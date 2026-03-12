ETV Bharat / health

The 'Harmless' Travel Habits That Could Give You Kidney Stones

Most of us change our habits when we travel. We eat junk food. We sit for long hours. We sleep badly. Somewhere along the way, many of us reduce the amount of water we drink. Why? Because we don’t want to keep asking the driver to stop. Or searching for a clean washroom at a railway station. Or getting up from an airplane seat every hour. So we drink less water and hold our urine longer.

It may seem like a harmless travel adjustment. But according to doctors, this habit can increase the risk of Kidney Stones. On World Kidney Day, kidney specialists are reminding travellers that dehydration during long journeys can have painful consequences.

What Actually Happens Inside Your Body

Your kidneys act like a natural filtration system. They filter waste from the blood and produce urine, which carries excess minerals and toxins out of the body. Normally, these minerals dissolve easily in urine, but when the body doesn’t get enough water, things start to change.

According to Dr. Aswini Kumar Panigrahi, Sr. Consultant, Nephrology, Apollo Hospitals, dehydration is one of the biggest triggers for kidney stone formation. “When people travel for long hours by road, train or flight, they often drink less water to avoid washroom breaks,” he says. “When the body becomes dehydrated, minerals such as calcium, oxalate and uric acid become more concentrated in urine. These minerals can crystallise and gradually form kidney stones.”

Think of it like making sugar syrup. If you keep adding sugar but not enough water, crystals eventually form. The same chemistry can happen inside your kidneys.

Sitting For Too Long Doesn’t Help Either

Another travel habit also plays a role. Long-distance journeys often involve sitting in the same position for hours. Dr. Panigrahi says prolonged sitting can slow down metabolism and reduce normal urine flow. This creates the perfect environment for crystals to form and accumulate in the urinary tract. Hot weather makes the situation worse. Even air-conditioned cabins can cause unnoticed fluid loss because the body continues to lose water through breathing and sweating.

Add salty snacks and sugary drinks (both common travel companions) and dehydration becomes even more likely.

The Washroom Problem