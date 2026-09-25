ETV Bharat / health

World Lung Day 2026: Experts Stress Need to Protect Lung Health Throughout Life

Hyderabad: September 25 marks World Lung Day to raise awareness about the importance of lung health, promote prevention of respiratory diseases, and encourage timely medical care. This year's theme is 'A Lifetime of Lung Health', announced by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) to create awareness about the need to protect lung health at every stage of life, from childhood to old age.

According to Dr Shubhakar Nadella from KIMS Hospital, smoking is among the leading threats to lung health. Cigarettes, bidis, and other tobacco products can damage lung tissue, while exposure to second-hand smoke can also pose serious health risks.

"Harmful substances in tobacco smoke can cause long-term lung damage and increase the risk of chronic respiratory diseases and lung cancer," he said.

Dr Shubhakar Nadella (ETV Bharat)

According to the World Health Organisation, there is no safe level of tobacco use. Quitting smoking is one of the most important steps people can take to protect their lung health, and even those who have smoked for many years can benefit from quitting.

"People who smoke at home should also take steps to protect children, older adults, and pregnant women from second-hand smoke," explained the doctor.

Rising levels of air pollution in cities, along with exposure to tobacco smoke, dust, and workplace chemicals, are contributing to respiratory problems and increasing the number of people seeking medical attention for breathing-related symptoms.