation that makes them uncomfortable. Avoidance can be immediately relieving, but it can sometimes strengthen anxiety over time.
The best approach depends on the child’s age, symptoms and circumstances, and professional advice can be useful when avoidance becomes persistent. Connection does not mean agreeing with every fear or giving in to every demand but making sure that the child does not have to face difficult emotions alone.
When Should Parents Seek Professional Help?
Parents do not need to wait until a child is in severe distress before seeking help. It is worth speaking to a paediatrician or mental health professional when physical complaints keep recurring without a clear explanation, behavioural or emotional changes persist, school refusal develops, sleep or appetite changes significantly, the child loses interest in previously enjoyed activities, or everyday functioning begins to suffer. Professional support can also be helpful when parents feel that they have tried talking and supporting the child but the difficulties are continuing or becoming worse.
For adolescents, statements about hopelessness, self-harm, wanting to disappear or not wanting to live should always be taken seriously and require prompt professional assessment.
Seeking help does not mean that a child is being labelled or that a parent has failed. Sometimes, getting the right support early can prevent a difficulty from becoming more entrenched. Parents' role is not to interpret every headache as anxiety or every tantrum as a warning sign. It is to notice when something has changed, take the child seriously and remain curious about what might be underneath it.
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