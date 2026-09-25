ETV Bharat / health

Can Your Lungs Recover From Pollution Damage? What Doctors Want You To Know On World Lung Day 2026

World Lung Day is observed on September 25 to raise awareness about respiratory health and encourage action to protect lung health. In 2026, the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) is marking the day with the theme “A Lifetime of Lung Health.” The campaign focuses on protecting lung health at every stage of life: from healthy lung development and growth to maintaining healthy lungs throughout adulthood and older age.

Lung health is not something we start worrying about when we are 60 and become breathless climbing stairs. It begins much earlier, with the air children breathe, the environments adults work in, smoking and tobacco exposure, indoor air quality, infections, allergies, asthma and the cumulative effect of years of exposure.

Also read: World Lung Day: How Long Does It Actually Take For The Lungs To Clear Cigarette Smoke?

If you cough after spending a day in heavy pollution and feel fine a few days later, that is reassuring. But it does not necessarily mean that every effect of the exposure has disappeared.

World Lung Day 2026 is being observed on September 25 (ETV Bharat)

“Repeated exposure over the years can leave long-lasting consequences, mostly in the case of those suffering from asthma or COPD or having any other respiratory disorders,” says Dr. Harish Kumar Verma, Director – Pulmonary Medicine & Critical Care, ShardaCare – Healthcity.

According to Dr. Verma, the lungs can recover to some extent after exposure to air pollution but the extent of recovery depends on how long and how severely a person has been exposed. Short-term exposure may cause irritation and inflammation, leading to cough, throat irritation, phlegm or temporary breathing discomfort. These symptoms may improve once pollution levels fall but the concern is not only what you can feel. According to him, pollution can damage lung structure without producing obvious symptoms in the early stages. So someone may think, I am breathing normally, therefore my lungs must be fine. An absence of symptoms is not proof that there has been no effect.

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