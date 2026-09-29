ETV Bharat / health

Beyond Cholesterol And Cardio, The Unexpected Side Of Heart Health After Age 50

After 50, the annual health check can begin to feel like a school report card for the body. You arrive, provide some blood, perhaps some urine, get an ECG, and wait for the verdict. Cholesterol is usually the star of this production. It gets discussed at breakfast, dinner and increasingly on family WhatsApp groups. But the heart, inconveniently, is a more complicated organ than a single number can explain. After 50, heart health is also about sleep, movement, stress, body composition, blood sugar, blood pressure, kidney health, infections and even vaccinations.

“After 50, protecting your heart requires looking beyond cholesterol alone. Your blood pressure, blood sugar, sleep, stress levels, physical activity, weight and family history all contribute to your cardiovascular risk. Just as important is paying attention to subtle changes in your body. Breathlessness, unusual fatigue, reduced stamina or taking longer to recover after routine activity should not be dismissed as a normal part of ageing,” says Dr. Ramakrishna Janapati, Senior Consultant-Cardiologist, Citizens Specialty Hospital, Nallagandla, Hyderabad.

Ageing is not supposed to mean automatically becoming breathless after walking to the gate. A gradual reduction in stamina may have several explanations, but persistent or unusual changes deserve attention. Sometimes they can signal an underlying heart problem.

Your Blood Vessels Also Notice How Much You Move

Dr. Arindam Pande, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospitals (MHEPL), says people in their 50s often take greater steps to manage their heart health, partly because fat accumulation becomes more common and cardiovascular risk factors may begin to emerge.

Physical activity can help maintain blood-vessel flexibility and reduce cardiovascular risk, particularly when a previously sedentary lifestyle has affected fitness. You don't necessarily need to become a marathon runner at 52. The more useful goal is regular movement that fits your health status and lifestyle.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is one of the less glamorous components of cardiovascular health, which may explain why it gets ignored. Dr. Arvind Dambalkar, Senior Consultant & Head – Interventional Cardiology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, says changes in sleep can influence cardiovascular health. Poor sleep may contribute to higher blood pressure and metabolic changes, while conditions such as sleep apnoea can also be associated with cardiovascular risk factors.

Dr. Akhil K Rustagi, Senior Director and Head of Cardiology at ShardaCare-Healthcity, similarly says sleep deserves more attention during routine health discussions, particularly when people experience poor-quality sleep or possible sleep apnoea. So if someone over 50 is persistently sleeping badly, snoring heavily or experiencing other possible symptoms of sleep apnoea, it is worth discussing with a healthcare professional rather than simply accepting poor sleep as another perk of ageing.

Chronic emotional stress can affect heart rate and blood pressure and may also influence everyday behaviours such as eating, exercise, sleep and tobacco use.