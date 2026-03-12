ETV Bharat / health

World Kidney Day 2026: How Excess Body Fat Can Permanently Damage The Kidneys

Think of it like asking a water filter designed for a household to suddenly clean water for an entire apartment building. Eventually, it struggles.

According to Dr. Aparna Govil Bhaskar, Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Mumbai, excess body weight creates a chain reaction of health problems that eventually affects kidney function. “Excess weight leads to diabetes and high blood pressure, which can further cause chronic kidney disease,” she explains. “Too much weight strains the kidneys and reduces their ability to filter waste effectively.”

There’s another organ suffering in this story, and most people don’t even think about it: the kidneys. On World Kidney Day, doctors are drawing attention to an uncomfortable truth. Obesity is increasingly becoming one of the hidden drivers of kidney disease. The reason is simple. Your kidneys are like the body’s filtration system. When your body weight increases significantly, that filtration system has to work much harder. Like any machine under constant pressure, things eventually start to break down.

The Science Behind the Damage

Dr Dilip M Babu, Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, says, “Excess body weight places additional metabolic demands on the body, causing the kidneys to work harder through hyperfiltration,” he explains. “Over time, this increased pressure inside the filtering units damages delicate blood vessels and gradually reduces kidney function.”

It’s a slow process. And that’s what makes it dangerous. People often don’t notice anything until significant damage has already occurred.

Obesity Triggers Other Kidney Risks

The story doesn’t end with hyperfiltration. Obesity is closely linked to several other conditions that are known to damage kidneys.

These include:

Hypertension Type 2 Diabetes insulin resistance abnormal cholesterol levels

All of these conditions affect blood vessels, including the tiny vessels inside the kidneys. Dr. Babu explains that excess fat tissue also releases inflammatory substances that affect the kidney’s internal environment. “In addition, abnormal lipid levels seen in obesity may impair blood flow within the kidneys,” he says. The result is a gradual decline in kidney health.

New Kidney Disorders Linked To Obesity

Doctors are also seeing new kidney problems directly linked to rising obesity rates. One example is Obesity-related Glomerulopathy, a condition where the filtering units of the kidney enlarge and become damaged due to increased pressure. Another issue is the growing number of patients developing Kidney Stones, which are also associated with obesity and metabolic changes. Nephrology clinics across India are noticing this trend more frequently. As obesity rates increase, kidney disease is following closely behind.

Obesity is often discussed in terms of appearance or lifestyle choices. But medically, it is much more serious than that. It affects multiple organs including the kidneys, which rarely get attention until something goes wrong. On World Kidney Day, doctors hope people start seeing the connection.