ETV Bharat / health

World Immunization Week: Experts Urge India To Bridge Gaps In Child And Adult Vaccination

Secunderabad: Gone are the days when vaccines were only for newborn babies or for kids, as the world observes World Immunization Week, medical experts suggest actions that help strengthen vaccination coverage in India, especially among adults.

Dr. Babu S. Madarkar, Clinical Director and Consultant Neonatologist at KIMS Cuddles, said that vaccines are one of the most powerful tools in modern medicine, still gaps in awareness and access continue to be a concern.

Talking about the global impact, the World Health Organization estimates that vaccines prevent between 3.5 to 5 million deaths annually from diseases like measles, influenza, diphtheria and tetanus. However, millions of children and adults worldwide still miss essential vaccines.

India’s immunisation programme, particularly the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), has made significant strides. Coverage of the first dose of DTP vaccine has reached about 93%, and the proportion of “zero-dose” children, those who have not received any vaccines, has declined.

Programmes like Mission Indradhanush have further boosted immunisation in underprivileged districts. However, that’s not all. According to NFHS-5, only 76.4% of children aged 12–23 months are fully immunised.

India also has children with no dose of vaccine, especially in urban slums, remote tribal regions, and migrant populations. Experts say that misinformation, especially on social media, is affecting vaccination uptake.

While child immunisation has improved, adult vaccination in India is still low. Studies show that influenza vaccine uptake among older adults is between 0.1% and 0.4%. The pneumococcal, typhoid and hepatitis B vaccines are at below 2% in many groups.