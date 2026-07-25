World IVF Day 2026: Why Technology Can't Reverse Fertility Ageing
Modern medicine offers more choices but experts say age, timely medical guidance, and informed decisions remain the biggest determinants of fertility.
By Anubha Jain
Published : July 25, 2026 at 7:31 AM IST
For decades, the phrase “biological clock” has been used to remind women that fertility declines with age. Today, however, the conversation has become more complicated. Artificial intelligence, fertility-tracking apps, wearable devices, ovarian reserve testing and advances in IVF have given people unprecedented insights into their reproductive health. But these innovations have also contributed to a growing misperception that modern technology can reverse the biological consequences of ageing.
Fertility specialists say that while these tools can help raise awareness and widen treatment options, they cannot stop the natural decline in fertility. They also stress that fertility is not the sole responsibility of women. Male age, lifestyle and overall health are equally important, making family planning a shared responsibility.
The Biological Clock Is Still Real
“The biological clock is a medical reality,” says Dr Vidya V. Bhat, Gynaecologist, IVF Specialist and Medical Director of Radhakrishna Multispeciality Hospital. “As women age, particularly after their mid-30s, both the number and quality of eggs decline naturally. One of the biggest misconceptions today is that advances in fertility treatment mean age no longer matters. While IVF and other treatments have improved significantly, they cannot completely overcome the effects of ageing.”
She also stresses that fertility challenges are not exclusive to women. “Male fertility is also influenced by age and lifestyle, so both partners contribute equally to reproductive health.”
According to Rishina Bansal, Clinical Embryologist and Co-founder of Archish Fertility, female fertility begins declining gradually in the late 20s, accelerates after 35 and falls more sharply after 40 because both egg quantity and quality decrease with age. “A 30-year-old woman has roughly a 20% chance of conceiving naturally during each menstrual cycle, compared with around 5% at the age of 40,” she explains.
While pregnancy after 35 is certainly possible, it is generally less predictable and carries a higher risk of miscarriage. IVF works with the eggs available at the time of treatment and cannot reverse age-related changes in egg quality, which is why success rates also decline with advancing maternal age.
Fertility Tests Can Guide But Not Predict
Modern fertility testing has become progressively more sophisticated, with ovarian reserve tests, biomarkers and genetic assessments helping doctors assess reproductive health. However, Dr Bhat warns against interpreting these tests as crystal balls. “They provide valuable information about a person’s current fertility status and help guide treatment decisions, but they cannot predict exactly when someone will conceive or whether a pregnancy will be successful. Test results should always be interpreted by a qualified fertility specialist,” she tells ETV Bharat.
3 Things Every Young Adult Should Know
According to Dr Bhat, every young adult should understand three important facts before making family-planning decisions:
- Fertility declines naturally with age.
- Reproductive health is a shared responsibility between partners.
- The earlier you know, the more options you have, rather than waiting for problems to develop.
Dr. Bhat adds that every individual and couple has a unique fertility journey, and those planning to have children in the future or concerned about their fertility should seek medical advice early rather than waiting for difficulties to arise.
Egg Freezing Is Not Insurance
Interest in egg freezing has grown rapidly, particularly among women who wish to delay pregnancy because of career goals, the absence of a suitable partner or upcoming medical treatments such as chemotherapy. According to Rishina Bansal, timing is critical. “The ideal time to freeze eggs is in the early to mid-30s, when both egg quantity and quality are generally higher. Freezing eggs at this stage offers significantly better future pregnancy prospects than waiting until the late 30s or early 40s,” she says.
However, she adds that egg freezing should not be viewed as a guarantee of future motherhood. “The chances of success still depend on the number and quality of eggs retrieved and how they perform during future fertility treatment. Egg freezing should be considered one component of family planning— not a substitute for thinking about your reproductive timeline.”
Can Apps And AI Replace a Doctor?
"The future lies in bringing innovation not just when opportunities are narrow, but in the way risks are identified, decisions are guided, and patients feel supported throughout their lifespan. Technology and supplementary care play an important role in enabling this shift. When it comes to AI, whether it is in the embryo stage, in data analysis, or in personalising care, it is becoming increasingly important. Of course, it may marginally bring down the time involved, and it may marginally help improve outcomes. However, these advancements are designed to complement, not replace, the fundamentals of good reproductive health," says Anjali Ajaikumar, Director, Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospitals.
Fertility-tracking apps, wearable devices and AI-powered health tools have become increasingly popular among couples trying to conceive.
Dr Swetha K. M., Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Sammprada Hospital, believes these technologies have improved fertility awareness by helping women monitor menstrual cycles and identify fertile windows. However, she cautions that they have limitations. “They cannot diagnose every fertility problem and may be inaccurate in women with irregular menstrual cycles. Couples who have been trying to conceive for more than a year should undergo a proper medical evaluation instead of relying solely on technology,” she says, adding that AI and fertility apps should be viewed as supportive tools rather than substitutes for professional medical care.
“We have excellent fertility treatments today, but the best outcomes come from combining technology with timely medical consultation. Listen to your body, don't ignore concerns and seek expert advice early.”
Male Fertility Matters
Experts say one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding infertility is that it is primarily a woman's problem.
According to Navin Desai, Clinical Embryologist and Co-founder of Archish Fertility, male factors contribute to nearly half of all infertility cases. Sperm counts have declined significantly worldwide over recent decades, while advancing paternal age can also affect sperm quality and increase miscarriage risk. “The good news is that sperm regenerate roughly every 74 days. Lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing alcohol consumption and improving overall fitness can lead to measurable improvements in sperm quality within a few months,” he says. He also recommends semen analysis as a routine first-line investigation during fertility assessment.
Beyond age, factors such as poor sleep, chronic stress, obesity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, prolonged sitting and exposure to environmental chemicals including plastics and pesticides may all affect fertility by disrupting hormones, ovulation and sperm quality. All these experts agree that AI, fertility testing and assisted reproductive technologies have transformed reproductive medicine by improving diagnosis, personalising treatment and expanding fertility preservation options. What they cannot do, however, is turn back the biological clock.
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