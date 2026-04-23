World Immunization Week: Experts Urge India To Bridge Gaps In Child And Adult Vaccination
Vaccines are one of the most powerful tools in modern medicine, still gaps in access continue to be a concern.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Secunderabad: Gone are the days when vaccines were only for newborn babies or for kids, as the world observes World Immunization Week, medical experts suggest actions that help strengthen vaccination coverage in India, especially among adults.
Dr. Babu S. Madarkar, Clinical Director and Consultant Neonatologist at KIMS Cuddles, said that vaccines are one of the most powerful tools in modern medicine, still gaps in awareness and access continue to be a concern.
Talking about the global impact, the World Health Organization estimates that vaccines prevent between 3.5 to 5 million deaths annually from diseases like measles, influenza, diphtheria and tetanus. However, millions of children and adults worldwide still miss essential vaccines.
India’s immunisation programme, particularly the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), has made significant strides. Coverage of the first dose of DTP vaccine has reached about 93%, and the proportion of “zero-dose” children, those who have not received any vaccines, has declined.
Programmes like Mission Indradhanush have further boosted immunisation in underprivileged districts. However, that’s not all. According to NFHS-5, only 76.4% of children aged 12–23 months are fully immunised.
India also has children with no dose of vaccine, especially in urban slums, remote tribal regions, and migrant populations. Experts say that misinformation, especially on social media, is affecting vaccination uptake.
While child immunisation has improved, adult vaccination in India is still low. Studies show that influenza vaccine uptake among older adults is between 0.1% and 0.4%. The pneumococcal, typhoid and hepatitis B vaccines are at below 2% in many groups.
Experts say that there is no structured national adult immunisation programme, which it has for children, UIP. This gap leaves high-population of elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses at risk.
From a clinical perspective, newborns are the most vulnerable. Early-life vaccines such as BCG and hepatitis B, administered shortly after birth, play a crucial role in preventing life-threatening infections like tuberculosis and chronic liver disease.
Subsequent vaccines, including pentavalent, polio, rotavirus and pneumococcal, help build immunity during the most critical stages of development.
Health experts say that vaccination is a lifelong necessity. Annual influenza shots, periodic tetanus boosters, typhoid vaccines for high-risk groups, and pneumococcal vaccines for those above 60 are recommended. Vaccines against hepatitis B, HPV and shingles are also crucial depending on age and risk factors.
The concept of “cocooning”, vaccinating family members to protect newborns, has also gained importance, especially for diseases like influenza and whooping cough.
Experts say that the government needs to introduce a national adult immunisation programme, integrate vaccination checks into routine healthcare visits, and expand awareness campaigns for adults.
“Vaccination is not just a childhood requirement, it is a lifelong commitment,” Dr. Madarkar said. He further added that strengthening adult immunisation is essential to complete India’s public health safety net.
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