World Immunization Day 2025: How India Is Winning The War On Vaccine Gaps

If you’ve ever been in a government hospital on a vaccination day, you know the scene. Mothers clutching babies, fathers balancing paperwork and lunchboxes, nurses moving with precision, and somewhere in the background, a small cry of a child getting a vaccine reminds you what’s at stake. With the theme “Immunization For All Is Humanly Possible,” World Immunization Day 2025 is the apt occasion to look at India's far-reaching Universal Immunization Programme.

For decades, we’ve been obsessed with the loud parts of our development story — space missions, digital payments, billion-dollar startups. But there’s something almost poetic about the way we’ve fought disease. A country once haunted by smallpox and polio now leads one of the world’s largest immunization programmes. This didn’t happen overnight. It happened because thousands of people (ASHA workers, nurses, drivers, cold chain operators) decided that no child, not even in the last village before the forest begins, should be left behind.

The Vaccine Map of India

India’s Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) covers over 27 million infants and 30 million pregnant women every year. It provides protection against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, hepatitis B, and Japanese encephalitis. To put that in perspective, if UIP were a company, its “clients” would outnumber the population of Australia.

And yet, what makes this revolution remarkable isn’t just its size but the system that runs it. Imagine maintaining a cold chain network that stretches across mountains, deserts, and islands. Vaccines have to be kept between 2°C and 8°C, even in areas where power cuts last half the day. It’s the logistics equivalent of delivering ice cream to the Himalayas. Thanks to over 29,000 cold chain points and 55,000 cold chain technicians who quietly keep the mission alive.