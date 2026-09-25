World Lung Day 2026: Experts Stress Need to Protect Lung Health Throughout Life
The 2026 theme is 'A Lifetime of Lung Health', announced by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS)
Published : September 25, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: September 25 marks World Lung Day to raise awareness about the importance of lung health, promote prevention of respiratory diseases, and encourage timely medical care. This year's theme is 'A Lifetime of Lung Health', announced by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) to create awareness about the need to protect lung health at every stage of life, from childhood to old age.
According to Dr Shubhakar Nadella from KIMS Hospital, smoking is among the leading threats to lung health. Cigarettes, bidis, and other tobacco products can damage lung tissue, while exposure to second-hand smoke can also pose serious health risks.
"Harmful substances in tobacco smoke can cause long-term lung damage and increase the risk of chronic respiratory diseases and lung cancer," he said.
According to the World Health Organisation, there is no safe level of tobacco use. Quitting smoking is one of the most important steps people can take to protect their lung health, and even those who have smoked for many years can benefit from quitting.
"People who smoke at home should also take steps to protect children, older adults, and pregnant women from second-hand smoke," explained the doctor.
Rising levels of air pollution in cities, along with exposure to tobacco smoke, dust, and workplace chemicals, are contributing to respiratory problems and increasing the number of people seeking medical attention for breathing-related symptoms.
National-level studies have also highlighted the prevalence of respiratory diseases in India. A study involving people aged 45 years and above reported asthma in around 4.38% of participants and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in about 2.1%. The prevalence of both conditions was higher among people aged 60 years and above than among those in the 45–59 age group.
Available national studies have reported a higher prevalence of asthma and COPD among men than women. Smoking and occupational exposure to dust and smoke may contribute to this difference. The nationally conducted SWORD study also reported a somewhat higher proportion of men among patients presenting with respiratory problems at hospitals.
"Respiratory illnesses can affect people at any age, although risk factors and conditions can differ across stages of life," Dr Nadella warned.
Children are more likely to experience asthma and allergy-related respiratory problems. Among young adults, exposure to air pollution, smoking, and occupational dust can contribute to respiratory illness. In people above 60, COPD and other chronic respiratory conditions are more common.
Declining lung function with age, along with other health conditions, can also increase the severity of respiratory problems. A cough lasting more than three weeks, recurrent breathlessness, wheezing, chest tightness, difficulty breathing while climbing stairs or blood in the sputum should not be ignored.
"People who smoke or are regularly exposed to dust, smoke or air pollution should be vigilant about such symptoms," cautioned the doctor.
Experts recommend several measures to protect lung health, including quitting smoking, reducing exposure to air pollution and occupational dust, using appropriate masks when necessary, exercising regularly, taking recommended vaccinations, and seeking medical advice when symptoms persist.
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