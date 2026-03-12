The 'Harmless' Travel Habits That Could Give You Kidney Stones
On World Kidney Day 2026, kidney specialists are reminding travellers that dehydration during long journeys can have painful consequences.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Most of us change our habits when we travel. We eat junk food. We sit for long hours. We sleep badly. Somewhere along the way, many of us reduce the amount of water we drink. Why? Because we don’t want to keep asking the driver to stop. Or searching for a clean washroom at a railway station. Or getting up from an airplane seat every hour. So we drink less water and hold our urine longer.
It may seem like a harmless travel adjustment. But according to doctors, this habit can increase the risk of Kidney Stones. On World Kidney Day, kidney specialists are reminding travellers that dehydration during long journeys can have painful consequences.
What Actually Happens Inside Your Body
Your kidneys act like a natural filtration system. They filter waste from the blood and produce urine, which carries excess minerals and toxins out of the body. Normally, these minerals dissolve easily in urine, but when the body doesn’t get enough water, things start to change.
According to Dr. Aswini Kumar Panigrahi, Sr. Consultant, Nephrology, Apollo Hospitals, dehydration is one of the biggest triggers for kidney stone formation. “When people travel for long hours by road, train or flight, they often drink less water to avoid washroom breaks,” he says. “When the body becomes dehydrated, minerals such as calcium, oxalate and uric acid become more concentrated in urine. These minerals can crystallise and gradually form kidney stones.”
Think of it like making sugar syrup. If you keep adding sugar but not enough water, crystals eventually form. The same chemistry can happen inside your kidneys.
Sitting For Too Long Doesn’t Help Either
Another travel habit also plays a role. Long-distance journeys often involve sitting in the same position for hours. Dr. Panigrahi says prolonged sitting can slow down metabolism and reduce normal urine flow. This creates the perfect environment for crystals to form and accumulate in the urinary tract. Hot weather makes the situation worse. Even air-conditioned cabins can cause unnoticed fluid loss because the body continues to lose water through breathing and sweating.
Add salty snacks and sugary drinks (both common travel companions) and dehydration becomes even more likely.
The Washroom Problem
There is another habit doctors are concerned about: Holding urine. Many travellers delay urination simply because they don’t want to deal with inconvenient washrooms.
According to Dr. Sunil Kumar, Nephrologist - CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, this can increase the risk of stone formation. “When urine remains in the bladder for long periods, it can lead to urinary stasis,” he explains. “This allows crystals to accumulate and grow in the urinary tract.”
When dehydration and delayed urination combine, the risk becomes even higher. Especially for people who are already prone to kidney stones.
Who Is Most At Risk?
While anyone can develop kidney stones, some people are more vulnerable. Those with a previous history of kidney stones, urinary infections, or metabolic conditions need to be particularly careful.
According to Dr. Aseem Thamba, Consultant Nephrologist and Kidney Transplant Physician, Zen Multi-speciality Hospital in Chembur, even short periods of dehydration can trigger stone formation in susceptible individuals. “Many people avoid drinking water during travel because they worry about frequent washroom breaks,” he says. “But if the body doesn’t get enough fluids, urine becomes concentrated and minerals like calcium and uric acid can form crystals.”
These crystals eventually develop into stones, which can cause severe pain and complications.
Travel Food Doesn’t Help
Travel also changes what we eat. Instead of home-cooked meals, people often consume packaged snacks, salty foods, and sugary drinks.
Dr. Ashwini Sharma, Senior Consultant - Nephrology & Renal Transplant, CK BIRLA HOSPITALS, Jaipur, says this diet can further increase kidney stone risk. “Salty snacks, processed foods and sugary beverages commonly consumed during travel can contribute to dehydration and mineral imbalance,” she says.
From a kidney health perspective, this combination is far from ideal.
How the stones are handled depends depend on its size and placement. "If the stones is tiny, people can usually get rid of it without intrusive treatments other than taking painkillers and drinking water. Larger stones usually require to be broken apart by an invasive operation (like shockwave treatment) or removed through the urinary tract using an endoscopic method," says Dr. Bhoopat Singh Bhati, Consultant - Urology and Andrology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.
What Is The Solution?
Doctors recommend carrying a reusable water bottle during travel and taking small sips regularly rather than waiting until you feel thirsty. Stretching your legs, walking for a few minutes and using the washroom allows the body to maintain normal urine flow. Cutting down on excess salt and sugary drinks also reduces the risk. In other words, small travel habits can make a big difference.
Travel should be exciting. Road trips, train journeys and flights are meant to create memories—not kidney problems. Simple lifestyle changes during travel can sometimes have unexpected health consequences. On World Kidney Day, doctors are urging travellers to remember one important rule: Your kidneys need water, even when you’re on the move.
