ETV Bharat / health

Could Your Monday Fatigue Be An Early Warning Sign of Hepatitis? Doctors Respond On World Hepatitis Day 2026

World Hepatitis Day is the right moment to check on your liver's health ( ETV Bharat )

In many cases, poor sleep or irregular eating habits are responsible. But if these symptoms persist or are accompanied by fever, vomiting, dark urine or yellowing of the eyes, they should never be dismissed as simple indigestion or tiredness. “They may be early signs of Hepatitis A or Hepatitis E,” he warns.

According to Dr. Joy Varghese, Liver Transplant Surgeon and Hepatologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Chennai, this is something he sees frequently, especially among students and young working professionals. He tells ETV Bharat, “After weekends, we often see patients between 18 and 35 years of age coming to the outpatient department with complaints of tiredness, poor appetite, nausea or stomach discomfort.”

The tricky thing about the liver is that it rarely complains loudly in the beginning. Unlike a broken bone or a toothache, liver disease often starts with symptoms that are easy to brush aside.

You drag yourself into work on Monday morning, clutching a cup of coffee like it's life support. Someone asks how you're doing. You reply, “The weekend was too hectic.” Most Monday fatigue is exactly what you think it is: too little sleep, too much food or one Netflix episode too many. But doctors say that if the tiredness doesn't go away, your body could be trying to tell you something much more serious. In some cases, persistent fatigue is one of the earliest signs of hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that often develops before more obvious symptoms appear.

Not Just About Alcohol

When people hear the word hepatitis, many immediately think of heavy drinking. That's only part of the story. Several forms of hepatitis are caused by viruses, not alcohol. Dr. Varghese explains that Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E spread through contaminated food and water. Think about your typical weekend: Eating street food, travelling, attending weddings, ordering food late at night, trying that new café everyone is talking about. “The risk isn't staying up late or skipping breakfast,” he says. “It's about what you eat and where it came from.”

The Biggest Mistake? Self-Medicating

Here's another familiar Monday routine: You feel bloated so you take an antacid or a painkiller. Then you head to work hoping things improve. According to Dr. Varghese, this is one of the biggest mistakes patients make: “If fatigue, nausea or poor appetite don't go away, especially if you also develop fever or jaundice, don't keep treating yourself at home. See a doctor.” Because the earlier hepatitis is diagnosed, the better the chances of a full recovery.

3 Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Doctors say these symptoms deserve medical attention, especially if they persist:

Fatigue that doesn't improve even after proper rest Loss of appetite along with nausea or vomiting Yellowing of the eyes or dark-coloured urine

Some people may also develop fever or abdominal pain. These aren't symptoms your body produces for fun. They're warning lights on the dashboard. While Hepatitis A and E usually cause sudden illness, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C are different. They can damage the liver for years before anyone realises something is wrong.

According to Dr. Mahesh Gopasetty, Additional Director, Liver Transplant, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta, Bengaluru, persistent fatigue that doesn't improve despite adequate sleep deserves attention. “Many people assume it's stress or a hectic weekend, but ongoing tiredness may sometimes be an early sign of viral hepatitis,” he says. A simple blood test can detect hepatitis before it causes permanent liver damage.

Why Hepatitis Makes You Feel So Tired

Ever wondered why liver disease causes fatigue in the first place?

“Your liver is like the body's chemical factory. It processes nutrients, stores energy and removes toxins. When it gets inflamed, those jobs get harder. When you have viral hepatitis, inflammation hampers the body’s ability to produce and use energy efficiently, which leads to persistent exhaustion,” says Dr Pavan Dhoble, Consultant Gastroenterologist, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai.

Because hepatitis can remain undiagnosed for months or even years, many people ignore these subtle warning signs until complications develop.

According to Dr. Ameet Mandot, Director of Hepatology at Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, there's an important difference between ordinary tiredness and liver-related fatigue: “Fatigue caused by hepatitis doesn't improve with rest.” If you find yourself feeling unusually exhausted every week, especially along with poor appetite, nausea, dark urine or yellowing of the eyes, don't simply blame your workload. Getting evaluated early can make treatment easier and help prevent long-term liver damage.

Simple Tips To Protect Your Liver

Many cases of hepatitis can be prevented. Doctors recommend:

Drink clean and filtered water only. Eat freshly cooked food. Avoid food that has been left exposed to the air for a long time. Wash your hands with soap and water before eating. Get vaccinated against Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B. Avoid sharing needles or other sharp instruments.

Not every Monday feels great. Sometimes it's because you binge-watched a series until 2 am. Other times, it's because your boss scheduled a 9 am meeting but sometimes, your body is waving a small red flag. On World Hepatitis Day today, remember: If your fatigue lingers week after week, refuses to improve with rest, or comes with symptoms like nausea, poor appetite, dark urine or yellowing of the eyes, don't shrug it off as “just Monday.”