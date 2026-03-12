Overusing Painkillers? Your Kidneys May Be Paying The Price | World Kidney Day 2026
Doctors are increasingly warning that frequent or excessive use of certain pain medications can damage the kidneys, often without obvious symptoms.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
Open almost any medicine cabinet and you’ll probably find a familiar lineup: tablets for headaches, pills for muscle aches, capsules for back pain. Painkillers are cheap, widely available, and incredibly effective at doing one thing: making pain disappear. But like many technologies that become part of daily life, painkillers come with a catch.
Doctors are increasingly warning that frequent or excessive use of certain pain medications can damage the kidneys, often without obvious symptoms until the problem becomes serious. On World Kidney Day, health experts say it’s time to rethink how casually many people reach for these pills. The issue isn’t that painkillers are dangerous by default. The issue is how easily they become routine.
Culture of Self-Medication
Part of the problem lies in how normalized painkillers have become. A headache after a long day? Take a pill. Back pain from sitting at a desk? Take another. Sports injury? Same solution. The convenience of over-the-counter pain relief has created what some doctors call a self-medication culture, where people routinely take drugs without considering cumulative effects.
Since kidney damage develops slowly, the warning signs may appear only after significant injury has already occurred.
The World’s Most Used Medicine
Pain relief drugs rank among the most widely used medicines on the planet. From headaches and arthritis to sports injuries and post-surgery discomfort, they are the go-to solution for millions of people. Most commonly, these medications fall into a category called Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, often shortened to NSAIDs. This group includes well-known drugs like:
- Ibuprofen
- Naproxen
- high doses of Aspirin
They work by blocking enzymes in the body that produce chemicals responsible for pain and inflammation. It’s a clever biochemical shortcut: stop the signal, stop the pain. But the same mechanism that reduces inflammation can also interfere with another system: kidney function.
Your kidneys are essentially biological filtration machines. Every day, they process about 150-180 litres of blood, filtering waste products, balancing fluids, and regulating electrolytes. To do this properly, they rely on stable blood flow. That’s where chemicals called prostaglandins come in. Prostaglandins help maintain healthy circulation within the kidneys. NSAIDs suppress those prostaglandins.
According to Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals, this can reduce blood flow to the kidneys. “When painkillers interfere with prostaglandins, the blood supply to the kidneys may decrease,” he says, “Without sufficient blood flow, the kidneys may struggle to filter waste effectively.”
In other words, the body’s filtration system begins to run on reduced power. Occasional painkiller use is generally safe for healthy individuals. The real risk emerges when people start using them frequently or in high doses.
Long-term overuse can lead to serious problems such as:
- Acute Kidney Injury
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- fluid retention
- elevated blood pressure
- long-term kidney scarring
“Overuse and frequent use of painkillers can harm the kidneys without anyone knowing,” says Dr. Badiger. “One of the most important preventive measures is to take painkillers only in limited amounts and preferably under medical guidance.”
Who Is Most At Risk?
Not everyone faces the same level of danger from painkiller use.
According to Dr. LK Jha, Principal Director – Nephrology & Renal Transplant: Yashoda Medicity, certain groups are particularly vulnerable. “These include elderly individuals, diabetics, high BP patients, those who are dehydrated and already living with kidney disease.” For these groups, NSAIDs can trigger acute renal damage more easily.
Dr. Jha explains that prostaglandins play a vital role in kidney perfusion (essentially the circulation system that keeps the kidneys functioning). “When NSAIDs inhibit prostaglandins, kidney blood flow can decrease significantly,” he says. This may result in acute renal damage.
However, Paracetamol (also known as acetaminophen), is generally considered safer for kidney health since it does not typically interfere with kidney prostaglandins. However, excessive doses can harm the liver. Codeine, Oxycodone, and Morphine do not directly damage kidneys but can affect chronic kidney disease patients.
Painkillers remain one of the most valuable tools in medicine. But doctors recommend a few common-sense guidelines:
- Use the lowest effective dose.
- Avoid long-term daily use (unless prescribed).
- Stay hydrated, especially when taking NSAIDs.
Read more: