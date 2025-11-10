World Immunization Day 2025: How India Is Winning The War On Vaccine Gaps
Once haunted by smallpox and polio, India now leads one of the world’s largest immunization programmes.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST
If you’ve ever been in a government hospital on a vaccination day, you know the scene. Mothers clutching babies, fathers balancing paperwork and lunchboxes, nurses moving with precision, and somewhere in the background, a small cry of a child getting a vaccine reminds you what’s at stake. With the theme “Immunization For All Is Humanly Possible,” World Immunization Day 2025 is the apt occasion to look at India's far-reaching Universal Immunization Programme.
For decades, we’ve been obsessed with the loud parts of our development story — space missions, digital payments, billion-dollar startups. But there’s something almost poetic about the way we’ve fought disease. A country once haunted by smallpox and polio now leads one of the world’s largest immunization programmes. This didn’t happen overnight. It happened because thousands of people (ASHA workers, nurses, drivers, cold chain operators) decided that no child, not even in the last village before the forest begins, should be left behind.
The Vaccine Map of India
India’s Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) covers over 27 million infants and 30 million pregnant women every year. It provides protection against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, hepatitis B, and Japanese encephalitis. To put that in perspective, if UIP were a company, its “clients” would outnumber the population of Australia.
And yet, what makes this revolution remarkable isn’t just its size but the system that runs it. Imagine maintaining a cold chain network that stretches across mountains, deserts, and islands. Vaccines have to be kept between 2°C and 8°C, even in areas where power cuts last half the day. It’s the logistics equivalent of delivering ice cream to the Himalayas. Thanks to over 29,000 cold chain points and 55,000 cold chain technicians who quietly keep the mission alive.
Mission Indradhanush
In 2014, India decided that the word “universal” should actually mean universal. And so was launched Mission Indradhanush, named after the seven colours of the rainbow. It stood for the seven vaccine-preventable diseases that the mission targeted initially. While the rest of the world was busy worrying about vaccine hesitancy, India showed what vaccine confidence looks like.
During COVID-19, over two billion doses were administered under the CoWIN platform — and that infrastructure didn’t vanish after the pandemic. It was absorbed back into the larger ecosystem of immunization, making India’s program stronger than before.
The real face of India’s immunization revolution isn’t sitting in an air-conditioned office. She’s a woman in a cotton saree, cycling down a dusty road with a cold box. She knows every family in her village, every child’s name, and every mother’s fear. She has convinced skeptical fathers, soothed crying babies, and stayed back late because the health sub-centre didn’t have light. These ASHA and Anganwadi workers are the backbone of our public health system.
Human Side of the Cold Chain
Of course, there are still gaps. Some states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh struggle with consistent coverage. Urban slums are often the hardest to reach, not because of distance, but because of transience. Families move, addresses change, and children slip through the cracks. But each year, the gap narrows. The fact that we’re even counting these missing children shows how far we’ve come.
Behind the numbers are stories: a tribal health volunteer carrying vaccines across a river in Arunachal Pradesh; a mother in Rajasthan walking ten kilometers to get her baby immunized; a nurse in Assam keeping vials cool during a power cut with ice from a fish market. Diseases like influenza, pneumonia, and HPV still pose serious risks. The next challenge is to sustain the same level of commitment without the urgency of a pandemic or a crisis.
