ETV Bharat / health

World Liver Day 2026: How Preventive Biobanking Can Help Decode Long-Term Liver Health

Hyderabad: Many patients discover liver damage at advanced stages, when treatment costs spiral. This is where preventive biobanking could be a solution. The liver does not complain; it compensates, adapts, and absorbs damage until it simply can’t anymore. And that’s what makes liver disease one of the most dangerous health threats of our time.

In India, liver disease accounts for around 2.6 lakh deaths annually, with certain conditions like fatty liver now affecting 1 in 3 urban Indians. What was once linked with alcohol is now linked to lifestyle factors: poor diet, obesity, diabetes and increasingly, hidden genetic predispositions.

The Real Concern

Many patients discover liver damage at advanced stages, when reversal becomes difficult and treatment costs spiral. "Liver health today sits at the intersection of both lifestyle and genetics. While sedentary habits and processed foods increase conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), genetic factors influence who progresses quickly, who develops complications, and who remains asymptomatic," Dr Geetika Jassal, Medical Spokesperson, Cryoviva Life Sciences, tells ETV Bharat.

As an example, she points out that two individuals with similar lifestyles may have completely different liver outcomes. This unpredictability is where current models of healthcare fall short. The system also identifies disease when it manifests, but very rarely predicts it before it begins. In a country battling with rising rates of obesity and diabetes, this gap is no longer acceptable.

Preventive Biobanking Turns Data Into Early Detection

Preventive biobanking is a future-facing approach to change this particular narrative. By collecting and analysing biological samples (blood markers, genetic data, and metabolic indicators) over time, biobanks usually create a longitudinal health map for individuals.

In India, early initiatives under ICMR and DBT are now beginning to explore well-structured repositories, but the real opportunity mainly lies in scaling them for preventive healthcare.