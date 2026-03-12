ETV Bharat / health

Overusing Painkillers? Your Kidneys May Be Paying The Price | World Kidney Day 2026

Open almost any medicine cabinet and you’ll probably find a familiar lineup: tablets for headaches, pills for muscle aches, capsules for back pain. Painkillers are cheap, widely available, and incredibly effective at doing one thing: making pain disappear. But like many technologies that become part of daily life, painkillers come with a catch.

Doctors are increasingly warning that frequent or excessive use of certain pain medications can damage the kidneys, often without obvious symptoms until the problem becomes serious. On World Kidney Day, health experts say it’s time to rethink how casually many people reach for these pills. The issue isn’t that painkillers are dangerous by default. The issue is how easily they become routine.

Culture of Self-Medication

Part of the problem lies in how normalized painkillers have become. A headache after a long day? Take a pill. Back pain from sitting at a desk? Take another. Sports injury? Same solution. The convenience of over-the-counter pain relief has created what some doctors call a self-medication culture, where people routinely take drugs without considering cumulative effects.

Kidneys are biological filtration machines (Getty Images)

Since kidney damage develops slowly, the warning signs may appear only after significant injury has already occurred.

The World’s Most Used Medicine

Pain relief drugs rank among the most widely used medicines on the planet. From headaches and arthritis to sports injuries and post-surgery discomfort, they are the go-to solution for millions of people. Most commonly, these medications fall into a category called Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs, often shortened to NSAIDs. This group includes well-known drugs like: