ETV Bharat / health

World IVF Day: In Vitro Fertilisation Is No Longer Just About Conception, It's Reshaping Family Planning

World IVF Day is celebrated every year on July 25 to mark the birth of Louise Brown in 1978, the world’s first baby conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF). For decades since then, in vitro fertilisation was considered a method of last resort used by those trying to have children unsuccessfully.

These days, however, amazing developments are taking place in fertility science, which have changed the entire scenario. It has become more than just being able to get pregnant; now it is a method through which people can make decisions regarding the time and way they wish to have children.

As more and more people delay marriage and having children due to the focus on education and career, the importance of fertility as a health factor becomes more evident. According to the World Health Organization, infertility affects nearly one in six people around the world at some point of time in their lives.

The New Era of Fertility Science

Fertility treatment today is not limited to just the process of embryo transfer. There are innovations such as egg freezing, embryo freezing, fertility preservation prior to cancer treatment, pre-implantation genetic testing (when appropriate), and individualised fertility evaluation that provide individuals and couples with the opportunity to take reproductive control and make better choices.

Many women choose to preserve their fertility not necessarily due to infertility but for their own reasons and in connection with medical factors as well as career plans. Likewise, people who will be treated with chemotherapy and other procedures affecting fertility are able to freeze their eggs or sperm before that treatment starts.

In other words, all those innovations transform fertility treatment from a reactive method of dealing with infertility into a proactive method aimed at preserving reproductive health.