ETV Bharat / health

World IVF Day 2026: Why Technology Can't Reverse Fertility Ageing

For decades, the phrase “biological clock” has been used to remind women that fertility declines with age. Today, however, the conversation has become more complicated. Artificial intelligence, fertility-tracking apps, wearable devices, ovarian reserve testing and advances in IVF have given people unprecedented insights into their reproductive health. But these innovations have also contributed to a growing misperception that modern technology can reverse the biological consequences of ageing.

Fertility specialists say that while these tools can help raise awareness and widen treatment options, they cannot stop the natural decline in fertility. They also stress that fertility is not the sole responsibility of women. Male age, lifestyle and overall health are equally important, making family planning a shared responsibility.

The Biological Clock Is Still Real

“The biological clock is a medical reality,” says Dr Vidya V. Bhat, Gynaecologist, IVF Specialist and Medical Director of Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital. “As women age, particularly after their mid-30s, both the number and quality of eggs decline naturally. One of the biggest misconceptions today is that advances in fertility treatment mean age no longer matters. While IVF and other treatments have improved significantly, they cannot completely overcome the effects of ageing.”

She also stresses that fertility challenges are not exclusive to women. “Male fertility is also influenced by age and lifestyle, so both partners contribute equally to reproductive health.”

According to Rishina Bansal, Clinical Embryologist and Co-founder of Archish Fertility, female fertility begins declining gradually in the late 20s, accelerates after 35 and falls more sharply after 40 because both egg quantity and quality decrease with age. “A 30-year-old woman has roughly a 20% chance of conceiving naturally during each menstrual cycle, compared with around 5% at the age of 40,” she explains.

While pregnancy after 35 is certainly possible, it is generally less predictable and carries a higher risk of miscarriage. IVF works with the eggs available at the time of treatment and cannot reverse age-related changes in egg quality, which is why success rates also decline with advancing maternal age.

Fertility Tests Can Guide But Not Predict

Modern fertility testing has become progressively more sophisticated, with ovarian reserve tests, biomarkers and genetic assessments helping doctors assess reproductive health. However, Dr Bhat warns against interpreting these tests as crystal balls. “They provide valuable information about a person’s current fertility status and help guide treatment decisions, but they cannot predict exactly when someone will conceive or whether a pregnancy will be successful. Test results should always be interpreted by a qualified fertility specialist,” she tells ETV Bharat.

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