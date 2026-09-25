Can Your Lungs Recover From Pollution Damage? What Doctors Want You To Know On World Lung Day 2026
There is no magic button that takes years of pollution exposure. Pulmonologists advise on what you can do to minimise the damage.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
World Lung Day is observed on September 25 to raise awareness about respiratory health and encourage action to protect lung health. In 2026, the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) is marking the day with the theme “A Lifetime of Lung Health.” The campaign focuses on protecting lung health at every stage of life: from healthy lung development and growth to maintaining healthy lungs throughout adulthood and older age.
Lung health is not something we start worrying about when we are 60 and become breathless climbing stairs. It begins much earlier, with the air children breathe, the environments adults work in, smoking and tobacco exposure, indoor air quality, infections, allergies, asthma and the cumulative effect of years of exposure.
Also read: World Lung Day: How Long Does It Actually Take For The Lungs To Clear Cigarette Smoke?
If you cough after spending a day in heavy pollution and feel fine a few days later, that is reassuring. But it does not necessarily mean that every effect of the exposure has disappeared.
“Repeated exposure over the years can leave long-lasting consequences, mostly in the case of those suffering from asthma or COPD or having any other respiratory disorders,” says Dr. Harish Kumar Verma, Director – Pulmonary Medicine & Critical Care, ShardaCare – Healthcity.
According to Dr. Verma, the lungs can recover to some extent after exposure to air pollution but the extent of recovery depends on how long and how severely a person has been exposed. Short-term exposure may cause irritation and inflammation, leading to cough, throat irritation, phlegm or temporary breathing discomfort. These symptoms may improve once pollution levels fall but the concern is not only what you can feel. According to him, pollution can damage lung structure without producing obvious symptoms in the early stages. So someone may think, I am breathing normally, therefore my lungs must be fine. An absence of symptoms is not proof that there has been no effect.
Can You Detox Your Lungs?
Dr Mani Tiwari, Senior Consultant – Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Sarvodaya Hospital, Mathura, says there is no proven way to completely reverse the effects of prolonged exposure to air pollution. That makes the idea of “detoxing” the lungs misleading. The better strategy is considerably less glamorous: Reduce further exposure. That means avoiding cigarette smoke, limiting outdoor exposure when pollution levels are particularly high and taking precautions in environments with heavy dust, smoke or other airborne irritants.
He says that your kitchen matters too. When people think about air pollution, they usually imagine traffic fumes, construction dust and a grey city skyline but indoor air matters too. Cooking fumes, tobacco smoke and poor ventilation can repeatedly expose the respiratory system to irritants. For someone spending several hours a day indoors, this can become an important part of their overall exposure. Good ventilation, avoiding indoor smoking and reducing exposure to smoke and fumes can therefore be part of protecting lung health. This is particularly relevant in households where cooking produces substantial smoke or where ventilation is poor.
Don't Stop Exercising Just Because The Air Is Bad
There is another common reaction to pollution: If outdoor air is bad, I should stop exercising. However, physical activity remains important but Dr Tiwari says the duration and intensity of outdoor exercise may need to be adjusted during periods of poor air quality.
This could mean moving a workout indoors, choosing a time when pollution levels are lower or reducing the intensity of outdoor exercise when air quality is particularly poor. The idea is not to choose between exercise and lung health but to avoid turning a healthy activity into several hours of breathing heavily in polluted air.
Who Should Pay Extra Attention?
Someone with asthma or COPD does not have the same respiratory reserve as someone without an underlying lung condition. For these patients, pollution can aggravate existing respiratory problems and make symptoms more difficult to control. But you don't have to have a diagnosed lung disease to pay attention. If you have lived for years in an area with high levels of air pollution, changes in your breathing should not simply be dismissed as “Delhi air,” “city pollution” or “just the weather.” Dr Tiwari advises people to watch for persistent cough, wheezing, chest tightness or breathlessness. These symptoms warrant medical evaluation to determine whether pollution has contributed to or aggravated an underlying respiratory condition.
You Can Still Help Your Lungs
Reducing exposure, avoiding tobacco smoke, improving indoor ventilation, adjusting outdoor activity during periods of poor air quality and seeking medical attention for persistent respiratory symptoms can all help protect lung health. If you already have asthma, COPD or another respiratory condition, proper diagnosis and treatment matter even more.
The smartest lung-health strategy is also the least exciting one: breathe cleaner air whenever you can, protect your lungs from repeated exposure, keep moving intelligently and don't ignore changes in your breathing.
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