World Iodine Deficiency Day 2026: Iodine Is Needed In Small Amounts But Its Role In A Child’s Brain Development Is Huge
Children who have a lack of iodine may get a condition called hypothyroidism, which can affect growth, energy and learning.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
A child's brain goes through many changes from the time of pregnancy through the early years of life. During this time, nutrition is important in shaping thinking skills, learning and overall growth. While parents often think about protein, calcium, iron and vitamins, one important nutrient can easily be missed: iodine. Needed in small amounts iodine has a big effect on a child's brain development and thyroid function.
On World Iodine Deficiency Day 2026, Dr. Nehal Shah, Consultant, Paediatric Medicine, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai tells ETV Bharat, “Iodine is a mineral that the body cannot make by itself. It is needed to make thyroid hormones, which control metabolism and help the brain and nervous system develop. If the mother does not get iodine, the body may not make enough thyroid hormones, which can harm a child's growth and development.”
The Importance of Iodine
Iodine's importance starts even before a child is born. During pregnancy, the growing baby depends on the mother's thyroid hormones during early brain growth. Paediatrician Dr. Shah says that severe lack of iodine during pregnancy can cause brain damage that cannot be fixed while even a small lack may affect brain growth.
After a child is born, getting enough iodine is still important as the brain keeps growing. Thyroid hormones help with brain growth, including the creation of brain connections and normal thinking. Not having enough iodine can affect more than just physical growth. Children who have a lack of iodine may get a condition called hypothyroidism, which can affect growth, energy and learning. However, the signs may not always be clear. This makes it important to prevent the problem through a good diet.
Everyday Iodine Sources Parents Should Not Miss
- One of the ways to avoid iodine deficiency is by using salt that has enough iodine. India has pushed for all salt to contain iodine to lower the number of people with iodine problems, making salt a simple way for most families to get this important nutrient.
- Parents should remember that the goal is not to eat more salt but to pick iodised salt while keeping total salt use within the right levels. Eating too much salt can be bad for health.
- Foods like milk, eggs and fish can also add iodine. The amount depends on where they come from and how the dishes are prepared.
- Diets that are mostly plant-based can also give iodine. The amount depends on the soil and growing conditions. Families with vegetarian diets may need to talk to a doctor about nutrition.
Can Parents Spot Iodine Deficiency?
Iodine deficiency is not easy to spot. Signs in children can be tiredness, constipation, not growing enough and trouble focusing. An enlarged thyroid (called a goitre) can happen in some cases. These signs are not only due to lack of iodine but can develop from other problems. Parents should not try to guess or give children iodine pills without a doctor's recommendation. Too much iodine can hurt the thyroid. If a deficiency or a thyroid problem is suspected, a doctor can check the child's growth and past health.
Taking care of your child's growth does not always need major changes. Choosing iodised salt, offering a good mix of whole foods, and going for regular check-ups can help. Iodine is needed in tiny amounts but its contribution for thyroid and brain function are big.
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