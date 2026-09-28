ETV Bharat / health

World Heart Day | The Menopause-Heart Health Connection Every Woman Should Discuss With Her Gynaec

There are numerous milestones that mark a woman’s health timeline, but menopause is definitely one of the most critical stages. Although it usually comes to mind as a stage marked by the changes in menstrual cycles, hot flashes, moods swings, and hormone imbalances, menopause can actually have a much broader effect on the state of your health. One of the key things about menopause that should be considered is the link between menopause and heart conditions.

Prior to menopause, estrogen offers multiple protection features for the cardiovascular system, including proper functioning of blood vessels, cholesterol balance, and improved vascular health. Nevertheless, once a woman reaches menopause, the gradual decline in the level of estrogen will cause several physiological changes , such as higher levels of LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, lower levels of HDL (“good”) cholesterol, changes in blood pressure, obesity, and fat deposits on the abdomen. These changes will lead to a higher likelihood of developing various cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease and stroke , among others.

Says Dr. Rhythm Bhalla, Senior Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Cocoon Hospital, Chandigarh, “For some women, menopause is the moment when it becomes necessary to pay more attention to their cardiac system. With the onset of the hormonal changes, the awareness of possible heart-related risks and consultations with a gynaecologist may prove helpful in maintaining good health. Heart conditions remain the most prevalent cause of mortality among women on a global scale, making up almost one third of all deaths. However, the risks of cardiovascular disease in women are frequently underestimated.”

Also read: Women Going Through Perimenopause Have Nearly Twice The Odds Of Poor Heart Health: Study

According to the American Heart Association, once women reach menopause, their cardiovascular risks increase. It is important for menopausal women not to address just the symptoms but understand the overall changes in their health occurring within their bodies. A gynaecologist helps women make this transition through assessing individual risk factors and making recommendations for health screenings and lifestyle changes.

Regular check-ups of blood pressure, cholesterol levels, weight control, proper nutrition, exercise and stress control can play a big role in lowering the risks of developing heart disease. Another thing to be considered here is the fact that the symptoms of heart disease in women may be different from those experienced by men. They can include fatigue, difficulty breathing, nausea, dizziness, and discomfort in jaw, back or arms.

Redefining Menopause

Menopause does not mark an ending; instead, it marks a beginning, which needs to be addressed by being aware and receiving proper medical care. Women can collaborate with their gynaeologists in order to detect any potential problems and promote healthier futures. As we observe World Heart Day, the discussion surrounding women's health needs to evolve from awareness into action. Dr. Bhalla says that midlife women need to ask themselves, “How can I protect my heart during one of the most crucial phases of my life?” For as women learn about their own body, they acquire the ability to make better choices, not just for their heart but for themselves.