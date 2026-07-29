ETV Bharat / health

Public Health Experts Call For Greater Adult Immunisation And Maternal Care To Eliminate Viral Hepatitis By 2030

India has the knowledge, vaccines, diagnostics and treatments needed to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat. The next challenge is ensuring that these lifesaving interventions reach every individual, from expectant mothers and newborns to high-risk adults through universal screening, adult immunisation, stronger maternal healthcare, early diagnosis and equitable access to treatment, leading policymakers, hepatologists and public health experts said at the second edition of the Illness to Wellness Foundation's conference on 'Prevention, Diagnosis and Treatment for Hepatitis,' organised on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day 2026.

Delivering the keynote address, Rajesh Bhushan, Former Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, and Chairperson, Governing Council, Illness to Wellness Foundation, said, “India has made meaningful progress through the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, but achieving greater impact will require stronger collaboration across stakeholders. Government, healthcare institutions, the private sector, civil society and development partners must work together to expand the reach of hepatitis services and ensure that quality care is available to every community. A well-integrated, partnership-driven approach will be key to building a stronger and more inclusive public health response.”

Outlining the next phase of the country's response, Padma Bhushan Dr. (Prof.) S. K. Sarin, Senior Professor, Department of Hepatology & Director, ILBS, said, “India's next priority must be to expand adult hepatitis B immunisation, encourage early diagnosis, eliminate stigma and ensure timely treatment for every patient. Preventing hepatitis is no longer only about scientific progress but also about reaching every individual with the care they need, so that no one is left behind in India's journey towards eliminating viral hepatitis.”

The conference featured three thematic technical sessions that examined critical dimensions of hepatitis prevention and management across the continuum of care: