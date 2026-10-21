ETV Bharat / health

World Iodine Deficiency Day 2026: Iodine Is Needed In Small Amounts But Its Role In A Child’s Brain Development Is Huge

Getting enough iodine is important before and after birth because the baby's brain is growing at a fast pace ( Getty Images )

A child's brain goes through many changes from the time of pregnancy through the early years of life. During this time, nutrition is important in shaping thinking skills, learning and overall growth. While parents often think about protein, calcium, iron and vitamins, one important nutrient can easily be missed: iodine. Needed in small amounts iodine has a big effect on a child's brain development and thyroid function.

On World Iodine Deficiency Day 2026, Dr. Nehal Shah, Consultant, Paediatric Medicine, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai tells ETV Bharat, “Iodine is a mineral that the body cannot make by itself. It is needed to make thyroid hormones, which control metabolism and help the brain and nervous system develop. If the mother does not get iodine, the body may not make enough thyroid hormones, which can harm a child's growth and development.”